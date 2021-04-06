COVID-19: L.A. County Updates Orange Tier Restrictions Effective Monday

Monday, Apr 5, 2021

By Press Release

As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to decline in Los Angeles County, the County Health Officer Order has been updated to reflect newly permitted activities allowed in the Orange Tier beginning Monday, April 5.

Additional safety modifications are required or recommended for many sectors.

The Orange Tier modifications to the Health Officer Order include the following:

– Bars that do not provide meals will be allowed to open outdoors with distancing, masking, and infection control safety measures. Indoor operations are not permitted. Visits are limited to 90 minutes. Masks are required except when people are eating or drinking. There can be no counter seating and people can eat or drink only when they are seated. Tables must be 8 feet apart, with a maximum of 6 people from up to 3 different households. There can be no live entertainment, television is permitted outdoors only and hours of operations are from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

– Breweries, Wineries, Distilleries that do not serve meals can remain open outdoors and can also open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

These establishments will follow the same public health directives as bars for their outdoor areas, however, there are additional requirements for indoor spaces: reservations are required for indoor seating, there is a maximum of 6 people per table and they must be from the same household, and there is no live entertainment or television viewing indoors.

– Restaurants can increase capacity for indoor dining to 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is less with continued safety modifications.

– Cardrooms can operate indoors at 25% capacity. There must be 8-feet of distancing between tables and masks are always required. Food and beverages remain banned from card tables.

– Places of Worship can hold services indoors at 50% capacity.

– Fitness Centers can operate indoors at 25% capacity and indoor pools can now re-open. Masks are always required unless swimming.

– Movie Theatres can increase capacity to 50% or 200 people, whichever is less. Seats must be reserved, and each group must have 6 feet of distance from other groups in all directions. Eating is allowed in only designated areas or in your reserved seat.

– Family Entertainment Centers can open indoors at 25% capacity for distanced activities, such as bowling or escape rooms. Masks remain required.

– Grocery and Retail Stores can increase capacity to 75%, although Public Health strongly recommends grocery stores remain at 50% capacity until April 15 to allow as many grocery store workers as possible get vaccinated.

– Hair Salons, Barbershops, and Personal Care Services can increase capacity to 75% with masks required, except for services where customers need to remove their masks. For services where customers must remove their face coverings, staff must wear a fitted N95 and goggles or a mask with a face shield.

– Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums can be open indoors at 50% capacity.

– Youth and Adult Recreational Sports can apply to Public Health for approval for athletic events, tournaments, or competitions that involve more than two teams or multiple individuals.

Public Health officials say it is critical that businesses follow Health Officer Order directives and infection protocols to protect workers and customers and minimize COVID-19 spread as much as possible. The county’s recovery and the safety of workers and customers depend on businesses fully implementing infection control and physical distancing requirements.

Effective April 1, amusement parks, outdoor live events, and outdoor professional sporting events were permitted with the safety measures in place, including occupancy limits, distancing, masking, and eating and drinking requirements.

For more information about Orange Tier restrictions, visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

