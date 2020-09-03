COVID-19 Testing Sight at COC to Remain Open Labor Day

Los Angeles County officials announced the drive-thru COVID-19 testing center located at College of the Canyons/Valencia campus will remain open Labor Day Monday.

Residents are urged to make appointments early at open locations.

The following L.A. County-operated testing sites will be open on Monday, Sept. 7:

– College of the Canyons – 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita, 91355

– Beach Cities Health District – 514 N Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach, 90277

– Downey – Rancho Los Amigos South Campus – 12840 Dahlia Ave., Downey, 90242

– Palmdale Hammack Center – 815 E Avenue Q6, Palmdale 93550

– Panorama City – 14665 Roscoe Blvd. Panorama City, 91402

– Pomona Fairplex Gate 17 – 1101 W. McKinley Ave. Pomona, 91768

– San Gabriel Valley Airport – 4233 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte, 91731

– South Gate Park – 9615 Pinehurst Ave, South Gate, 90280

Due to the Labor Day holiday the following COVID-19 testing sites will be closed:

– All State-operated testing sites will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7.

– All L.A. City-operated testing sites will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 6th and Monday, Sept. 7.

– Select L.A. County – operated testing sites will be closed on Monday Sept. 7.

– Bellflower City Hall

– East L.A. College

– The Forum

– MLK Medical Campus

– Montebello Civic Center

Testing is now widely available within the provider community. Residents who have a regular source of care should first seek testing from their healthcare provider if they are symptomatic or have a known positive exposure. Those without a regular provider can call the County’s 2-1-1 information line for assistance.

Appointments at testing sites are required. L.A. County residents who would like to make an appointment or check for availability at testing sites offered in the County, including select CVS, Rite-Aid and other community-based testing sites should visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/ or call 2-1-1.

L.A. County continues to see transmission of COVID-19 and all residents are urged to celebrate the holiday safely by practicing physical distancing, wearing face coverings when in public, frequently washing hands and adhering to public health guidance. More information and resources are available at covid19.lacounty.gov.