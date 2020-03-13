COVID-19: TMU Extends Spring Break, Preps for Online Instruction

The Master’s University and Seminary in Newhall has extended Spring Break, which begins Monday, through Sunday, March 29, with classes set to resume Monday, March 30, according to a note late Thursday from TMU Interim President Dr. John F. Stead, which follows:

“As our community, our country, and the rest of the world grapples with the coronavirus, The Master’s University is taking steps to ensure the health and safety of our students.

“To that end, we are extending spring break, which begins Monday, March 16, by another week. Classes will now resume Monday, March 30.

“When classes resume, student safety will be our highest priority. We are evaluating nontraditional, online forms of instruction, and come March 30, we will be prepared to deliver classes in a safe and appropriate format.

“We will resume a standard class schedule when that course of action is recommended by the CDC and the American College Health Association.

“At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within The Master’s University campus, or in the Santa Clarita Valley. Our campus is secure, safe, and, as of today, free from the virus. However, we know that may change and we are prepared if it does.

“As the situation evolves, we want to ensure that students are safe, and that they can complete the academic semester on schedule. While classes are suspended the next two weeks, our campus will remain open and our staff and faculty will practice social distancing and other hygiene practices recommended by the CDC. We will also take additional steps to clean and sanitize the campus.

“Of course, the spread of COVID-19 has also affected athletics across the country and at TMU. The NAIA has canceled all winter athletics, including men’s and women’s national basketball tournaments. We will assess the viability of spring athletics over the next two weeks and will inform you as soon as we have any updates in that regard.

“Over the next two weeks, we will closely monitor the situation and will provide regular updates at masters.edu and on social media. Please check there often.

“In all this uncertainty, we are confident. Confident that our God is sovereign, He is good, and He will provide wisdom and clarity in the coming days as we navigate uncharted territory. Pray for The Master’s University and pray for our administration as we lead in love and confidence in our Lord.”