COVID-19 Update: KHTS Co-Owner’s Fever Flares, His Quarantine Starts Over

After normal temperature readings for two days, KHTS co-owner Carl Goldman’s fever returned Thursday night as he remains in quarantine in an infectious disease treatment center in Nebraska fighting the COVID-19 virus.

Jeri Seratti-Goldman, his wife and co-owner of the Santa Clarita radio station, reported the news in a Facebook video Thursday night after a call from her husband.

“It’s low-grade so we just have to pray that it stays that way, and his cough’s gotten a little bit worse tonight,” Seratti-Goldman said, adding his condition was not life-threatening.

The fever’s return essentially starts the clock over on Goldman’s 14-day quarantine at Nebraska Medicine Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, that began Monday, after U.S. health officials flew quarantined American passengers from the Diamond Princess off Yokohama, Japan, to treatment centers in the States.

As new batches of passengers were diagnosed with the virus daily by the Japanese Health Ministry after an initial 14-day quarantine period began Feb. 5, the U.S. State Department and health officials decided to break the quarantine and evacuated all Americans from the ship last weekend.

Goldman and Seratti-Goldman are in separate quarantine facilities at the Omaha medical center. The medical center is affiliated with the University of Nebraska and considered one of the top hospitals in the country for infectious diseases.

Seratti-Goldman said she remained fever-free, that 11 of the 14 Americans at NMH had tested positive (including her husband), and that she expected medical staff to test her again Friday.

“I am still temperature-free and feeling great,” she said Thursday night.

Carl Goldman has been filing daily posts to keep family, friends and the community updated on his condition and situation.

In her post, Seratti-Goldman added that she had been contacted by health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asking her about “their habits on the ship.”

“The staff of the Princess prepared the food for the passengers,” she said. “But we’re learning from a quarantine disease specialist that came on the boat to help out, the Japanese Ministry of Health was in charge, and that they did not quarantine the food prep era the right way, which is mind-boggling.

“This is going to be the biggest s**t-show there is, because there are so many things popping up,” she said.

For more COVID-19-coronavirus updates and information, see the World Health Organization‘s dedicated page and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘s website.