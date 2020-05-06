Covid Haircut | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Uploaded: , Wednesday, May 6, 2020

By Dr. Gene Dorio

Dr. Gene DorioGrowing up, our mother cut our hair. It was cheaper. The money we saved allowed her to go to the beauty salon … which she deserved. Initially, she used handheld army clippers, then an electric one from Blue Chip Stamps. (Look it up youngsters!)

In my family, several relatives have essential tremors – unintentional shaking of the hands which comes on with age. I recall one day before a haircut, my mom noticed the scissors shaking. Sadly, that was the last haircut she gave me.

Shaking didn’t seem to affect her, though, and my aunt who lives in California has the tremor also. For both of them, drinking a glass of water was an adventure. I once got them cones, and it was like target practice watching them trying to lick the ice cream. They succeeded.

A few years ago my mom, in her 90s, taught me to make her apple pie. Helping me, she peeled apples with her shaky hands, all without a break in the continuous peel.

With the pandemic, I have to cut my own hair. My hands are shaky.

No problems yet drinking water, eating ice cream, or making apple pie.

Lucky I’m not a surgeon.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.

 

No Comments for : Covid Haircut | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • NextSCV, Westfield Valencia Town Center to Host Job Fair

    NextSCV, Westfield Valencia Town Center to Host Job Fair

    1 hour ago
  • L.A. County to Ease Safer-at-Home Restrictions Friday

    L.A. County to Ease Safer-at-Home Restrictions Friday

    3 hours ago
  • Applications Now Open for CSUN Cares for Students Grants

    Applications Now Open for CSUN Cares for Students Grants

    3 hours ago
  • California Wednesday: 58,815 Cases, 2,412 Deaths

    California Wednesday: 58,815 Cases, 2,412 Deaths

    3 hours ago
  • Princess Cruises Scuttles Remaining 2020 Summer Season

    Princess Cruises Scuttles Remaining 2020 Summer Season

    3 hours ago
  • L.A. County Wednesday: 641 SCV Cases, Henry Mayo Reports 6th Death

    L.A. County Wednesday: 641 SCV Cases, Henry Mayo Reports 6th Death

    4 hours ago
  • Covid Haircut | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    Covid Haircut | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    5 hours ago
  • Contract COVID-19 On the Job? You May Be Eligible for Workers’ Comp

    Contract COVID-19 On the Job? You May Be Eligible for Workers’ Comp

    6 hours ago
  • California Insurance Companies Ordered to Provide Premium Refunds

    California Insurance Companies Ordered to Provide Premium Refunds

    7 hours ago
  • Lief Labs Launches Good Manufacturing Practice Starter Kit

    Lief Labs Launches Good Manufacturing Practice Starter Kit

    8 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.