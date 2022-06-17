COVID Vaccines for Ages Six Months, Older to Roll Out Next Week Pending Approval

On Saturday, June 18, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is expected to approve COVID-19 vaccines for ages six months and older.

With this approval, Los Angeles County will have over 900 locations to administer vaccines, with most starting next week. This includes almost 180 healthcare provider facilities such as pediatricians, over 200 pharmacies, over 500 mobile sites and seven POD sites.

Parents and guardians who plan to vaccinate their children at Public Health sites should be aware of the following:

The COVID-19 vaccine is free.

If insured, individuals should bring their health insurance card (COVID-19 vaccines remain free regardless of insurance status).

Individuals will not be asked about their immigration status when getting vaccinated.

No appointment is needed at many locations.

Parents and guardians should also note that most pharmacies are only authorized to vaccinate persons aged 3 and older, but there may be a few locations where this varies.

The following Public Health location in the Santa Clarita Valley will be open for walk-ins once the CDC approves vaccines for children ages six months and older:

Market Street Center

22900 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321

Wednesday – Sunday Noon – 7 p.m.

Call (833) 540-0473 to request a ride to your appointment or request homebound service.

Parents are encouraged to reach out to their pediatricians to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Visit Public health’s website at Vaccinate L.A. or VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn about locations, and schedules for clinics offering these and other COVID-19 vaccines.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...