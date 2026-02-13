Cowboy Festival VIP Passes, Ticketed Events Now on Sale

The 30th Anniversary Cowboy Festival is riding into town, and it’s bigger than ever. Grab your VIP passes and ticketed experiences to enjoy cowboy living, live music, a new line dance competition and a full weekend packed with western fun.

General admission is still free.

Upgrade your Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival experience with exclusive access to the VIP Cowboy Cantina, located on the scenic patio behind Hart Hall.

The Cowboy Cantina is open Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 5p.m., offering a relaxing space to refuel and enjoy the festival in comfort.

VIP guests will enjoy a BBQ lunch with drinks served daily from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m., along with snacks and refreshing libations available throughout the day.

Each VIP Cowboy Cantina pass includes:

All-day access to the VIP Cowboy Cantina (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

BBQ lunch with drinks (Noon – 3 p.m.)

Snacks and beverages throughout the day.

An official Cowboy Festival 2026 t-shirt (pickup at the Merchandise Tent)

Admission to Dancing Into the Dusk on Saturday, April 18 from 7 – 10 p.m.

Pass required for ages 3 and up.

VIP passes are limited and may sell out.

Weekend VIP Passes for the VIP Cowboy Cantina Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19. Location: The Patio at Hart Hall: $133.27 (includes fees).

To purchase VIP tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-santa-clarita-cowboy-festival-tickets-1976642202036?aff=oddtdtcreator.

For more information on other ticketed events and the general admission Cowboy Festival entertainment visit cowboyfestival.org.

