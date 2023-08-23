Craig DeSpain Named New TMU Director of Golf

DeSpain will oversee both the men’s and women’s programs, each coming off their most successful seasons ever. Luke Brueckner will continue as the men’s assistant coach while Sierra Pilgrim will take on her second year as the women’s assistant coach.

Former head coach Jacob Hicks resigned over the summer to become the assistant golf coach at North Carolina State.

“We are very excited to bring Craig in to this position here at The Master’s,” Beck said. “With the accomplishments the teams made over the last season, Craig is in the right position to continue to build on that momentum.”

The Master’s men’s golf team finished second at the NAIA National Championships this past May, led by Easton Johnson’s individual national title, withHannah Ulibarriclaiming the individual runner-up in the women’s NAIA National Championship.

“The Master’s has played an important role in the life of my family,” DeSpain said. “My wife attended TMU as well as my brother and sister-in-law. I am so thankful for the privilege and opportunity to invest in the young men and women who are part of the program as we seek to glorify Him this season.”

The season tees off on Sep. 11-12 when both teams compete in the California State Intercollegiate on the Olivas Links Golf Club in Ventura, Calif.