February 20
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Crash Victim Pulled Out of Burning Vehicle by CHP Officer
| Thursday, Feb 20, 2020
CHP Pulls Crash Victim Out of Burning Vehicle
Traffic on the northbound side of Interstate 5 came to halt Wednesday night following a car fire on the freeway near Calgrove Boulevard. Gilbert Bernal / The Signal.

 

A California Highway Patrol officer pulled a traffic collision victim out of a burning vehicle on Interstate 5 Wednesday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

“We got a report of a car that crashed and was on fire and a CHP officer actually pulled someone out of a burning car,” according to Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett.

The call came out at 6:32 p.m.

Officials believe there was at least one car involved in the traffic collision, according to Officer Elizabeth Kravig of the CHP Traffic Management Control Office.

All lanes were shut down as a result of the incident on the northbound side of Interstate 5, and a SigAlert was issued shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Traffic on the northbound side of the I-5 from Interstate 210 to Calgrove Boulevard was brought to a near crawl as first responders continued to arrive on the scene.

The vehicle fire was put out by 6:50 p.m, according to Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman.

The patient was transported to a local area hospital.

Burning Vehicle Flames

Photos taken from the southbound side of the I-5 near Calgrove Boulevard show the size of the flames coming from the car fire which brought traffic to a halt. Photo courtesy of Rick McClure.
USC to Offer Free Tuition for Families Earning Less Than $80K
Thursday, Feb 20, 2020
President Carol L. Folt announced Thursday, two new policies to make a USC undergraduate education more affordable for those who most need financial assistance.
FULL STORY...
Crash Victim Pulled Out of Burning Vehicle by CHP Officer
Thursday, Feb 20, 2020
A California Highway Patrol officer pulled a traffic collision victim out of a burning vehicle on Interstate 5 Wednesday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
FULL STORY...
Suspect Fled from Deputies, Prompted Search in Newhall
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2020
Deputies lined the northbound side of Railroad Avenue Wednesday after a suspect fled while other officers were trying to detain him, according to officials.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Valencia Developer Recruits WIllie Brown to Push San Francisco Projects
Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point” or the “Company”), an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, including Valencia, announced Thursday it has transitioned the operations for its Candlestick and The San Francisco Shipyard communities in the city of San Francisco.
March 6: Art Reception for SCAA’s New Exhibit, ‘Vintage’
Santa Clarita Artists Association's (SCAA) new exhibit, "Vintage," will run from March 6 - April 12. All are invited to a free reception to meet the artists on Friday, March 6, from 5:00 p.m - 8:00 p.m.
USC to Offer Free Tuition for Families Earning Less Than $80K
President Carol L. Folt announced Thursday, two new policies to make a USC undergraduate education more affordable for those who most need financial assistance.
Crash Victim Pulled Out of Burning Vehicle by CHP Officer
A California Highway Patrol officer pulled a traffic collision victim out of a burning vehicle on Interstate 5 Wednesday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Suspect Fled from Deputies, Prompted Search in Newhall
Deputies lined the northbound side of Railroad Avenue Wednesday after a suspect fled while other officers were trying to detain him, according to officials.
Hart District Adds $1.4M to Castaic High School Project
The William S. Hart Union High School District has voted unanimously to add $1.4 million to the Castaic High School project.
Saugus Board Chief Julie Olsen Will Not Seek Re-election
Saugus Union board president Julie Olsen announced during Tuesday’s board meeting that she will not seek re-election in 2020.
‘Reno 911!’ Cast Plugs the #9PMRoutine for Safety
The cast of Comedy Central’s popular television show "Reno 911!" recently took time out of their busy schedules to remind Santa Clarita residents to perform the #9PMRoutine nightly.
Feds to Monitor LA County Vote Centers for ADA Compliance
The U.S. Attorney’s Office will deploy personnel to monitor Los Angeles County vote centers during the February 22-to-March 3 election period for compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, for voters with physical disabilities.
SEC Charges Newhall Investment Advisers with Defrauding Clients
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Newhall-based investment advisory firm Criterion Wealth Management Insurance Services, Inc. and its former owners, Robert A. Gravette and Mark MacArthur, both graduates of The Master's College (now The Master's University), with defrauding clients in a $16 million investment scheme.
Castaic High School Teacher Sarah Avanessian Wins Dalton Award
Sarah Avanessian, a Castaic High School English teacher and past Teacher of the Year from the William S. Hart Union High School District, was presented the Beth Dalton Memorial Literacy Leadership Award by the Los Angeles County Office of Education at the Literacy Lifts Conference.
2nd Trial Ends with Hung Jury in Gorman Manslaughter Case
The second trial in a case involving the deaths of six people in a fiery Gorman crash has once again ended in a hung jury.
Supes Back Fernandeño Tataviam Petition for Federal Rcognition
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to support Petition #158, which seeks federal acknowledgment of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians as an indigenous nation.
Wilk Introduces New Animal Blood Donor Bill
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), has introduced Senate Bill 1115, a measure that would increase California's animal blood supply by allowing for community-based animal blood donations.
Supes OK Improvements for Del Valle, Richard Rioux Parks
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, board members approved more than $1.2 million in funding for improvements to Del Valle County Park in Castaic and Dr. Richard Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch.
COC Receives $400K Mental Health Grant
The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $400,000 grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office to expand and enhance mental health services and awareness to students and the campus community.
County Aims to Calm Fears of Coronavirus-COVID-19 Outbreak
The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health are increasing services and outreach to communities impacted by fear, anxiety, and discrimination associated with the outbreak of Coronavirus aka COVID-19.
Wilk Introduces SB 1071 to Exempt Military Retirement Pay from Taxes
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), representing California's 21st senate district, on Tuesday announced the introduction of Senate Bill 1071, bipartisan legislation that would exempt military retirement pay from the state income tax.
Newsom 2020 State of the State: Homelessness ‘A Disgrace’
In his 2020 State of the State address Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom painted homelessness as the “ultimate manifestation of poverty” rooted in decades of political inaction, told lawmakers the crisis has morphed into the most urgent – and disgraceful – issue facing the nation’s richest state.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indian family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
Victims of 2000 Crash Remembered 20 Years Later
Thursday, November 14, 2020 was a morning that triggered a familiar dark uncertainty for Canyon Country residents Alice and Tom Renolds.
Deputies Arrest Suspect Who Attempted to Walk Out of Grocery Store with Full Cart
Deputies arrested a suspect last week after he allegedly attempted to walk out of a grocery store with hundreds of dollars of goods without paying.
Boy Scouts of America Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
The Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that the national organization has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a media release, the organization cites the filing is expected to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come.
