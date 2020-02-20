Crash Victim Pulled Out of Burning Vehicle by CHP Officer

A California Highway Patrol officer pulled a traffic collision victim out of a burning vehicle on Interstate 5 Wednesday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

“We got a report of a car that crashed and was on fire and a CHP officer actually pulled someone out of a burning car,” according to Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett.

The call came out at 6:32 p.m.

Officials believe there was at least one car involved in the traffic collision, according to Officer Elizabeth Kravig of the CHP Traffic Management Control Office.

All lanes were shut down as a result of the incident on the northbound side of Interstate 5, and a SigAlert was issued shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Traffic on the northbound side of the I-5 from Interstate 210 to Calgrove Boulevard was brought to a near crawl as first responders continued to arrive on the scene.

The vehicle fire was put out by 6:50 p.m, according to Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman.

The patient was transported to a local area hospital.

