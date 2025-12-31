Creative Entrepreneurs Sought as Speakers for Business for Artists Event

Calling All Creative Entrepreneurs: The Fifth Annual Business for Artists Conference is seeking speakers ready to share real-world tools, strategies and insights for building sustainable and creative careers.

This event will be held on Oct. 3 and help artists take their work to the next level.

Business for Artists Conference organizers are seeking speakers in creative fields such as music, visual arts, dance, film, poetry, etc.

Are you an expert in the intersection of business and creativity? Do you have insights, strategies, or practical tools that can help artists build sustainable careers? The Fifth Annual Business for Artists Conference seeks dynamic speakers and inspirational leaders to share knowledge at this year’s event.

Potential speakers are invited to submit a proposal for a session to inspire, educate and empower the artist to take their creative endeavors to the next level.

Whether you’re an artist, business expert, or educator, proposals are encouraged that explore the fundamentals of running a creative business, navigating the creative economy and cultivating a successful, sustainable artistic career.

Deadline to apply: March 1.

For more information and to submit a proposal visit https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/649d9e17205f478fb29e2f0107288ffa.

