Crime Impact Team Deputies ‘Keeping the Peace,’ Arrest 4

Crime Impact Team deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested four people Thursday night, including a pair of wanted robbery suspects and two others on narcotics charges.

Here’s more of the story from station Public Information Officer Shirley Miller:

“Our specialized teams are upping patrol checks of local retail establishments and businesses.

“Our Crime Impact Team deployed teams of deputies on Tuesday afternoon that worked late into the night checking shopping center areas, particularly ones that sell grocery items, ‘to keep the peace’ — ensuring patrons’ safety.

“Deputies reported back that all of the areas checked were fine. Shoppers were being respectful to each other, and no issues noted. They expressed appreciation to the deputies for their presence. We commend our residents for showing consideration to one another.

“Another mission of the CIT team’s operations was to check on closed businesses. The deputies conducted frequent checks to ensure no businesses were being victimized.

“During their shift Tuesday night, CIT deputies arrested four during public safety checks. In a Canyon Country parking lot on Soledad Canyon Road /Whites Canyon Road, deputies recognized two ‘wanted’ robbery suspects.

“One suspect was apprehended immediately and the other suspect ran into the wash area. A containment was set up and with the help of Aero Bureau, two patrol deputies found the suspect in the mud, hiding under brush.

“Two additional arrests of individuals were made in shopping center parking lots for narcotics during the operation.

“Our specialized teams such as CIT, CPU, SAT, COBRA and the J-Team will continue to adjust and serve the current needs of our community, as an additional resource to our patrol deputies.”