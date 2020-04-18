Crisis Leadership | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Leadership during this crisis has been powerful from the city of Santa Clarita, city and county of Los Angeles, and the state of California. Officials have stepped forward to serve those who elected them.

There is logic to what we do as healthcare professionals, driving us to achieve a rational approach against this virus. Beyond “flattening the curve,” the next sensible step is to augment individual testing.

The “Nation of California,” with its innovative technologic resources, must test its 40 million citizens. The goal should be at a rate of 1 million per day. This means in a little over a month, almost every Californian ought to be tested.

At the same time, we will define through blood tests those individuals who carry antibody immunity through exposure. This might allow us to re-mobilize our workforce.

We don’t always know where leadership will come from, but as a people and a nation, we have been asked to do it before.

Powerful, logical, and innovative leadership. We can do it – again.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.