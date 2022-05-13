Critical Need for Blood Donations, City Will Host Blood Drives

The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations, and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.

Upcoming city blood drives are scheduled for Friday, May 20, at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, in the Carl Boyer Room and at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, in Meeting Room 100.

The blood drive at City Hall will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the Old Town Newhall location will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents may schedule an appointment and view other upcoming blood drives near them by visiting American Red Cross. Donors can quickly locate the blood drives on the website by using the sponsor code “CityofSantaClarita” for the City Hall location or “NewhallLibrary” for the Old Town Newhall location.

Interested blood donors must be at least 16-years-of-age and should be in good health. Upon signing in for your blood donation appointment, you will review all basic eligibility requirements and answer questions regarding your health history. The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes approximately one hour.

Learn more about donating blood, review the eligibility requirements and make your life-saving appointment today at Red Cross Blood Donation. For questions about upcoming City of Santa Clarita blood drives, please contact Amanda Santos at asantos@santa-clarita.com.

