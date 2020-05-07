CRY America Accepting Video Submissions for Virtual Song, Dance Competition

The nonprofit organization Child Rights and You (CRY) America brings to you a unique virtual singing and dancing competition from the safety of your home during COVID-19 quarantine.

The event was launched virtually on April 24 and is accepting video submissions for any style of dance and song performances until Sunday, May 17. With the help from the registration fees, CRY America hopes to raise maximum funds for the underprivileged kids in India and the US.

The competition is open to the kids and teens aged 5- 18-year old. Competition will take place in two age groups (age as of May 1st).

– Group 1: Ages 5 – 11

– Group 2: Ages 12 – 18

Our North America judges in the song category Dr. Rose Muralikrishnan, Arjun Adappali and Sangeeta Nair along with the judges in the dance category Poonam and Priyanka Shah, Rupal K Patel and Prashanthi Chitre will shortlist the top 60 entries.

The celebrity judges from the Indian Film Industry – Dance Judges- Saroj Khan, Bosco Martis and Mouni Roy; Song Judges – Hariharan, Jatin Pandit and Neeti Mohan, will then select the from the Top 10 performances out of the Top 60.

Top 60 entries (15 in each category) will also be posted to Facebook (CRY America Inc) & Instagram (cry.america). Winners will be chosen based on the judges’ score, plus the likes they get on Facebook and Instagram pages.

CRY America is extremely thankful to the Title Sponsors of this event – Viva Global events, Discount Power-Texas, and our other sponsors- Wisemen and Taproot Solutions for their generosity.

So, what are you waiting for, show your talent and become the First ever CRY America’s ‘Superstar’.

To know more about the competition and register please click here- https://events.cryamerica.org/events/crysuperstar2020/

For more information, visit events@cryamerica.org.

About CRY America

CRY America is a 501c3 nonprofit organization driven by its vision of a just world in which all children have equal opportunities to develop to their full potential and realize their dreams. CRY ensures that basic rights of education, healthcare and protection from exploitation and abuse are restored to underprivileged children, including street children, girl children; children bonded in labor, children of commercial sex workers, physically and mentally challenged children and children in institutions.