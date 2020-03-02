CRY-LA Kite Festival Raises Funds for Basic Child Rights

The Los Angeles Chapter of nonprofit organization Child Rights and You presented its Third Annual CRY-LA Kite Festival and fundraiser at West Creek Park in Valencia on February 23.
Hundreds of people came to support CRY-LA, which works toward providing basic rights such as education, healthcare, nutrition, protection from child abuse and child trafficking to kids in the USA and India.
“We are thankful to everyone who has come today to help us raise funds for CRY America,” said Varnica Singh, CRY America Los Angeles action center lead. “All the proceeds will benefit the children in need.”
“We have been doing this event for past two years and this is our third year in a row, as families come together to fly kites and at the same time they give back to the community,” Singh said.
Singh and other volunteers handed out paper kites shipped from India, she said. Park-goers purchased a kite for $15, while the $30 family pack consisted of one spool and two kites. The volunteers (pictured below) were also on hand to help out with launching the kites.
Guests then received a raffle ticket, and winners were announced toward the end of the event.
Different activities were a part of this kite flying festival, including a beautiful jewelry booth by Poonam Pahwa, Hema, one of the volunteers gave out free balloon animals to the kids.
Attendees also received free goody bags from one of the sponsors, Kumon of Valencia, Copper Hill.
“We want to thank Boston Scientific Corporation for sponsoring the event and Mortgage lender Martin Rodriguez for his donation, “ Singh said.
A federal court’s 2018 ruling that United Water Conservation District violated the Endangered Species Act by jeopardizing steelhead survival and recovery in the Santa Clara River was upheld by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday.
Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation recently cast their upcoming production of “Life Could Be A Dream,” a musical romp through the ‘60s by Roger Bean that takes the stage at Newhall Family Theatre in May.
The Santa Clarita Runners and the nonprofit Peyton’s Project will host a “Leap-a-Thon" event at College of the Canyons on Saturday, February 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to raise money to find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy or DMD.
Santa Clarita City Council members were set to host a special meeting in closed session Monday afternoon to discuss “anticipated litigation” regarding a California Voting Rights Act letter sent to the city by attorney Scott Rafferty.
As the risk of contracting novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) remains low in Los Angeles County, the county Department of Public Health received confirmation Saturday that a South Korean flight attendant diagnosed with the virus in South Korea was not symptomatic during a visit to LA County.
Mike Kuhlman takes leadership of the William S. Hart Union High School District this week after serving for 23 years as a district teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent of educational services, and most recently, deputy superintendent.
A man initially only identified as Hispanic died in a deputy-involved shooting at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Sunday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit the department’s annual Off-Highway Vehicle grant request, and the application will be available for public review for 60 days, from March 3 through May 4, 2020.
Radio station KHTS/Santa Clarita co-owner and former Diamond Princess passenger Carl Goldman has been liberated from the bio-containment wing and moved to a quarantine dorm at Nebraska Medicine hospital, where he is recovering from a diagnosed case of coronavirus COVID-19.
Freelance journalists may soon breathe a sigh of relief after California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) announced amendments had been made to her controversial independent contractor law by removing the cap on the number of submissions freelancers could send to an outlet.
The California drought situation worsened in February to cover nearly a quarter of the Golden State, amid the likelihood of no measurable rain across a wide swath of Northern California for the first time in recorded history.
A federal court’s 2018 ruling that United Water Conservation District violated the Endangered Species Act by jeopardizing steelhead survival and recovery in the Santa Clara River was upheld by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.