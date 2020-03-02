CRY-LA Kite Festival Raises Funds for Basic Child Rights

The Los Angeles Chapter of nonprofit organization Child Rights and You presented its Third Annual CRY-LA Kite Festival and fundraiser at West Creek Park in Valencia on February 23.

Hundreds of people came to support CRY-LA, which works toward providing basic rights such as education, healthcare, nutrition, protection from child abuse and child trafficking to kids in the USA and India.

“We are thankful to everyone who has come today to help us raise funds for CRY America,” said Varnica Singh, CRY America Los Angeles action center lead. “All the proceeds will benefit the children in need.”

“We have been doing this event for past two years and this is our third year in a row, as families come together to fly kites and at the same time they give back to the community,” Singh said.

Singh and other volunteers handed out paper kites shipped from India, she said. Park-goers purchased a kite for $15, while the $30 family pack consisted of one spool and two kites. The volunteers (pictured below) were also on hand to help out with launching the kites.

Guests then received a raffle ticket, and winners were announced toward the end of the event.

Different activities were a part of this kite flying festival, including a beautiful jewelry booth by Poonam Pahwa, Hema, one of the volunteers gave out free balloon animals to the kids.

Attendees also received free goody bags from one of the sponsors, Kumon of Valencia, Copper Hill.

“We want to thank Boston Scientific Corporation for sponsoring the event and Mortgage lender Martin Rodriguez for his donation, “ Singh said.