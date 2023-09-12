CSUN Adds Advit Raghavan to Women’s Basketball Staff

California State University, Northridge women’s basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has added Advit Raghavan to the Matadors’ staff.

Raghavan will begin his first season as an assistant coach at CSUN after spending the past two seasons as the director of basketball operations for the women’s basketball team at Southern Utah University. During his first year, he was a huge part of the team, finishing tied for second in the Big Sky Conference. In his second year, Southern Utah moved to the Western Athletic Conference, where he played an instrumental part in Southern Utah winning the WAC regular season and tournament titles as the program made its first NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament appearance.

Raghavan also played a hand in the development of All-Conference guards Cherita Daugherty, Tomekia Whitman, 2023 WAC Defensive Player of the Year Lizzy Williamson, and WAC All-tournament selectee Megan Jensen. He helped in all aspects of the program, including player development, travel planning, budgeting, compliance, scheduling, scouting reports, recruiting, and all day-to-day aspects of running a Division I program.

Before his time at Southern Utah, Raghavan was an assistant coach at Pacific University (Ore.). While at Pacific, he assisted in a complete program turnaround, helping the team go from 8 to 17 wins during the 2019-20 season, and the program’s first home Northwest Conference playoff appearance since 1996 and tournament appearance since 2009.

After playing, Raghavan began coaching at Northern Arizona as a graduate assistant for the women’s basketball graduate assistant. A native of San Jose, Calif., Raghavan played four seasons of men’s basketball at the University of Puget Sound.

