header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 2
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
CSUN Alum Develops Mentorship Program for Aspiring Comedy Writers
| Wednesday, Apr 2, 2025
Water drop


When Abraham Martinez-Peña enrolled at California State University, Northridge as a film major, he knew the path he set out for himself — to be a professional comedy writer for film and television — would not be an easy one. Hollywood’s hiring reputation was more “who you know,” than “what you can do.”

But in his last semester, Martinez-Peña, who graduated from the university last May, was paired with legendary Latina television writer, producer and actress Luisa Leschin, one of six inaugural mentors in the new Cinema/TV Comedy Writing Mentorship Program in CSUN’s Department of Cinema and Television Arts.

“When I first met Luisa Leschin, she was this really sweet lady,” Martinez-Peña said. “But she was more than that. I’m not sure how often we were supposed to meet, but she was there for me all the time. She would ask to see my work and be honest about whether it was good or not and had real advice on how to improve it. I learned so much from her. When the mentorship was done, she made it clear that she would always be there for me. And she has been. The mentorship program, her mentorship, has prepared me for what’s ahead, and I know I am up to it.”

The Cinema/TV Comedy Writing Mentorship Program was the brainchild of alumnus Dave Caplan, an award-winning television writer and producer who is currently writer, executive producer and co-showrunner of ABC’s “The Conners” and previously wrote the acclaimed “Rosanne” revival, the highest-rated scripted show in a decade.

“It really started with me trying to figure out how to get more diverse voices in the writing room,” said Caplan, who graduated from CSUN in 1984 and whose credits include “George Lopez,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “Anger Management,” “Norm” and the police drama “Rizzoli and Isles.”  “If everyone in the writers’ room all went to Harvard or another elite university, then what you see on screen will not represent who the audience truly is nor create experiences that they can relate to.”

What Caplan, who also holds a Ph.D. in media-related psychology, was looking for, he said, “was young writers who fully understood their own voices and their own uniqueness and could contribute early on. As far as I was concerned, that wasn’t happening. I wasn’t finding that pool of young writers to draw from to create staffs.”

Caplan reached out to his alma mater, in particular screenwriting professor Jon Stahl and cinema and television arts chair Jared Rappaport, for help.

“Dave said he had had this successful career, and he wanted to give back,” said Stahl, who teaches in the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication. “He wanted to nurture and support a diverse generation of comedy writers, to help them find their voices and ensure that they are heard.”

After a series of conversations, the CSUN Cinema/TV Comedy Writing Mentorship Program launched in spring 2024 with six acclaimed, veteran comedy writers serving as mentors to six students, mostly seniors about to graduate, selected through an application process that included writing samples.

The mentors critique and offer advice on the students’ work, serve as sounding boards for ideas and provide guidance as the college students prepare to launch their careers.

“This is an extraordinary pre-professional experience, and extraordinary opportunity for our students to receive one-on-one mentorship from topflight industry professionals who can help them prepare for their futures,” Stahl said.

Rappaport agreed, pointing out that many of CSUN’s students are first-generation college students with little or no connections to entertainment industry professionals.

“This program not only boosts their confidence that they do belong in the industry,” Rappaport said, “but they are also working with professionals who know what’s needed to succeed and are willing to share their insights in a meaningful way that could truly transform these students’ lives.”

The original six mentors included Caplan and Leschin, who has written for television and movies for more than 20 years, including “The Brothers Garcia,” “George Lopez,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Are We There Yet?,” “Austin & Ally,” “From Dusk till Dawn” and “Head of the Class.” The other original mentors were Jana Hunter, executive producer on “The Conners,” whose credits include “The Drew Carey Show,” “According to Jim” and “Notes From The Underbelly;” Russ Woody, an Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning television writer who has written and produced “Murphy Brown,” “Mad About You, “Cybill,” “Becker,” “The Slap Maxwell Story,” “The Middle” and “The Drew Carey Show;” Linda Teverbaugh, who has spent more than 30 years writing, producing and developing television comedy, including FOX’s “Last Man Standing” and DreamWorks’ “Dragons;” and Brett Baer, an Emmy-, BAFTA- and WGA-award winning writer and producer who most recently executive produce that Apple+ series “Bad Sisters” and served as showrunner for “New Girl” and “United States of Tara.”

Four of the original mentors — Hunter, Woody, Caplan and Leschin — have returned this spring for the program’s second year. Joining them are Bob Kushell, whose credits include “The Simpsons,” “3rd Rock from the Sun,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” “American Dad,” “Samantha Who?,” “Grounded for Life” and “Anger Management,” and Cindy Caponera, whose credits include “Saturday Night Live,” “Shameless,” “Nurse Jackie” and “The Conners.”

Caplan said that when he grew up, he knew that he wanted to write sitcoms, “but Hollywood felt a million miles away from me.”

“To have someone tell me that the things that I was writing showed promise and that I could make it was really all I needed,” he said, recalling support he had received from the late CSUN film professor Alan Armer, who also was an Emmy Award-winning television producer whose work included “The Fugitive” and “The Untouchables.” “If I hadn’t gotten that, I’m not sure what would have happened, but it made all the difference for me. I want to do the same for the generations that follow me.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN Alum Develops Mentorship Program for Aspiring Comedy Writers

CSUN Alum Develops Mentorship Program for Aspiring Comedy Writers
Wednesday, Apr 2, 2025
When Abraham Martinez-Peña enrolled at California State University, Northridge as a film major, he knew the path he set out for himself — to be a professional comedy writer for film and television — would not be an easy one. Hollywood’s hiring reputation was more “who you know,” than “what you can do.”
FULL STORY...

April 9: CSUN to Host Fourth Annual Electric Car Show

April 9: CSUN to Host Fourth Annual Electric Car Show
Wednesday, Apr 2, 2025
Members of the public and the campus community at California State University, Northridge will get a chance to test-drive the latest in electric vehicles on Wednesday, April 9, at CSUN’s Institute for Sustainability’s fourth annual EV Car Show.
FULL STORY...

April 25: Star Party, Science Showcase at Canyon Country Campus

April 25: Star Party, Science Showcase at Canyon Country Campus
Thursday, Mar 27, 2025
Science Talks and College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus will present the Star Party and Science Showcase, 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, April 25.
FULL STORY...

May 2: Science Talks Garden Walk at Canyon Country Campus

May 2: Science Talks Garden Walk at Canyon Country Campus
Thursday, Mar 27, 2025
Science Talks Series will host a Garden Walk at College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 2 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
FULL STORY...

CSUN: An Earthquake Brought Turks, Syrians Together

CSUN: An Earthquake Brought Turks, Syrians Together
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
When two massive earthquakes (magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6) devastated southern and central Turkey in February 2023, they did more than destroy towns and villages — they brought communities together in unexpected solidarity. 
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Alum Develops Mentorship Program for Aspiring Comedy Writers
When Abraham Martinez-Peña enrolled at California State University, Northridge as a film major, he knew the path he set out for himself — to be a professional comedy writer for film and television — would not be an easy one. Hollywood’s hiring reputation was more “who you know,” than “what you can do.”
CSUN Alum Develops Mentorship Program for Aspiring Comedy Writers
SCV Water Board of Directors Approves Rate Changes
After a nine-month process pursuant to requirements set forth in California’s Proposition 218, the SCV Water Board of Directors concluded its rate study and voted to implement proposed rate changes following a public hearing on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
SCV Water Board of Directors Approves Rate Changes
April 9: CSUN to Host Fourth Annual Electric Car Show
Members of the public and the campus community at California State University, Northridge will get a chance to test-drive the latest in electric vehicles on Wednesday, April 9, at CSUN’s Institute for Sustainability’s fourth annual EV Car Show.
April 9: CSUN to Host Fourth Annual Electric Car Show
Today in SCV History (April 2)
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
Dixon Family Health Receives $50K Grant for Youth Mental Health
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. has announced the receipt of a $50,000 Community Health Improvement Grant from Dignity Health - Northridge Hospital to fund expanded mental health services for youth in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Dixon Family Health Receives $50K Grant for Youth Mental Health
April 19: 2025 Neighborhood Cleanup, Register Now
Time is running out to pre-register for the annual city of Santa Clarita Neighborhood Cleanup in celebration of Earth Day, scheduled for Saturday, April 19.
April 19: 2025 Neighborhood Cleanup, Register Now
April 2: SUSD Asset Management Committee to Discuss Recommendations
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, April 2, 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus Union School District Office.
April 2: SUSD Asset Management Committee to Discuss Recommendations
CARB Monitoring of L.A. Fires is Largest in State History
The California Air Resources Board reports California’s air monitoring response to the January Los Angeles fires was the largest in state history.
CARB Monitoring of L.A. Fires is Largest in State History
TMU Splits Day and Series with Spirit
The Master's University baseball team split a doubleheader with the OUAZ Spirit Saturday, March 29 dropping the first game 13-4 but winning the second 1-0.
TMU Splits Day and Series with Spirit
Mustangs Ace the Spirit in Arizona
The Master's University men's volleyball team served up nine aces in a three-set win over the OUAZ Spirit Friday night, March 28 in Surprise, Ariz. 25-14, 25-15, 25-21.
Mustangs Ace the Spirit in Arizona
Henry Mayo CEO Appointed to Hospital Association of Southern California Board
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital president and chief executive officer Kevin Klockenga has joined the board of directors of the Hospital Association of Southern California.
Henry Mayo CEO Appointed to Hospital Association of Southern California Board
COC Closes Regular Season 9-0 Over Glendale
College of the Canyons women's tennis concluded its regular season schedule with a 9-0 sweep of Glendale College on Friday, March 28 to claim victory for the third time across the last five matches.
COC Closes Regular Season 9-0 Over Glendale
Cougars Compete at Annual Arnie Robinson Invitational
The College of the Canyons track teams combined to win three events while achieving several top marks during the annual Arnie Robinson Invitational hosted by San Diego Mesa College on March 28.
Cougars Compete at Annual Arnie Robinson Invitational
Bill Miranda | Saddle Up, Santa Clarita, The Cowboy Festival is Back!
Howdy, Santa Clarita! It’s time to dust off those boots and round up the family because the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is riding back into William S. Hart Park April 12-13, for two full days of western fun you won’t want to miss!
Bill Miranda | Saddle Up, Santa Clarita, The Cowboy Festival is Back!
Valladares’ Proposed ‘Kayleigh’s Law’ Rejected by Public Safety Committee
The California state Senate Public Safety Committee has rejected Kayleigh’s Law (SB 421), a law proposed by Senator Suzette Valladares (R - Santa Clarita) that would implement protections for victims of violent crimes.
Valladares’ Proposed ‘Kayleigh’s Law’ Rejected by Public Safety Committee
Canyons Finishes Fourth at WSC Meet No. 3
On March 28 the College of the Canyons swim and dive team competed in its second Western State Conference meet in as many weeks, this time finishing fourth in the field of five schools.
Canyons Finishes Fourth at WSC Meet No. 3
During World Autism Month Yes I Can Encourages Hiring of Neurodiverse Talent
As World Autism Month kicks off in April, Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education (YIC), a nonprofit organization that provides career skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, is calling on businesses to recognize the immense value of neurodiverse talent.
During World Autism Month Yes I Can Encourages Hiring of Neurodiverse Talent
Today in SCV History (April 1)
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
SCV Water Launches Videos Promoting Smart Irrigation Controllers
Santa Clarita Valley Water is taking water-saving innovation to new heights with the release of its latest videos, featuring Carl, the water-wise hero, controlling sprinklers from space.
SCV Water Launches Videos Promoting Smart Irrigation Controllers
April 3: Santa Clarita Parks Commission to Review 2025 Events
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, April 3 at Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
April 3: Santa Clarita Parks Commission to Review 2025 Events
April 6: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Things With Wings’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for "Things with Wings," Art show which will open April 25 and runs through May 25 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th Street, Newhall, CA 91321.
April 6: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Things With Wings’ Deadline
Ken Striplin | You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall
From our fun and friendly staff that run our Recreation and Community Services programs, to our Building and Safety team that make sure all developments are up to code, to our Communications team who bring all the trending, informational videos to social media, our staff is hard at work ensuring that the city of Santa Clarita continues to be a great place to live, work and play.
Ken Striplin | You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall
April 3-5: Saugus to Compete at WGI World Championships
Saugus High School’s inaugural varsity color guard team will compete at the WGI Color Guard World Championships in Dayton, Ohio, Thursday thru Saturday, April 3-5.
April 3-5: Saugus to Compete at WGI World Championships
Canyons Falls 6-3 at Ventura College
College of the Canyons women's tennis dropped its conference match at Ventura College on Thursday, March 27 by a 6-3 final score despite the Cougars accounting for an early pair of doubles points.
Canyons Falls 6-3 at Ventura College
SCVNews.com