CSUN Alumni Honored as LAUSD Teachers of the Year

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) honored several teachers this fall with the district’s 2019 Teacher of the Year awards. Nearly half of the honorees are CSUN alumni, accounting for 10 of this year’s 22 awardees. The award recognizes educators for their expertise, success, creativity and devotion to their students and the teaching profession.

CSUN’s Michael D. Eisner College of Education is one of the largest public colleges of education in California and routinely produces teachers who are recognized as being at the top of their field.

“We wish to congratulate all of the LAUSD Teachers of the Year, and are especially proud of our CSUN Michel D. Eisner College of Education graduates who were honored.” said Dean Shari Tarver-Behring. “The tremendous amount of dedication and care that our teachers put into their craft shows every day through the lives of the students they serve. We are thrilled to see you recognized for your amazing work!”

This year was a particularly strong year for CSUN graduates in the competition, as the total number of alumni honored doubled to 10 from previous years.

Five of the winners, including four Matadors, also were singled out to compete in the countywide Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year competition: