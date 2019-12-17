CSUN Alumni Honored as LAUSD Teachers of the Year

(L-R) Dean of the Michael Eisner College of Education Shari Tarver Behring, President Dianne F. Harrison, and LAUSD Teachers of the Year Jessica Perry-Martin, Nikysha D. Gilliam, Amy Kassorla Weisberg and Monica Erne-Webber. The teachers celebrates their awards on campus on Nov. 5.
The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) honored several teachers this fall with the district’s 2019 Teacher of the Year awards. Nearly half of the honorees are CSUN alumni, accounting for 10 of this year’s 22 awardees. The award recognizes educators for their expertise, success, creativity and devotion to their students and the teaching profession.
CSUN’s Michael D. Eisner College of Education is one of the largest public colleges of education in California and routinely produces teachers who are recognized as being at the top of their field.
“We wish to congratulate all of the LAUSD Teachers of the Year, and are especially proud of our CSUN Michel D. Eisner College of Education graduates who were honored.” said Dean Shari Tarver-Behring. “The tremendous amount of dedication and care that our teachers put into their craft shows every day through the lives of the students they serve. We are thrilled to see you recognized for your amazing work!”
This year was a particularly strong year for CSUN graduates in the competition, as the total number of alumni honored doubled to 10 from previous years.
Five of the winners, including four Matadors, also were singled out to compete in the countywide Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year competition:
Jessica Perry-Martin ’02(Credential), whoteaches visual and Advanced Placement art at the Arts, Theater and Entertainment (ArTES) Magnet at the Cesar Chavez Learning Academies. She will compete for LA County Teacher of the Year.
Nikysha D. Gilliam M.A. ’06 (Educational Administration), ’08 (Credential), whoteaches eighth-grade English and U.S. history at Audubon Middle School. She will compete for LA County Teacher of the Year.
Amy Kassorla Weisberg ’79 (Credential), whoteaches TK and kindergarten at Topanga Elementary Charter School. She will compete for LA County Teacher of the Year.
Robyn Arnold ’06 (Credential),who teaches third-grade at Sherman Oaks Charter Elementary School. She will compete for LA County Teacher of the Year.
Monica Erne-Webber M.A.’11 (Educational Administration – K-12), ’11 (Credential), whoteaches English and special education at John H. Francis Polytechnic Senior High School.
Lisa S. Bennett ’09 (Credential), who teaches third-grade through fifth-grade special education at Van Gogh Charter Elementary School.
Anna M. Gaiter, who teaches fourth grade at Plainview Academic Charter Academy.
Katherine Yonemura ’90 (Credential), M.A. ’93 (Reading Improvement Elementary Education), who teaches fourth-grade at Hesby Oaks Leadership Charter School.
Elva Madrigal ’07 (Credential), M.A. ’12 (History), who teaches honors and Advanced Placement social studies at John H. Francis Polytechnic Senior High School.
Janet Di Giulio Skidmore ’95 (Psychology), ’00 (Credential), M.A. ’09 (Educational Administration – K-12), who teaches sixth-grade history, English and contemporary art at Lawrence Middle School.
(L-R) LAUSD Teacher of the Year Amy Kassorla Weisberg, Dean of the Michael Eisner College of Education Shari Tarver Behring, Teachers of the Year Nikysha D. Gilliam, Monica Erne-Webber, and Jessica Perry-Martin attend a Matador women’s basketball game against USC on Nov. 5.
For his exceptional contributions to advancing open education around the world, James Glapa-Grossklag, Dean of Learning Resources at College of the Canyons, received the President’s Award for Excellence at the 2019 Open Education Global Conference.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved College of the Canyons’ $31 million general obligation bond refund Tuesday, saving taxpayers $8.3 million over the next 23 years, according to COC.
California State University, Northridge chemistry professor Gagik Melikyan has been elected as an American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Fellow – a recognition given to AAAS members who contribute to the advancement of science and technology.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair, calling for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into wait times at specialty care centers at county health care facilities.
The 2020 Season of Santa Clarita’s The MAIN Theater kicks off this January with the hottest new play in the country, the bewitching and hysterical PUFFS (or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic).
Bowman High School student Dani Rodriguez was recently presented the top award from the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Every Student Succeeding luncheon, which honored over 70 students from the Southern California region.
NORTHRIDGE — The CSUN women’s basketball team returns from a break for finals this week with a pair of games. The Matadors (3-7) host Santa Clara Wednesday night. David Gascon has the call on BigWest.tv beginning at 5 p.m.
The California Department of Education (CDE) and the State Board of Education (SBE) have released the California School Dashboard, a website that gives parents, students and educators access to valuable school and district data.
The residential real estate market in the Santa Clarita during November went against seasonal trends as condominium sales rose 4.5 percent and the supply of properties listed for sale fell for the fifth consecutive month, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
After The Master's University's defense smothered San Diego Christian in Saturday's first half, the No. 3-ranked Mustangs enjoyed an extended look at their younger players in what became an 86-42 win, the team's 16th straight home victory and 16th consecutive over the Hawks.
California State University, Northridge will take on the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team on Tuesday, March 10 in Santee, California, as part of the “Stand Beside Her Tour” that is preparing the national team for the 2020 Summer Olympics.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards in nine categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects.
The Castaic Union School District is considering the purchase of lockdown kits for Castaic classrooms, a reality they’ve needed to consider given the events since the Nov. 14 Saugus High School shooting.
Each year, Medicare premiums, deductibles, and copayment rates are adjusted according to the Social Security Act. For 2020, the Medicare Part B monthly premiums and the annual deductible are higher than the 2019 amounts.
"The Tree’s Dream," an immersive combination of puppetry, masked dancers and avant-garde electronic music, will take the stage at The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall from Friday, January 31 through Tuesday, February 2.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said it was "disappointing" that the U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday not to consider a Ninth Circuit ruling overturning a pair of city ordinances from Boise, Idaho, that aimed to curb homeless camping by criminalizing the act of sleeping in public places.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.