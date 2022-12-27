CSUN Alumni, Supporters Invited to Baseball Program’s Preseason Dinner

The California State University, Northridge Baseball program invites all alumni and supporters to reunite at a preseason dinner being held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at CSUN Orchard Conference Center beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The event is an opportunity to support the baseball program’s fundraising efforts and reunite as a baseball community.

Head baseball coach Eddie Cornejo, CSUN Hall of Famer and former Matador coach Bob Hiegert and Director of Athletics Shawn Chin-Farrell will be guest speakers at the event.

Supporters can donate to the program by purchasing an individual ticket, a table, a ticket for a current player, or sponsoring a current player.

Donations can also be made to the Marty Bowen Baseball Fund, designed specifically for the baseball program and its operations. The newly created fund is named after the late Marty Bowen who was an all-conference catcher and first baseman with the Matadors from 2010-12.

To register for the event, click [here]. Registration includes dinner and refreshments.

