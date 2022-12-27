CSUN Alumni, Supporters Invited to Baseball Program’s Preseason Dinner

The California State University, Northridge Baseball program invites all alumni and supporters to reunite at a preseason dinner being held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at CSUN Orchard Conference Center beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The event is an opportunity to support the baseball program’s fundraising efforts and reunite as a baseball community.
Head baseball coach Eddie Cornejo, CSUN Hall of Famer and former Matador coach Bob Hiegert and Director of Athletics Shawn Chin-Farrell will be guest speakers at the event.
Supporters can donate to the program by purchasing an individual ticket, a table, a ticket for a current player, or sponsoring a current player.
Donations can also be made to the Marty Bowen Baseball Fund, designed specifically for the baseball program and its operations. The newly created fund is named after the late Marty Bowen who was an all-conference catcher and first baseman with the Matadors from 2010-12.
To register for the event, click [here]. Registration includes dinner and refreshments.
It was the last lead they would enjoy. Four players scored in double figures and everyone played in the game as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated the Bethesda Flames 94-61 Saturday afternoon in a non-conference contest in The MacArthur Center.
After trailing by 15 at the half, The Master's men's basketball team fought back to tie it, but that was as close as they got as the Lights of Montana State-Northern defeated the Mustangs 80-71 in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz. Tuesday.
College of the Canyons pushed past the visiting West Hills Lemoore Eagles by an 89-72 final score at the Cougar Cage on Tuesday night, good for its second straight victory and third over the last four games.
(CN) — As much of the United States reels from a paralyzing arctic blast, California and the West Coast is looking to the Pacific where an atmospheric river is shaping up to bring much needed rain to close out the year.
After the carols are sung and the gifts are opened, Waste Management of Santa Clarita encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees through its curbside collection program and drop-off locations.
Selected video production groups from high schools in the William S. Hart High School District were recently recognized for filmed public service announcements bringing awareness to the dangers of fentanyl.
The Sundance Institute announced the full programming for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to be held Jan. 19-29, 2023, in person in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort. The festival will also be held virtually from Jan. 24-29, 2023. This year’s hybrid festival includes films with cast and crew representing California Institute of the Arts across multiple categories and selected from a submission pool from filmmakers around the world.
It’s a new year full of new possibilities and opportunities. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the first Business After Hours mixer of 2023 at 24/7 Events as more than 150 business representatives from across the SCV join for an evening of networking.
Several deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station recently worked in partnership with different retail outlets, including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart, to conduct a retail theft operation. Businesses were monitored via surveillance in a proactive approach to stop thieves in the act.
As California students head back to many public colleges and universities in the new year, the California Department of Public Health is bolstering efforts to raise awareness of and prevent opioid use, addiction, and potential overdose, as the state works to provide students with greater access to the life-saving drug Naloxone.
Did you know over 800 full-time and part-time staff members make up the city of Santa Clarita? This month, the city is proud to showcase the friendly and skilled team in the Human Resources Division for the new release of the You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall campaign.
Road work will continue along the I-5 during the holiday season except for nighttime closures on Front Street and Burbank Boulevard. There will not be any nighttime closures scheduled on Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 30 to Jan. 2.
Are you headed to the Rose Parade? Metrolink is offering early-morning train service on five train lines, including the Antelope Valley Line from the Santa Clarita Valley, connecting people to Metro's Gold Line to get you to the parade without the hassle of parking.
The Slamdance Film Festival returns for its 29th edition in a hybrid format, running in-person in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah from Jan. 20-26 and virtually from Jan. 23-29 on the Slamdance Channel. As in years past, alums from California Institute of the Arts in Valencia can be spotted across multiple categories, ranging from documentary features to animated shorts.
Pure joy covered every acre of The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit camp for kids with serious medical conditions, as the organization welcomed 265 people on Dec. 3 to its first in-person holiday gathering on camp in 1,095 days.
