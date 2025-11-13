CSUN Among Billboard’s 2025 Top Music Business Schools

California State University, Northridge has once again earned a place among the nation’s top music business programs, according to Billboard magazine.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Billboard has recognized CSUN’s music program in its annual list of the world’s leading music business schools. The publication chose its top 45 music business schools (unranked) based on industry recommendations, alumni information by honorees on its power lists, years of reporting on educational options and information requested from the schools themselves.

“CSUN Music is thrilled to be recognized as a national leader in preparing undergraduate and graduate students for their future in music business, production, and performance,” said A.J. McCaffrey, music department chair. “We are immensely proud of our students, faculty, and staff, as well as the diverse energy and passions that make our program so special.”

Acknowledging college costs and debt, Billboard emphasized more affordable public colleges and universities like California State University Northridge, which now make up one-third of this list. Billboard singled out CSUN’s Music Industry Studies Program, which “offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to prepare students for diverse roles in the music industry.”

“This honor from Billboard reflects the extraordinary work of our students, faculty, and industry partners,” said Seven Bailey, an assistant professor and the Mike Curb Endowed Chair of Music Industry Studies. “We’re building a pipeline of talent that not only understands the business — but is shaping its future.”

The publication noted that “a signature component of the program is the student-run, faculty-advised label VoVe, where students manage artist development, marketing and live events. Rising L.A. acts including Sophistolethemoon, Cayden Corbett and aziboh have worked with VoVe.”

CSUN’s Department of Music, housed within the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication, offers students a dynamic range of programs that bridge artistry and industry. In addition to its nationally recognized music industry studies and performance majors, the department provides pathways such as composition, commercial media writing, music education, music therapy and the Master of Arts in Music Industry Administration (MIA), which features faculty and curriculum from the award-winning David Nazarian College of Business and Economics. The Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication also offers a Master of Arts in Entertainment Industry Management (EIM) degree.”

