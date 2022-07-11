header image

Inside
2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
Moores sub shop
CSUN Announces $1.8M in HSI Community Grants for CSU STEM Initiatives
| Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Water drop


First-of-its-kind Global Hispanic Serving Institution Equity Innovation Hub announced today $1.8 million in CSU HSI Community Grants designed to inspire the next generation of creators and innovators to pursue educational pathways that lead to high-demand careers in STEM and the creative and tech industries.

Ranging from $50,000 to $150,000, the CSU HSI Community Grants will facilitate support and programming for the 21 California State University campuses federally designated as HSIs. Formulated to cultivate practices that amplify equity and innovation, leverage technology and facilitate collaborations with educational, community and industry partners, these grants aim to impact a system-level transformation that activates the diverse student talent needed to build a more inclusive and diverse workforce in the future.

“By reframing serving through an equity and racial justice lens, the Equity Innovation Hub seeks to exponentially accelerate educational equity across the CSU system and nation,” California State University, Northridge President Erika D. Beck said. “The HSI Community Grants will provide the financial and technological fuel to spark innovation and build the nationwide repository of strategies that positively impact our students and enable their success. Our students’ success impacts not only their lives, but their families and entire communities, creating a brighter and more equitable future for us all.”

The Equity Innovation Hub at CSUN is a public-private partnership made possible through a $25 million investment from Apple and the State of California for national, CSU-wide and regional programming. As part of  the nation’s largest and most diverse public higher education system, the EIH will serve as a catalyst for student brilliance in STEM by creating student success spaces including spaces for whole family outreach. Beyond its physical boundaries, the EIH will help design a national model for authentically serving diverse student populations to support America’s future in high-demand STEM fields and the creative and tech economy of tomorrow.

“HSIs serve as a beacon of opportunity for Latinx/Hispanic students and communities of color, and we’re thrilled to help create new educational pathways on their campuses for this next generation of STEM learners and leaders,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. “We’re proud to support the HSI Equity Innovation Hub through our Racial Equity and Justice Initiative to help students foster skills for high-demand careers and create a more diverse workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

The application process for the first round of CSU HSI Community Grants is now open. Applications are due by Monday, Sept. 26, and grant awards will be announced on Friday, Oct. 7. In addition to professional and financial support, CSU HSI Community Grants can also include requests for Apple technology.
College of the Canyons Creates Accelerated TK Credential Pathway

College of the Canyons Creates Accelerated TK Credential Pathway
Wednesday, Jul 6, 2022
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Invited to Join the Motion Picture Academy Class of 2022

CalArtians Invited to Join the Motion Picture Academy Class of 2022
Wednesday, Jul 6, 2022
FULL STORY...

COC Awarded $372,000 Rising Scholars Grant

COC Awarded $372,000 Rising Scholars Grant
Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
FULL STORY...

Summer Movie Fest Returns to CSUN

Summer Movie Fest Returns to CSUN
Monday, Jun 27, 2022
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Monday COVID-Roundup: L.A. Records More Than 18k New Cases Over the Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday a total of 39 new deaths and 18,158 new cases countywide over the weekend, with 535 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-Roundup: L.A. Records More Than 18k New Cases Over the Weekend
July 25: SCV Water Invites Public for Sustainability Plan Workshop
During their July 25 workshop, SCV Water will be taking input from the public on their Sustainability Plan. 
July 25: SCV Water Invites Public for Sustainability Plan Workshop
Supervisors To Proposes Transfer of Hart Park to City
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is slated to begin the process of transferring control of William S. Hart Park to the city of Santa Clarita.
Supervisors To Proposes Transfer of Hart Park to City
Homebound Vaccines Available In L.A. County
The Los Angeles County of Public Health is informing communities they are now eligible to have COVID vaccines administered at home. 
Homebound Vaccines Available In L.A. County
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks Within Top 50 Least Stressed Cities
With 87% of Americans feeling stressed because of inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022's Most & Least Stressed Cities in America, finding Santa Clarita ranked 43 of 182 cities in being least stressed. 
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks Within Top 50 Least Stressed Cities
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Announces 2022 Beneficiary
The 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off returns 2022 and has announced this year's beneficiary; Fix N Fido.
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Announces 2022 Beneficiary
Public Works Announces Construction Delays For Two Roads
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announce that San Francisquito Canyon Road and Sierra Highway will experience delays for driver starting Monday.
Public Works Announces Construction Delays For Two Roads
CSUN Announces $1.8M in HSI Community Grants for CSU STEM Initiatives
First-of-its-kind Global Hispanic Serving Institution Equity Innovation Hub announced today $1.8 million in CSU HSI Community Grants
CSUN Announces $1.8M in HSI Community Grants for CSU STEM Initiatives
Today in SCV History (July 11)
2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
Moores sub shop
Today in SCV History (July 10)
1981 - Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story]
helicopter spraying malathion
Today in SCV History (July 9)
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
July 12: Expansion of Eternal Valley, Louis Brathwaite Street Naming on Council Agenda
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet Tuesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. in open session to discuss expansion of Eternal Valley Memorial Park and street naming recognition for the late Louis Brathwaite.
July 12: Expansion of Eternal Valley, Louis Brathwaite Street Naming on Council Agenda
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases, Hospitalizations Increase in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 18 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,416 new cases countywide and 221 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases, Hospitalizations Increase in L.A. County
Oct. 15: Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence
Child & Family Center will present Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Center’s main facility 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Oct. 15: Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence
Victims of Western Union Fraud Encouraged to Seek Compensation
The United States Department of Justice announced July 6 that it has begun phase two of the remission compensation process to provide recovery for Western Union fraud victims.
Victims of Western Union Fraud Encouraged to Seek Compensation
SCVEDC Releases 2022 Santa Clarita Valley Business Survey Results
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has released the 2022 Santa Clarita Valley Business Survey Results. The publication is now available for download.
SCVEDC Releases 2022 Santa Clarita Valley Business Survey Results
Road, Ramp Closure Highway 101 at Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some ramps and lanes will be closed on U.S. Highway 101, Ventura Freeway, at Liberty Canyon Road in Agoura Hills starting Friday night, July 8, until Saturday morning, July 9.
Road, Ramp Closure Highway 101 at Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills
July 11: Public Health Expanding Monkeypox Vaccination Eligibility
With the arrival of an additional 6,000 JYNNEOS doses this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expanding the eligibility criteria for residents to receive the monkeypox vaccine.
July 11: Public Health Expanding Monkeypox Vaccination Eligibility
Wilk Recognizes Donna Hill as Senate District 21 Woman of the Year
At a recent special ceremony, California state Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Donna Hill as the 21st Senate District Woman of the Year and presented her with a Senate Resolution.
Wilk Recognizes Donna Hill as Senate District 21 Woman of the Year
July 10: Summer Theatre Fest Presents ‘Festival of 15 Minute Musicals’
The Summer Theatre Festival hosted by Santa Clarita Shakespeare will offer a "Festival of 15 Minute Musicals" on Sunday, July 10 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
July 10: Summer Theatre Fest Presents ‘Festival of 15 Minute Musicals’
July 14: City Requests Input for Via Princessa Park Project
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to offer their feedback at a Community Engagement Open House for the proposed Via Princessa Park on Thursday, July 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center located at 18410 Sierra Highway.
July 14: City Requests Input for Via Princessa Park Project
Today in SCV History (July 8)
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
Jami Kennedy, Longtime SCV Volunteer, Dies at 74
Jami Posten Kennedy, 1989 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died at Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia on July 4, 2022, after a long illness. She was a longtime resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, moving to the SCV at age 7.
Jami Kennedy, Longtime SCV Volunteer, Dies at 74
SCVNews.com
