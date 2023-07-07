CSUN Announces 2023-24 Water Polo Recruiting Class

California State University, Northridge head women’s water polo coach Matt Warshaw has announced the recruiting class for the 2023-24 season.

Joining the Matadors this upcoming season will be junior college transfers Jenna Olson and Kianna Melvin, Division I transfer Samantha Bright and incoming freshmen Jade Cuevas, Kiana Kellner and Kori Cunningham.

“This class has a little of everything in it and fills some immediate needs, along with some future needs,” said Warshaw. “I’m excited to keep adding quality human beings who love to compete at this level. Can’t wait to get the whole team back on campus and start the fall semester.”

An attacker from El Segundo, Olson previously competed two seasons at Santa Barbara City College. In 65 career matches, Olson tallied 144 goals and 54 assists, highlighted by 87 goals this past season. Olson would earn Western State Conference Offensive Player of the Year accolades in helping the Vaqueros win the CCCAA state title in 2022. In all, Olson would win two league championships as well as the SoCal Regional title in 2021. Olson also collected first-team all-conference and all-american accolades as a freshman. Prior to SBCC, Olson spent the shortened 2020 season with Sonoma State, registering nine goals.

A utility from Harare, Zimbabwe, Melvin spent the past two seasons at West Valley College in Saratoga, Calif. where she helped the Vikings to a CCCAA state championship in 2021 and a third place finish this past season. Her field block in the closing seconds would clinch the state title two seasons ago. Melvin also was a part of two regional and two conference championship teams. She registered 180 goals, 70 assists and 120 steals in her two-year stint with West Valley including finishing eighth in the CCCAA in goals with 85 in 2022. Melvin collected a host of awards in her junior college career, highlighted by a pair of All-America and All-Coast Conference honors.

Originally from Auckland, New Zealand, Bright lettered the past two seasons as a goalkeeper at Mount Saint Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Md. Bright posted a career-best 201 saves two seasons ago, highlighted by a 17-save performance that season. She added 101 saves along with two goals and 11 assists in 11 matches this past spring. On the academic front, Bright collected All-Academic Team honors from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference as well as from the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches.

Cuevas prepped at Temple City High School where she was a multiple-time All-CIF honoree including a first-team selection in 2023. As a senior, Cuevas registered nearly 200 points while hitting the net 124 times. Cuevas helped Temple City to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division III playoffs in 2022 as well as a league championship that season. Along with her high school water polo, Cuevas has club experience playing for Commerce WPC.

Kellner was a decorated goalkeeper on the Ventura High School water polo team. Last season, Kellner averaged 10 saves per game as she helped her team to the quarterfinal round of the CIF Southern Section Division II playoffs. Kellner would pick up first-team All-CIF and all-league honors in her senior season. In addition to her water polo experience in high school, Kellner played club for Santa Barbara 805 WPC.

Cunningham comes to CSUN after a successful prep career with Rancho Cucamonga High School. She would help the Cougars reach the postseason including a second-round appearance in the CIF-Southern Section Division IV playoffs in 2021-22. Cunningham was named Baseline League Most Valuable Player and a third-team All-CIF selection in her senior season while she also received first-team all-league and the team’s coach’s award as a junior.

