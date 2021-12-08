CSUN Announces New VP For University Relations and Advancement

California State University, Northridge President Erika D. Beck has announced the appointment of Nichole Ipach as CSUN’s new vice president for university relations and advancement.

Ipach assumes her new post Jan. 1, 2022.

Ipach is currently vice president for university advancement at California State University Channel Islands and has more than 20 years of experience in advancement, fundraising and communications.

“Nichole’s demonstrated success in fundraising and philanthropy will be an asset to CSUN in the coming years, including her experience in launching an inaugural comprehensive campaign, personally securing five of the seven largest outright principal gifts in the history of CSUCI, and increasing CSUCI Foundation assets by nearly fivefold to support the educational mission of the university,” Beck said. “Beyond philanthropic activity, Nichole has substantial experience with crisis communication, brand assessment and alumni management. Most notably, Nichole’s focus on equity has been a priority throughout her career. Nichole has not only flourished as a leader on a CSU sister campus, but has also provided leadership at the system level, having served as the Chair of the CSU Vice Presidents for Advancement Council for four years.

“Nichole is an exceptionally talented leader, and I look forward to our university benefitting from her experience, vision and leadership,” Beck said.

As CSUN’s vice president for university relations and advancement, in addition to fundraising, Ipach will be responsible for overseeing alumni relations, government and community relations, and marketing and communications. She als0 will serve as president of the California State University, Northridge Foundation.

“I am excited, humbled and honored to have this opportunity,” Ipach said. “CSUN does such amazing things. It has exceptional faculty and an incredibly talented diverse student body that reflects the mission and the strengths of the CSU. I am pleased that I am also getting the opportunity to work with some incredible leaders.”

Ipach said she hopes to continue to build on CSUN’s “culture of philanthropy.”

“Philanthropy can do so much to help further the mission of the institution, which, at the core, is supporting our students, the goals of our academic community and the aspirations the community has for the campus itself,” she said. “When I get to campus, I want to dive in and get to know the people and the community, both internal and external. I want to get to know the people who are at the heart of the institution. I want to learn about that what work has been accomplished and the successes so I can figure out where my leadership can complement what has been done, and help direct the institution’s continued movement forward.”

Ipach joined CSU Channel Islands in 2006 as director of university development and was promoted to assistant vice president in 2009. In 2013 she was named the university’s vice president for advancement. In that role, her responsibilities included marketing and communications, development and fundraising, alumni relations and management of the university’s foundation and its board of directors.

Prior to her CSU experience, Ipach worked for several nonprofits, including as vice president for Many Mansions, an organization dedicated to providing well-managed, service-enriched affordable housing to low-income residents, and as director of development for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, an organization dedicated improving nutritional health and ending food insecurity in the region.

Ipach currently resides in Ventura, California with her husband and twin, 10-year-old sons.

