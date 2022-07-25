CSUN Announces New Women’s Basketball Director of Operations

Monday, Jul 25, 2022

By California State University, Northridge

California State University, Northridge, head women’s basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has announced the addition of Willnett Crockett to the Matadors’ staff. Crockett will serve as the director of operations for CSUN.

“Our program has just made a big time hire by adding Willnett to the staff,” Mitchell said. “Her National Championship pedigree, WNBA experience and 13 years on the sideline cannot be understated.”

Crockett joins the Matadors after spending the 13 seasons as an assistant coach at Temple University. Temple made three NCAA Tournaments (2010, 2011, and 2017) and three WNIT Tournaments (2012, 2015, 2016) during her time on the sidelines for the Owls.

Among the players, she helped mentor, Alliya Butts graduated in 2019 as Temple’s school record holder in made three-pointers (291) and steals (279). Butts, the first Owl to be a four-time All-Conference selection, concluded her career second in Owls’ history in points (1,963) and fourth in assists (414). She was the second player in school history to earn four All-Big 5 honors. In addition to working primarily with the post players, Crockett’s responsibilities included recruiting, scouting, practice scheduling, equipment coordinator, individual skill development and serving as the liaison to strength and conditioning.

“One of the most impressive things about Willnett is knowing she chose to remain a part of the Temple program for 13 seasons, this speaks volumes to her loyalty, character, and her belief in impacting lives off the court,” said Mitchell.

Crockett is a 2006 graduate of the University of Connecticut, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Sociology. Crockett played an intricate part in two Final Fours at UConn. During her four-year career, she helped the squad to two BIG EAST regular season titles, two BIG EAST Tournament titles, and two National Championships. She was also a part of the record-breaking Division I 70-game winning streak from 2001-03.

Upon the completion of her college career, Crockett was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks in the second round (22nd pick overall) of the 2006 WNBA Draft and played for the Phoenix Mercury as well as overseas in such places as Africa, Latvia, and Lithuania prior to being hired by Temple in 2009.

A Los Angeles native, Crockett was a two-time Nike All-American under James Anderson at Nathaniel Narbonne High School in Harbor City. As a junior, Crockett helped Narbonne to back-to-back national titles. The 2002 graduate earned WBCA and McDonald’s All-American honors and was a Third Team All-USA TODAY honoree. She was also named the Gatorade California Player of the year.

“Willnett will bring a wealth of knowledge in all facets on the program,” said Mitchell. “I have known Willnett since she was a highly decorated recruit from California. I recruited her, then watched her be a part of the dynasty at UConn, winning 70 games straight before going on to have a solid professional career. We are excited to bring Willnett back home to California where it all started for her at Narbonne HS.”

