header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 29
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
CSUN Appoints Erika D. Beck as Next President
| Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
Erika D. Beck
Erika D. Beck appointed next president of California State University, Northridge. Photo credit: CSUN social media account.

 

The California State University Board of Trustees has appointed Erika D. Beck, Ph.D., to serve as president of California State University, Northridge. Beck currently serves as president of California State University Channel Islands.

“From the robust academic programs to inspirational athletic competition to the expansive opportunities for arts and culture, I am inspired by the impact that CSUN has in shaping the face of the San Fernando Valley and beyond,” said Beck. “While it is bittersweet to leave CSU Channel Islands where working together with faculty, staff, students and community we have made significant progress, I am thankful for this opportunity to join the talented CSUN faculty, staff and students to ensure that all Matadors rise.”

While president of CSUCI, Beck championed the campus’ vision to become a national leader in providing equitable, affordable and transformative education. CSUCI placed at the top of many recent national rankings including those issued by U.S. News & World Report, Money and Washington Monthly. The campus’ four-year graduation rate for first-year students has also reached an all-time high and last year was recognized as one of nine institutions in the nation with the prestigious Seal of Excelencia for its accomplishments in facilitating LatinX student success. Beck was appointed to the CSUCI presidency in 2016.

“In a short period of time, Dr. Beck has quickly steered CSUCI to unprecedented heights,” said CSU Trustee Debra Farar, chair of the CSUN search committee. “Her extensive knowledge of the CSU and California ensures that she will build on the successful work of outgoing CSUN President Dianne Harrison.”

Prior to her time at CSUCI, Beck served as the provost and executive vice president of Nevada State College (NSC) in Henderson, Nevada. Before her tenure as provost and executive vice president, she served as the dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences, a faculty member in the psychology department, and chair of the Faculty Senate. Prior to her service at NSC, she served as a faculty fellow at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) and a research associate at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

Beck earned a bachelor’s in psychology and a Ph.D. in experimental psychology from the University of California, San Diego. She is also “made in the CSU,” having earned her master’s in psychology from San Diego State University.

Beck will assume her new role at CSUN on January 11, 2021.

Following consultation with stakeholders at CSUCI and with board chair Lillian Kimbell, CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White will soon announce an interim appointment who will serve as campus president beginning early next year. The Board of Trustees anticipates launching a national search in the new year for Beck’s successor at CSUCI.​

# # #

About the California State University
The California State University is the largest system of four-year higher education in the country, with 23 campuses, 53,000 faculty and staff and 486,000 students. Half of the CSU’s students transfer from California community colleges. Created in 1960, the mission of the CSU is to provide high-quality, affordable education to meet the ever-changing needs of California. With its commitment to quality, opportunity, and student success, the CSU is renowned for superb teaching, innovative research and for producing job-ready graduates. Each year, the CSU awards nearly than 129,000 degrees. One in every 20 Americans holding a college degree is a graduate of the CSU and our alumni are 3.8 million strong. Connect with and learn more about the CSU in the CSU NewsCenter.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Nov. 9: COC Art Gallery Hosting Public Artist Talk with Brooke Sauer

Nov. 9: COC Art Gallery Hosting Public Artist Talk with Brooke Sauer
Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present a public artist talk with Brooke Sauer to accompany her solo virtual exhibition “Out in the Blue” Monday, Nov. 9, at 2:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Appoints Erika D. Beck as Next President

CSUN Appoints Erika D. Beck as Next President
Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
The California State University Board of Trustees has appointed Erika D. Beck, Ph.D., to serve as president of California State University, Northridge. Beck currently serves as president of California State University Channel Islands.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 28: Santa Clarita Community College District Joint Virtual Meeting with ASG

Oct. 28: Santa Clarita Community College District Joint Virtual Meeting with ASG
Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020
Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government via Zoom video conferencing Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 1:30 p.m., followed by the adopted budget workshop.
FULL STORY...

COC Among Top 100 National Community Colleges for Hispanics

COC Among Top 100 National Community Colleges for Hispanics
Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 22 and 26 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
FULL STORY...

COC Students Chosen for Architecture, Interior Design Exhibit

COC Students Chosen for Architecture, Interior Design Exhibit
Monday, Oct 26, 2020
Three College of the Canyons architecture and interior design students have been selected to participate in the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Los Angeles 2x8 Student Competition, Exhibition and Scholarship program.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 10: Public Hearing to Consider Property Transfer to Family Promise
The city of Santa Clarita will be holding a public hearing at the Tuesday, Nov. 10, City Council meeting to consider the transfer of 32,230 square feet of vacant land, at no cost, to Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley (FPofSCV).
Nov. 10: Public Hearing to Consider Property Transfer to Family Promise
City Announces November Virtual Events
Are you ready to save the day and bring outlaws to justice in a virtual escape room? Are you and your family ready to test your knowledge on Tacos & Trivia Night?
City Announces November Virtual Events
Nov. 9: COC Art Gallery Hosting Public Artist Talk with Brooke Sauer
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present a public artist talk with Brooke Sauer to accompany her solo virtual exhibition “Out in the Blue” Monday, Nov. 9, at 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 9: COC Art Gallery Hosting Public Artist Talk with Brooke Sauer
SCAA Releases Art Classic 2020 Winners List
The Santa Clarita Artists Association held its 31st Annual Art Classic virtually on Oct. 17, 2020.
SCAA Releases Art Classic 2020 Winners List
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still at Large
A gunshot victim survived his injuries and the suspect remained at large Thursday following a shooting near a liquor store in Canyon Country Wednesday night.
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still at Large
Nov. 4: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Online Workshop
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m., to learn about and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply.
Nov. 4: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Online Workshop
CSUN Appoints Erika D. Beck as Next President
The California State University Board of Trustees has appointed Erika D. Beck, Ph.D., to serve as president of California State University, Northridge. Beck currently serves as president of California State University Channel Islands.
CSUN Appoints Erika D. Beck as Next President
LASD Urges Community to Plan for Safer Halloween, Día de los Muertos Alternatives
LASD Urges Community to Plan for Safer Halloween, Día de los Muertos Alternatives
LASD Urges Community to Plan for Safer Halloween, Día de los Muertos Alternatives
Seniors Can Now Renew Driver’s Licenses Online
SACRAMENTO – Californians age 70 and older with a noncommercial driver’s license are now eligible to renew online or by mail, eliminating the need to visit a California Department of Motor Vehicles office.
Seniors Can Now Renew Driver’s Licenses Online
Today in SCV History (Oct. 29)
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Near 1,200 Per Day, 18 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,351 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 18 new cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Near 1,200 Per Day, 18 New SCV Cases
MLB: Turner ‘Wrong’ to Take the Field After Positive COVID-19 Tests
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was "wrong" to have returned to the field at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to celebrate the team's Game 6 World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night -- after he had tested positive for COVID-19.
MLB: Turner ‘Wrong’ to Take the Field After Positive COVID-19 Tests
SCV Water Sues PFAS Makers Over Toxic Chemicals in Local Water
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has filed a lawsuit against 3M Company, Chemours, DuPont and several other companies for their roles in introducing toxic chemicals into the local water supply.
SCV Water Sues PFAS Makers Over Toxic Chemicals in Local Water
California Names 2021 Teachers of the Year; Saugus High’s Klipfel to Nationals
Saugus High School teacher Jim Klipfel, one of five California Teachers of the Year for 2021, has also been chosen to represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition in the spring.
California Names 2021 Teachers of the Year; Saugus High’s Klipfel to Nationals
Western States Join California’s COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Review
Washington, Oregon and Nevada have joined California’s COVID-19 vaccine Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which will independently review the safety and efficacy of any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA for distribution.
Western States Join California’s COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Review
Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with Santa Clarita Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a variety of activities all November long.
Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with Santa Clarita Library
Dodgers Win 2020 World Series; Stadium Team Stores to Open Thursday
The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 6 of the 2020 World Series, besting Tampa Bay 3-1 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday night.
Dodgers Win 2020 World Series; Stadium Team Stores to Open Thursday
City Council Holds Ribbon-Cutting for New Vista Canyon Structure, Metrolink Station
The Santa Clarita City Council celebrated the opening Tuesday for its newest “transit-friendly” facility at Vista Canyon in Canyon Country, alongside officials from Metrolink and Metro, or the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
City Council Holds Ribbon-Cutting for New Vista Canyon Structure, Metrolink Station
Sulphur Springs to Discuss Preschool Reopening
The Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board is set to discuss the reopening plan for the California State Preschool Programs during their virtual meeting Wednesday night.
Sulphur Springs to Discuss Preschool Reopening
SCV’s Sharon Langenbeck Installed as Zonta International President
Dr. Sharon Langenbeck, a longtime member of Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, was installed as Zonta International President for the 2020-22 biennium on July 17, 2020.
SCV’s Sharon Langenbeck Installed as Zonta International President
Today in SCV History (Oct. 28)
1949 - Fatal crash of light plane in Haskell Canyon sparks 3,500-acre brush fire [story]
news report
City Celebrates New Vista Canyon Development with Groundbreaking, Ribbon-Cutting
The city of Santa Clarita celebrated not one but two milestones Tuesday at the Vista Canyon development.
City Celebrates New Vista Canyon Development with Groundbreaking, Ribbon-Cutting
L.A. County Public Health: Uptick in COVID-19 Cases ‘Cause for Concern’
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 29 new deaths and 1,586 new cases of COVID-19, including 7,185 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Public Health: Uptick in COVID-19 Cases ‘Cause for Concern’
Health Advisory Issued for Private Gatherings, Public Celebrations
Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH is issuing a Health Advisory for private gatherings and public celebrations advising Los Angeles County residents that the potential risk of COVID-19 transmission at such celebrations is high based on the increasing rate of COVID-19 community transmission in Los Angeles County.
Health Advisory Issued for Private Gatherings, Public Celebrations
%d bloggers like this: