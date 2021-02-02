header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
68°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 2
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
treaty
CSUN Appoints Matthew Cahn Vice Provost
| Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
CSUN Vice Provost Matthew Cahn
Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Matthew Cahn speaks at the Lilac Hall opening. Photo by David J. Hawkins.

 

The CSUN Division of Academic Affairs has named Matthew Cahn as vice provost, effective Jan. 11. Cahn previously served as interim vice provost, where he managed and oversaw various administrative protocols and daily operations of the Office of the Provost and Academic Affairs.

“I often find myself thinking about how I got here,” Cahn said. “I was a student here at CSUN for some time, and my experiences then and now have shaped my work as a faculty member and academic administrator.”

Cahn has served in a wide variety of roles in the CSU, starting as a lecturer at San Francisco State in 1989, and coming to CSUN as assistant professor in the Department of Political Science in 1991, rising to the role of tenured professor in 1999. Next, he served as department chair from 2001-02 and 2005-08, before becoming associate dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences from 2014-17, and interim dean in 2017.

Cahn took on the job of interim vice provost in 2018, working in several areas including student success and university accreditation, and more recently, supporting the major logistical challenges of moving to virtual learning as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Moving into a central academic affairs position, such as the role of vice provost, it’s clear to me that we will be most successful if we move beyond traditional silos to work together in a university-first manner,” Cahn said. “My job as vice provost is to support departments and colleges as they deliver exceptional programs to our students.”

After studying at CSUN for several years in the early 1980s, he graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a B.A. in interdisciplinary social science. He went on to earn an M.A. and Ph.D. in political science from the University of Southern California.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Erika D. Beck Takes the Reins as CSUN’s Newest President

Erika D. Beck Takes the Reins as CSUN’s Newest President
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
Erika D. Beck, California State University, Northridge’s newest president, is spending her first 100 days in office on a listening tour — meeting with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community leaders — in an effort to understand the opportunities, and challenges, the campus faces.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Appoints Matthew Cahn Vice Provost

CSUN Appoints Matthew Cahn Vice Provost
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
The CSUN Division of Academic Affairs has named Matthew Cahn as vice provost, effective Jan. 11. Cahn previously served as interim vice provost, where he managed and oversaw various administrative protocols and daily operations of the Office of the Provost and Academic Affairs.
FULL STORY...

College of the Canyons Wins National Bellwether Award for Program Excellence

College of the Canyons Wins National Bellwether Award for Program Excellence
Monday, Feb 1, 2021
Widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges, College of the Canyons has won a 2021 Bellwether Award for its innovative approach to assessment and course sequence redesign in mathematics and English, which paved the way for legislation that changed placement in math 2:1 in California community college students.
FULL STORY...

Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Makes $9,500 Donation to College of the Canyons

Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Makes $9,500 Donation to College of the Canyons
Sunday, Jan 31, 2021
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita donated $9,500 to College of the Canyons, which will be divided equally to establish a scholarship fund for culinary arts students and the college's Basic Needs Center.
FULL STORY...

COC Aerospace, Science Team Selected to Work with NASA

COC Aerospace, Science Team Selected to Work with NASA
Thursday, Jan 28, 2021
Launched in 2016, the College of the Canyons Aerospace and Sciences Team (AST)—which includes High Altitude Student Payload (HASP) and RockSat-X—continues to secure its positive reputation of being selected for space flight on NASA student platforms and successfully competing at the university level.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Erika D. Beck Takes the Reins as CSUN’s Newest President
Erika D. Beck, California State University, Northridge’s newest president, is spending her first 100 days in office on a listening tour — meeting with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community leaders — in an effort to understand the opportunities, and challenges, the campus faces.
Erika D. Beck Takes the Reins as CSUN’s Newest President
Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Series with Mayor Bill Miranda
The Valley Industry Association salutes the city of Santa Clarita for its continued strong, active support.
Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Series with Mayor Bill Miranda
Adolfo Gonzales Begins Tenure as L.A. County’s Chief Probation Officer
Dr. Adolfo Gonzales began his tenure Monday as Chief Probation Officer of the Los Angeles County Probation Department after being appointed to the position by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 5
Adolfo Gonzales Begins Tenure as L.A. County’s Chief Probation Officer
Feb. 4: Santa Clarita Parks & Recreation Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, Feb. 4, at 6:00 p.m.
Feb. 4: Santa Clarita Parks & Recreation Virtual Regular Meeting
CSUN Appoints Matthew Cahn Vice Provost
The CSUN Division of Academic Affairs has named Matthew Cahn as vice provost, effective Jan. 11. Cahn previously served as interim vice provost, where he managed and oversaw various administrative protocols and daily operations of the Office of the Provost and Academic Affairs.
CSUN Appoints Matthew Cahn Vice Provost
Santa Clarita City Manager Urges Residents to Support Local Businesses
We are closing in on a year since the coronavirus pandemic forced shutdowns and restrictions here in Santa Clarita and around the globe.
Santa Clarita City Manager Urges Residents to Support Local Businesses
Saugus Woman Who Stole from SCV Girl Scouts Disciplined by State Accountancy Board
After filing a formal accusation, the California Board of Accountancy recently disciplined a Saugus woman convicted of stealing from a local Girl Scouts troop.
Saugus Woman Who Stole from SCV Girl Scouts Disciplined by State Accountancy Board
SCV Nonprofit Continues to Serve Veteran Community Despite Pandemic
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has continued to actively serve our veteran community throughout the COVID–19 pandemic which began one year ago.
SCV Nonprofit Continues to Serve Veteran Community Despite Pandemic
City Expected to Offer First Glimpse Into 2021-22 Budget
Santa Clarita officials are expected Tuesday to offer a first look into the city’s 2021-22 spending plan, which looks at how the city will move forward after more than a year of dealing with the revenue impacts associated with COVID-19.
City Expected to Offer First Glimpse Into 2021-22 Budget
Newhall Press Room Welcomes Le Cordon Bleu Trained Chef Larry Bethea
The Newhall Press Room is looking forward to re-opening and serving the community with more amazing food and wine.
Newhall Press Room Welcomes Le Cordon Bleu Trained Chef Larry Bethea
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – February 2021
There are a variety of virtual opportunities available for residents of all ages with the Santa Clarita Public Library.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – February 2021
Candlelight Vigil in Remembrance of Pedro Roman Scheduled for Thursday
Family members of 17-year-old Pedro Roman announced Monday the Valencia High School student died, following a recent relapse of his cancer.
Candlelight Vigil in Remembrance of Pedro Roman Scheduled for Thursday
Applications Available for CDE’s Summer Food Service Program
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently announced that applications are available for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO), both federally funded, state-administered programs that serve free meals to children eighteen and younger when school is out of session.
Applications Available for CDE’s Summer Food Service Program
Today in SCV History (Feb. 2)
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
treaty
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 5 More Dead at Henry Mayo; ‘Critical Moment’ in Pandemic
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 85 new deaths and 4,223 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported five new deaths since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 5 More Dead at Henry Mayo; ‘Critical Moment’ in Pandemic
Feb. 3: Interactive Online Art Reception for City’s ‘Landscapes of the Mind’ Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is taking virtual art experiences to a new level with the first interactive online art reception for the exhibit “Landscapes of the Mind.”
Feb. 3: Interactive Online Art Reception for City’s ‘Landscapes of the Mind’ Exhibit
CIF- Southern Section OK’s Return of High School Cross-Country Competition
Nearly two weeks after announcing its decision to cancel its fall sports championships, California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section officials announced Monday the return of high school cross-country competitions.
CIF- Southern Section OK’s Return of High School Cross-Country Competition
College of the Canyons Wins National Bellwether Award for Program Excellence
Widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges, College of the Canyons has won a 2021 Bellwether Award for its innovative approach to assessment and course sequence redesign in mathematics and English, which paved the way for legislation that changed placement in math 2:1 in California community college students.
College of the Canyons Wins National Bellwether Award for Program Excellence
Woman At Large in Reported Trader Joe’s Armed Robbery
Law enforcement officials are looking for a woman who reportedly robbed a Saugus Trader Joe’s at gunpoint Sunday night.
Woman At Large in Reported Trader Joe’s Armed Robbery
L.A. County Confirms 2nd Case of B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant, 4 New MIS-C Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed the second case of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the United Kingdom.
L.A. County Confirms 2nd Case of B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant, 4 New MIS-C Cases
City, Community Task Force Launch ‘Homeless Action’ Public Website
The Community Task Force on Homelessness and the city of Santa Clarita have launched a comprehensive public 'Homeless Action' website designed to streamline local coordination and implement the Task Force's goals.
City, Community Task Force Launch ‘Homeless Action’ Public Website
Los Angeles County Struggles to Vaccinate Its Residents
The abbreviated history of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County began with a head start and ended with a game of catch-up to vaccinate 10 million residents.
Los Angeles County Struggles to Vaccinate Its Residents
‘Wipeout’ Contestant’s Death Ruled as Natural, Caused by Heart Attack
The man who died after completing an obstacle course during production of the game show “Wipeout” in Santa Clarita died as a result of a heart attack, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner documents.
‘Wipeout’ Contestant’s Death Ruled as Natural, Caused by Heart Attack
%d bloggers like this: