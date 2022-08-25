CSUN Aquatic Center at Castaic Welcomes University President

President of California State University, Northridge, Erika D. Beck took a brief break from campus this summer to visit another kind of classroom — this one on the shores of Castaic Lake.

Recently, Beck toured the CSUN Aquatic Center. It was her first visit to the key teaching facility within the Department of Recreation and Tourism Management, in the College of Health and Human Development.

The Aquatic Center was founded in 1976. The center offers boating and water safety education courses, as well as classes in wakeboarding, water skiing, sailing, windsurfing, kayaking and canoeing. More than 5,000 people a year are served through its credit and non-credit classes and community service programs. Here are some highlights of the visit in photos.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...