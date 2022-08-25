CSUN Aquatic Center at Castaic Welcomes University President

|
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 25
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
