September 5
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
CSUN Art Exhibits to Focus on Los Angeles, Place, People
| Friday, Sep 5, 2025
CSUN art exhibit

California State University, Northridge’s Art Galleries is exploring the city of Los Angeles, particularly its unrecognized and under-appreciated parts, in its latest exhibition, “The Journey is the Destination: Recording Los Angeles.”

Many of the areas highlighted in the exhibition have been historically neglected based on stereotypes, and the work shown in the Galleries often calls attention to the impact of gentrification and depletion of environmental resources. “The Journey is the Destination” will be on view in the Main Gallery through Thursday, Nov. 6.

“The main theme of the show is to push back on the idea of what mapping is, especially in a western colonial sense, where you have people who have taken over places creating those documents,” said Holly Jerger, curator of the exhibition. “Through the work of people who have lived here and know the areas intimately, the exhibition works focus on diverse parts of the city and the larger landscape, inevitably addressing issues of gentrification and stereotypes of various parts of the city that have developed for different reasons.”

The art displayed includes a mix of photography, mixed-media pieces, site-specific installations and sculptures. Among the works on display is photography by Marisela Norte, which highlights how neighborhoods, their people and street life have changed over the years. Debra Scacco’s work looks at LA waterways and other systems that live amongst the city’s streets and surfaces, including the roots of trees and how their root systems create a form of map.

Other featured artists include Fía Benitez, Aaron Douglas Estrada, Vincent Enrique Hernandez, Erick Medel and Pamela Smith Hudson.

“Most people coming to the Galleries to see the show live here in Los Angeles,” Jerger said. “I think that it is a way everyone can learn things about the city in which they live, think about things in a different way, and hopefully find, through these artists, other people who simultaneously share their own concerns and experiences.”

In the West Gallery, “The Warmth of the Sun: A Recent Survey of Tierra Del Sol Artists” runs through Wednesday, Oct. 15. It is the first of three exhibitions in a series about local San Fernando Valley-based art organizations. Tierra Del Sol Foundation celebrates inclusion and value for all people with disabilities through creative pathways to employment and education.

“The purpose of the West Gallery’s shows is to recognize organizations and their contributions to the community, as well as to educate people about resources that are available,” Jerger said.

The West Gallery exhibit also follows the theme of “Los Angeles, Place and People,” displaying work about life in Los Angeles with topics such as food, neighborhood life and mapping, through paintings, drawings, textile works and other media.

A reception will be held for the exhibits on Thursday, Sept. 11, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in conjunction with an open house at the Sanborn Fire Insurance Atlas Collection.

The second part of the series in the West Gallery will be about Tia Chucha’s Centro Cultural, running from Monday, Oct. 27, to Thursday, Dec. 11.

The third and final exhibition in the series will feature 11:11 Projects, running from Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, to Thursday, March 12, 2026.

To learn more about the exhibitions, visit www.csun.edu/mike-curb-arts-media-communication/art-galleries.
Stacy Johns to Headline CSUN Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series

Stacy Johns to Headline CSUN Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series
Wednesday, Sep 3, 2025
Stacy Johns, Los Angeles Football Club’s chief business officer, will share her journey as a first-generation college student and how she found herself working for a professional soccer club at this year’s Younes Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series at California State University, Northridge.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Renames College of Engineering, Computer Science for Andrew Anagnost

CSUN Renames College of Engineering, Computer Science for Andrew Anagnost
Wednesday, Sep 3, 2025
There is a saying that permeates to every corner of the California State University, Northridge campus: “Once a Matador, always a Matador.”
FULL STORY...

CSUN: Early Iron Age Settlements in Western Europe Were Egalitarian, Prof Says

CSUN: Early Iron Age Settlements in Western Europe Were Egalitarian, Prof Says
Wednesday, Aug 27, 2025
Archaeologist Owen Doonan, an art history professor at California State University, Northridge, spent the summer scouring the forests and farmlands of rural Romania looking for evidence of the indigenous people who lived in the hillfort settlements that once dotted western Eurasian steppe during the Iron Age.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 20: COC Foundation Hosts ‘Swing for Student Success’ Golf Tournament

Oct. 20: COC Foundation Hosts ‘Swing for Student Success’ Golf Tournament
Wednesday, Aug 27, 2025
On Monday, Oct. 20, the College of the Canyons Foundation will host the SiteOne and Hunter Industries “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jayson Dumenigo, Action Factory Win Oscar, Emmy Awards for Stunt Fire Gel
Stunt professional Jayson Dumenigo, a Santa Clarita resident and business owner, and his company Action Factory LLC, will be honored with an Emmy Award for Engineering, Science & Technology for his groundbreaking work in fire stunt gel development.
Jayson Dumenigo, Action Factory Win Oscar, Emmy Awards for Stunt Fire Gel
Sept. 17: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance has announced its Hispanic Heritage Celebration Awards and Networking Reception, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Centre in Santa Clarita.
Sept. 17: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Sept. 8-12: Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area
Caltrans will again be reducing lanes at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation Sept. 8-12.
Sept. 8-12: Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area
COC Names Katelyn Nelson and Carlos Mendez Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Katelyn Nelson (women's volleyball) and Carlos Mendez (men's soccer) have been named the Jersey Mike's COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Aug. 25-30. Nelson and Mendez are the first set of honorees for the 2025 fall semester.
COC Names Katelyn Nelson and Carlos Mendez Student-Athletes of the Week
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Sept. 9: City Council to Review Update on Old Town Newhall Shuttle
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at City Hall, to receive an update on the Shuttle Service Pilot Program that operated in Old Town Newhall in July and August 2025.
Sept. 9: City Council to Review Update on Old Town Newhall Shuttle
Sept. 18: Oktoberfest SENSES Block Party
The final SENSES Block Party of the year presented by the city of Santa Clarita, will be 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall and this months theme is Oktoberfest.
Sept. 18: Oktoberfest SENSES Block Party
Whitesides Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Enhance Wildfire Response
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) has introduced a bipartisan bill to reauthorize the FireGuard program, which utilizes Department of Defense satellites to detect wildfires and distribute information to firefighting efforts on the ground.
Whitesides Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Enhance Wildfire Response
Sept. 26: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Harbor Cove Beach
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m.-noon at Harbor Cove Beach.
Sept. 26: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Harbor Cove Beach
Sept. 6: Family First, Reconnect, Play Workshop at Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library is teaming up with the SCV Pregnancy Center to host a Family First: Reconnect and Play workshop Saturday, Sept. 6, 1:30- 3 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Sept. 6: Family First, Reconnect, Play Workshop at Newhall Library
Californians Urged to Observe and Report Monarch Butterfly Sightings
As California Biodiversity Day approaches, California State Parks Foundation is asking the public to help observe and report sightings of western monarch butterflies.
Californians Urged to Observe and Report Monarch Butterfly Sightings
Sept. 26-28: ‘Jeff Frame, An Upcycled Life (Unpacking How I Got Here)’ at The MAIN
"Jeff Frame: An Upcycled Life (Unpacking How I Got Here)," a one person show by Jeff Frame will be running at The MAIN Friday, Sept. 26- Sunday, Sept. 28.
Sept. 26-28: ‘Jeff Frame, An Upcycled Life (Unpacking How I Got Here)’ at The MAIN
Fall Classes, New Student Discounts at ARTree
Now is the perfect time to join the ARTree creative community. New students get $20 off their first class with code "NEW", valid through Oct. 31. Spots are still available for fall classes and fun events are happening.
Fall Classes, New Student Discounts at ARTree
Sept. 9: Supervisors to Hear Report on Plan to Curtail Street Racing
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a report on the chief executive officer’s strategic plan to curtail street racing in Los Angeles County.
Sept. 9: Supervisors to Hear Report on Plan to Curtail Street Racing
Williamson’s Stoppage-Time Goal Sends Canyons to Victory
College of the Canyons women's soccer opened its season with a dramatic 2-1 victory after sophomore Bailey Williamson scored a stoppage time goal to push the Cougars past San Diego Miramar College in Friday night's (Aug. 29) season opener.
Williamson’s Stoppage-Time Goal Sends Canyons to Victory
Canyons Cross Country Teams Finish Top-Three, Jamison Gets Victory
College of the Canyons sophomore Victoria Jamison won the annual San Diego Cross Country Kickoff event on Friday, Aug. 29 to begin the 2025 season, leading the way as the Cougars' women's team finished second and the men's squad took third in the team standings.
Canyons Cross Country Teams Finish Top-Three, Jamison Gets Victory
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
SCV Sheriff’s Station Launches Virtual Deputy Appointments
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is pleased to announce a new, convenient way for residents to connect with law enforcement. 
SCV Sheriff’s Station Launches Virtual Deputy Appointments
Caltrans Reduces Lanes for North and Southbound Interstate 5 North of Castaic
Caltrans announces lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation.
Caltrans Reduces Lanes for North and Southbound Interstate 5 North of Castaic
All Saugus Union Schools Receive All Star Award for Wellness
Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had all 14 schools among the 1120 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.
All Saugus Union Schools Receive All Star Award for Wellness
Stacy Johns to Headline CSUN Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series
Stacy Johns, Los Angeles Football Club’s chief business officer, will share her journey as a first-generation college student and how she found herself working for a professional soccer club at this year’s Younes Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series at California State University, Northridge.
Stacy Johns to Headline CSUN Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series
Sept. 6: Planet Fitness Announces Grand Opening of New Club in Valencia
Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced the grand opening of its new Valencia club located at 27716 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, Calif.
Sept. 6: Planet Fitness Announces Grand Opening of New Club in Valencia
Sept.11: SCV Water Holds Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop
SCV Water is initiating an update to its Urban Water Management Plan, a foundational  planning document that guides long-term water supply reliability, conservation strategies, and climate resilience for our region.
Sept.11: SCV Water Holds Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop
