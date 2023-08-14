CSUN Athletics Fall Ticket Sales Now Open

California State University, Northridge Athletics has announced that fall 2023 ticket sales are now open.

Single-game tickets for all ticketed sports can be purchased online at GoMatadors.com and ticket links on the sports schedule pages.

Individual game tickets are $10 for Adult/General Admission; $7 for Senior/Youth/CSUN Faculty & Staff/CSUN Alumni Association Member/Military General Admission; and children 3 and younger will receive free entry.

Group tickets are also available for $5 for general admission when purchasing 10 or more tickets.

CSUN students are free when presenting their CSUN ID.

Tickets for all CSUN games can be purchased online at Matador Tickets.

Box Office Information

Box Office opens at the following times and locations:

Premier America Credit Union Arena: 90 minutes prior to the event.

Matador Soccer Field: 60 minutes prior to the event.

Matador Field: 60 minutes prior to the event.

Matador Diamond: 60 minutes prior to the event.

AS Ticket Office Information

Phone: 818-677-2488

Email: TicketOffice@CSUNAS.org

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Closed

