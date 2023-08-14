CSUN Athletics Fall Ticket Sales Now Open

California State University, Northridge Athletics has announced that fall 2023 ticket sales are now open.
Single-game tickets for all ticketed sports can be purchased online at GoMatadors.com and ticket links on the sports schedule pages.
Individual game tickets are $10 for Adult/General Admission; $7 for Senior/Youth/CSUN Faculty & Staff/CSUN Alumni Association Member/Military General Admission; and children 3 and younger will receive free entry.
Group tickets are also available for $5 for general admission when purchasing 10 or more tickets.
CSUN students are free when presenting their CSUN ID.
Tickets for all CSUN games can be purchased online at Matador Tickets.
Box Office Information
Box Office opens at the following times and locations:
Premier America Credit Union Arena: 90 minutes prior to the event.
Matador Soccer Field: 60 minutes prior to the event.
Matador Field: 60 minutes prior to the event.
Matador Diamond: 60 minutes prior to the event.
AS Ticket Office Information
Phone: 818-677-2488
Email: TicketOffice@CSUNAS.org
Hours of Operation:
Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Closed
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.