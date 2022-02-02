CSUN Celebrates Black History Month

Black History Month is a celebration that often embodies remembrance, community and culture. This year’s activities hosted by California State University, Northridge will be no different.

The monthlong celebration includes a discussion of Freedom Day celebrations in California and the United States before Juneteenth, on Monday, Feb. 7; an art exhibition, “Black Joy and Liberation,” in the West Galley of CSUN’s Art Galleries from Feb. 14-26; an exploration of the state of hip hop on Monday, Feb. 14, as well as a virtual discussion of Black space on the internet on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

“I am excited to celebrate, learn and embrace as a CSUN community Black History Month,” said Dominique Moye, inaugural director of the Black House. “Reflecting on what was, moving forward, and progressing to the work that can be done ahead. Let us pause, reflect and build as a campus community.”

In addition to guest speakers, events also will include open conversations such as “Barber Shop Talks,” and a mixer with professionals working in diverse fields.

“Black History Month is a moment of pause, a moment of reflection,” said Cedric Hackett, associate professor of Africana studies and director of CSUN’s DuBois-Hamer Institute for Academic Achievement. “Our selection of guest lectures, events and celebrations provides the campus community with thoughtful programming geared towards understanding the impact of Black contribution in the local context, as well as the global climate.”

For a complete list of Black History Month activities at CSUN, visit CSUN Black History Month.

