Today in
S.C.V. History
February 5
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
CSUN Celebrates Black Success During Black History Month
| Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025
Water drop


California State University, Northridge is celebrating Black History Month with a variety of events that highlight Black achievements and provide advice on how to navigate the workforce.

“Black History Month is a time to reflect and honor our accomplishments,” said Africana studies professor Cedric Hackett, organizer of CSUN’s Black History Month celebration and director of the university’s Dubois-Hamer Institute for Academic Achievement. “The theme ‘African Americans and Labor’ really resonates the historical significance of Black presence in this country.”

CSUN’s Black History Month celebration includes a number of events focused on ways that Black college students can prosper in their chosen careers, Hackett said.

The month-long celebration starts on Monday, Feb. 3, with a workshop hosted at the Black House on crafting resumes and cover letters. This is the first of a series of workshops to be held throughout the month at the Black House under the theme “Empowerment Through Experience.” The workshops include interviewing tips and networking strategies and will culminate with a panel about internships that will be held at the Lakeview Terrace Room of the University Student Union (USU) on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The USU will be home to a number of events hosted by CSUN’s Department of Africana Studies to mark the month, including a presentation by Shirley Neal titled “Afrocentric Style: A Celebration of Blackness and Identity in Pop Culture” on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m. Neal will discuss Black influence in major sectors of pop culture like music, television, film and more.

The art of music and film will continued to be explored with a screening of “N.ot W.ithout A.Lonzo: The Origins of West Coast Hip-Hop,” which will feature a Q&A session with the film’s director, Africana studies professor Tim Conely, on Thursday, Feb. 13.

A presentation on Monday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. called “The Legacy of Labor: Black Student-Athletes Exchange,” will include a discussion with student athletes of color about the legacy of legendary athletes such as Muhammad Ali, as well as a discussion about challenges Black athletes face today.

“This year’s theme seeks to elevate the journeys of African people as significant contributors and innovators in the world, while also acknowledging the stolen and exploited labor of Africans and African Americans,” said Marquita Gammage, chair of Africana Studies. “We pay tribute to the activist and labor rights workers who have redefined labor civil and human rights.”

The University Library will host a conversation with Ayuko Babu, co-founder and executive director of the Pan African Film Festival, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 1.p.m. in the Jack and Florence Ferman Presentation Room on the garden level of the library.

The Department of Africana Studies will conclude the month’s celebrations on Feb. 24 with “The Black Trilogy: Method of Mental Health, Music Education, and Music Industry Services.” Host Alwayne “Kofi” Spencer will discuss his approach at combining mental health, music education, and music industry services. This will be held at the USU Lake View Terrace at 1 p.m.

“We also take note to conclude the month’s jubilee celebrations with self-care to restore ourselves as we continue to save humanity,” said Gammage.

For the full list of events and times, visit https://news.csun.edu/events-feed/black-history/
CalArtians in ‘Stage Raw’s’ Top 10 L.A. Theater Productions of 2024

CalArtians in ‘Stage Raw’s’ Top 10 L.A. Theater Productions of 2024
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025
Steven Leigh Morris, founding editor of "Stage Raw," curated his list of the 10 best Los Angeles theater productions of 2024. Among them were three shows that featured the creative talents of California Institue of the Arts alumni and faculty.
FULL STORY...

CSUN’s Nazarian College Receives Dual Accreditation

CSUN’s Nazarian College Receives Dual Accreditation
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025
The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business has granted California State University Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics supplementary accreditation for its accounting program.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 13: CSUN Jazz “A” Band to Perform with Jason Moran

Feb. 13: CSUN Jazz “A” Band to Perform with Jason Moran
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025
Members of California State University Northridge’s Jazz “A” Band are getting a rare opportunity next month to perform alongside acclaimed artist and jazz pianist Jason Moran as they explore the music of jazz great Duke Ellington.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Among 2025 USA Fellows

CalArtians Among 2025 USA Fellows
Monday, Feb 3, 2025
The Chicago-based national arts funding organization United States Artists announced its 2025 Fellows, which includes alums of California Institute of the Arts
FULL STORY...
