CSUN Celebrates Class of 2019-2020 (Video)

CSUN’s Class of 2019-2020 worked too hard — and overcame too many challenges — not to celebrate the completion of this chapter in their academic journey, at least virtually.
The spring 2020 semester wrapped up this month like no other in the nearly 62-year history of CSUN. The way CSUN seniors responded proved what Matadors always have known about themselves: They are dedicated, hard-working, humble, ambitious and tenacious. Through it all, they have reached their goal — completing a degree.
CSUN is planning to hold an in-person graduation celebration when it is safe to do so, a strong preference expressed by students. But the campus community couldn’t end the 2019-2020 academic year without cheering the Class of 2019-2020, even if those cheers rang out over the internet. On Saturday, May 16, CSUN honored the 11,790 students eligible to graduate with a “Cheers to the Class of 2019-2020” virtual celebration.
The desire for celebration was evident. Graduates shared photos of themselves in caps, gowns and personalized sashes — taken in their homes, at some of Southern California’s stunning landscapes and in front of virtual backgrounds provided by the CSUN Library. On social media, students posted “We did it!” messages, and their loved ones posted emotional tributes to sons, daughters, nieces, nephews, spouses and parents who toiled to overcome challenges both personal and global.
CSUN honored its newest graduates with a video that included messages from university leaders and famous alumni, as well as a performance of the alma mater, “Hail to the Matadors,” by Xochitl Hernandez ’20 (Music – Vocal Arts). Nearly 1,200 people watched the video immediately after it was posted, a number that has risen to more than 15,000 since.
The video included messages from CSUN President Dianne F. Harrison, Associated Students President Diana Vicente ’20 (Marketing), Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students William Watkins and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Mary Beth Walker.
Harrison raised a glass to the graduates and praised their resolve in the face of historic adversity. By graduating, she said, students have elevated themselves and their families.
“Along with your education from CSUN, your fierce spirit and perseverance will serve you well as you go through life,” Harrison said. “If universities gave degrees in tenacity, you would all have double or triple majors. You are trailblazers and leaders. And your impact on our world is needed now more than ever.”
Watkins traditionally welcomes graduates and their families to CSUN’s commencement ceremonies. He played that role as part of the virtual “cheers.”
“You’re finishing strong in what was a very difficult and challenging semester,” Watkins said. “I invite you to take a deep breath, pause, and reflect on all the hard work and the determination that was required of you in order for you to complete your degree.”
Surprise guests included notable alumni Serj Tankian ’89 (Marketing), a musician and producer best known as lead singer of the rock band System of a Down, and singer-songwriter and actor Aijia Grammer, who recently competed on “The Voice,” who appeared with her husband, singer/songwriter/producer Andy Grammer ’07 (Music).
Vicente struck an optimistic note, calling on her fellow Matadors to build a better world as they face today’s challenges head-on.
“It wasn’t easy, and as I look into our future, we have a long way to go,” Vicente said. “But I have no fear. There is uncertainty, but I stand hopeful. Our students will be the ones leading our tomorrow.”
To help graduates receive virtual graduation portraits, student assistants in the CSUN Library’s Creative Media Studio Photoshopped photos submitted by graduates like Briana Alexis Martinez onto virtual backgrounds. (The studio is still providing this virtual portrait service until June 1: https://library.csun.edu/wish-you-were-here.)
The COVID-19 pandemic has required people to stay at home as much as possible. For those in abusive households, “Safer at Home” orders heightened the risk factors associated with child maltreatment, domestic violence and sexual assault.
The COVID-19 pandemic has required people to stay at home as much as possible. For those in abusive households, “Safer at Home” orders heightened the risk factors associated with child maltreatment, domestic violence and sexual assault.
The California State Senate rejected Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget cuts to sectors like education and health care Thursday, instead seeking to draw down more reserves, raise taxes on certain industries and borrow against the future to make up an estimated $54 billion shortfall.
Donaldson Company, Inc., based in Bloomington, Minnesota with operations also in Valencia, announced on Friday that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 21.0 cents per share, payable June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,094 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,184 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
(CN) — Millions are filing initial claims for unemployment insurance each week, but insured U.S. unemployment rate has fallen 2.6%, the Department of Labor reported Thursday. It’s the first decrease of the pandemic era.
Now implemented statewide, CalFresh Awareness Month in L.A. County has been recognized by the California Department of Social Services as a “best practice” to connect with diverse and hard to serve communities through strategic and culturally sensitive outreach.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday called on California’s cross-sector partners to accelerate investments that can help all California students access the technology they need to succeed academically in all educational settings.
A task force led by the Los Angeles County Office of Education on Wednesday released a schools reopening plan for the 2020-21 academic year during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the physical closure in March of all K-12 campuses in the region.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.