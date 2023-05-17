CSUN Enters National Invitational Softball Championship

For the first time since the 2015 NCAA Tournament, the CSUN softball team will play a postseason game as the Matadors have accepted a bid into the 2023 National Invitational Softball Championship.

CSUN will face the No. 1 seed, Maryland, on Thursday, May 18, at 9 a.m. PDT.

All games will occur on the two fields at Triple Crown Sports in Fort Collins, Colo., Red Rocks Field and Horsetooth Field.

The tournament format features two four-team pods that will play a double-elimination slate, with winners of the two winner’s brackets and loser’s brackets advancing to a single-elimination championship bracket.

Other first-round matchups include Iowa (31-27) against the Matadors’ Big West rival UC Davis (29-20) on Thursday at 9 a.m. PDT. Thursday’s afternoon session (beginning at 12 p.m. PDT) will feature San José State against BYU and Tarleton State (30-27) versus South Dakota State (37-17).

Thursday’s losers will play on both fields beginning at 8 a.m. PDT, with Thursday’s winners playing on both fields at 11 a.m. PDT. The loser’s bracket will continue at 2 p.m. PDT.

The semifinals begin at 8 a.m. PDT and 11 a.m. PDT on May 20, with the championship game scheduled for 2 p.m. PDT, all those games are on Red Rocks Field. If needed, May 21 is available for NISC games, pending weather or other unforeseen delays.

Triple Crown streams the tournament games via Youtube.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...