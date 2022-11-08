CSUN Falls to No. 1 Seed UC Riverside in Big West Semis

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — UC Riverside, the No. 1 seed, defeated CSUN, the No. 4 seed, 4-1 in the semifinals of the Big West Men’s Soccer Championship Saturday at UC Riverside Soccer Stadium.

The Highlanders opened the scoring in the fifth minute when Noah Lopez chipped in a A.J. Meade-Tatum pass from a wide angle past Cooper Wenzel and into the CSUN net.

The Matadors tied the match in the 40th minute. Dylan Gonzalez sent a cross towards the Highlanders’ goal. The ball deflected off a UC Riverside defender. Enrique Pineda took possession and kicked it in past Big West Co-Goalie of the Year Carlos Gonzalez.

The Highlanders regained the lead two minutes later when Armando Ibarra’s attempt took a deflection and went over the CSUN defense and into the Matadors’ goal.

Gonzalez saved a Levin Gerhardt attempt in the low center of his goal four minutes into the second half. Wenzel saved Adrian Meade-Tatum’s effort in the 53rd. Gonzalez and Wenzel traded saves in the 70th and 71st minutes. At the 73:01 mark, David Diaz‘s shot was saved over the end line by Gonzalez, giving CSUN a corner. Gonzalez grabbed the set piece out of the air and regained possession for the Highlanders. Michael Arrington missed left three minutes later for CSUN.

Brendan Clark gave the Highlanders an insurance goal in the 79th minute when he went low and to the right past Wenzel. Leopoldo Hernandez was credited with the assist on the play. The Matadors’ attempt to get back into the match were hampered later in the 79th minute when AJ Johnson was booked for a red card after a 50-50 ball in the air at midfield. The Highlanders capped off the scoring with 1:11 remaining when Carlos Osorio scored from 10 yards out.

The Stats

UC Riverside outshot CSUN 18-14 with both teams taking seven shots on goal. The Highlanders posted six corner kicks, compared to three for the Matadors. Gonzalez charted six saves while Wenzel made three. CSUN was whistled for 16 fouls while UCR was called for eight.

