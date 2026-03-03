header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 2
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
CSUN Formally Opens Valera NEST, CSU Student Resource Center
| Monday, Mar 2, 2026
valera nest ribbon cutting

University and government officials formally cut the ribbon today for California State University, Northridge’s Valera NEST, a first-of-its-kind resource center in the CSU system that provides basic needs services such as food, clothing and wellness to students in a centralized location on campus.

The Valera NEST (a Nurturing Environment for Students to Thrive), located in a renovated space of the University Student Union, was carefully designed to normalize services and eliminate stigma by providing resources and support to students through an integrated and inclusive strengths-based approach.

“The Valera Nest is a critical investment in holistic student success,” said CSUN President Erika D. Beck. “Here, essential needs are met while opportunities for connection and community flourish. Students have a welcoming space to access resources, gather with peers, and focus on their journey toward a life forever transformed by their CSUN degree.”

The Valera NEST centralizes student resources such as the CSUN Food Pantry, Cal Fresh Outreach/Healthy Living, Matty’s Closet, Basic Needs Care Coordinators, financial assistance such as the MataCare Emergency Grant in one location. The goal is to facilitate a more seamless connection and access point for students, eliminating the need to walk from location to location across campus to acquire vital services that can at times be daunting and emotionally taxing.

“For many students, basic needs challenges such as food insecurity, housing instability, financial strain, and limited access to essentials can overshadow their academic goals. By bringing together the Food Pantry, Matty’s Closet, Basic Needs Office and supportive services under one roof, the NEST creates a welcoming and inclusive environment that uplifts and empowers them to pursue their educational, personal, and professional goals,” said Nawshim Sabah, chair of the University Student Union’s Board of Directors and a graduate student in psychological science. “It is a space designed not just to meet immediate needs, but to help Matadors thrive and march towards graduation and career goals with Matador spirit.”

“Nearly half of California college students experience food insecurity,” Sabah said. “A recent study conducted by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research and California State University, Fullerton, found that 50 percent of California college students surveyed experienced food insecurity. Among these students, 28 percent reported skipping meals because they couldn’t afford food. By ensuring students have access to essential resources in a supportive space, the NEST empowers Matadors to remain engaged and participate in campus life, reinforcing the USU’s mission to uplift students and strengthen the CSUN community.”

The Valera NEST occupies more than 6,000 square feet and features a community kitchen that includes microwaves, cold food storage lockers, food preparation areas and lounge and eating spaces. The NEST also hosts cooking demonstrations by Cal Fresh Outreach/Healthy Living utilizing food from the CSUN Food Pantry.

The renovated space, which was previously occupied by Wells Fargo Bank and the Pub Sports Grill, was made possible by donors Debbie and Milt Valera, who received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from CSUN in 1968 and an honorary doctorate in humane letters from the university last year and Rick Levy, who received a bachelor’s degree in political science in CSUN in 1974 and his wife Barbara Levy, who earned her bachelor’s degree in English from CSUN in 1974, as well as Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, who helped secure $6 million in the California state budget for the project. The NEST is named in honor of the Valeras.

“Too many college students are forced to choose between staying in school and meeting their basic needs, but that is not a choice they should ever be forced to make,” said Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo. “The Valera NEST goes a long way to help ensure students can focus on learning instead of worrying about how they will pay for their next meal. I was proud to help secure $6 million in the state budget for this project because when we invest in basic needs, we are investing directly in student success and the future of our community.”

One of the largest universities in the country, CSUN is an urban, comprehensive university that delivers award-winning undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 36,000 students annually and counts more than 400,000 alumni who fuel the region’s economy. Since its founding in 1958, CSUN has made a significant and long-term economic impact on California, generating nearly $1.9 billion in economic impact and nearly 12,000 jobs each year. CSUN is a Hispanic-Serving Institution ranking amongst the top twenty in the nation in graduating Latinx students. More than 70 percent of CSUN students are first-generation college students and 60 percent come from historically underrepresented groups.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN Formally Opens Valera NEST, CSU Student Resource Center

CSUN Formally Opens Valera NEST, CSU Student Resource Center
Monday, Mar 2, 2026
University and government officials formally cut the ribbon today for California State University, Northridge’s Valera NEST, a first-of-its-kind resource center in the CSU system that provides basic needs services such as food, clothing and wellness to students in a centralized location on campus.
FULL STORY...

National Animation Museum, CalArts Announce New Collaboration

National Animation Museum, CalArts Announce New Collaboration
Friday, Feb 27, 2026
The National Animation Museum and California Institute of the Arts have announced a new collaboration that brings together two influential leaders in animation to explore future-facing opportunities across education, programming and industry engagement.
FULL STORY...

88.5-FM, KSBR to Donate FCC License to 88.5-FM KCSN, ‘The SoCal Sound’

88.5-FM, KSBR to Donate FCC License to 88.5-FM KCSN, ‘The SoCal Sound’
Thursday, Feb 26, 2026
After a nearly decade-long partnership, Saddleback College officials have agreed to donate the broadcast license for radio station KSBR and other related assets to California State University, Northridge.
FULL STORY...

March 9-13: CSUN Conference to Explore Technological Advancements for Individuals with Disabilities

March 9-13: CSUN Conference to Explore Technological Advancements for Individuals with Disabilities
Wednesday, Feb 25, 2026
California State University, Northridge’s Center on Disabilities has curated an inclusive and innovative space for researchers, practitioners and other participants to share findings and practices in the field of assistive technology at its 41st Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 27: The Master’s University Chorale Variety Show Fundraiser

Feb. 27: The Master’s University Chorale Variety Show Fundraiser
Friday, Feb 20, 2026
The Master's University Chorale will host a Variety Show fundraiser 7-9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 27 at the TMU Music Recital Hall, to raise funds for the chorale's planned Midwest tour.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Formally Opens Valera NEST, CSU Student Resource Center
University and government officials formally cut the ribbon today for California State University, Northridge’s Valera NEST, a first-of-its-kind resource center in the CSU system that provides basic needs services such as food, clothing and wellness to students in a centralized location on campus.
CSUN Formally Opens Valera NEST, CSU Student Resource Center
California Credit Union Now Accepting Applications for 2026 Summer Internship Program
California Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 2026 Summer Internship Program, offering paid professional experience for Santa Clarita Valley college students.
California Credit Union Now Accepting Applications for 2026 Summer Internship Program
March 3: Summer Operating Hours for Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center
Starting Tuesday, March 3, Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center will have updated summer operating hours.
March 3: Summer Operating Hours for Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center
March 19: VIA Cocktails & Conservation with Councilwoman Marsha McLean
The Valley Industry Association will host "VIA Cocktails & Conversation: An Evening with Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean" on Thursday, March 19, 5:30-7 p.m.
March 19: VIA Cocktails & Conservation with Councilwoman Marsha McLean
SCV Water Board Approves Establishing Penalties for Water Theft From Fire Hydrants
At its Feb. 17, regular meeting, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Board of Directors approved an ordinance establishing penalties relating to water theft from fire hydrants as well as corresponding revisions to its Customer Service Policy.
SCV Water Board Approves Establishing Penalties for Water Theft From Fire Hydrants
March 22: SCAA Call to Artists ‘Rustic Roots, The California West’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for "Rustic Roots: The California West" art exhibit. Entry Deadline is Sunday, March 22.
March 22: SCAA Call to Artists ‘Rustic Roots, The California West’ Deadline
Ken Striplin | One Story One City: An Invitation to Read, Listen, Connect
In Santa Clarita, building a strong sense of community is a priority we carry through everything we do, from shared experiences that bring residents together to programs and opportunities that encourage us to learn, participate and connect with one another.
Ken Striplin | One Story One City: An Invitation to Read, Listen, Connect
March 2-8: Five Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 2 to Sunday, March 8.
March 2-8: Five Productions Filming in SCV
Mustangs Fall in Series Finale to Hope International
TMU baseball was swept by Hope International University on Saturday, Feb. 28 in a 14-9 loss in Fullerton.
Mustangs Fall in Series Finale to Hope International
The Master’s Stays Unbeaten with Blowout over Soka
The Master's University men's volleyball team improved to 8-0 with a dominant win over Soka University in straight sets on Friday, Feb. 27 in The MacArthur Center.
The Master’s Stays Unbeaten with Blowout over Soka
Mustangs Win Semi to Host Championship
The Master's University took advantage of 17 Hope International turnovers to defeat the Royals 78-73 in the GSAC Men's Basketball Tournament semifinals Friday, Feb. 27 in Fullerton.
Mustangs Win Semi to Host Championship
COC Baseball Hangs on for 8-7 Win Over Oxnard
College of the Canyons baseball was able to hold off a late-inning comeback bid from Oxnard College to get past the Condors 8-7 at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, Feb. 24.
COC Baseball Hangs on for 8-7 Win Over Oxnard
Today in SCV History (March 2)
<strong>1938</strong> - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap3314.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap3314.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/ap3101t.jpg" alt="flooding" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Today in SCV History (March 1)
<strong>1990</strong> - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/jd9002.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/jd9002.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/jd9002t.jpg" alt="ribbon cutting" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)
<strong>1890 </strong>- Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lp_laherald030290.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lp_laherald030290.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/ap2205bt.jpg" alt="Dolores Cook" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
TMU Gets Win at Home On Beach Over LSU Golden Eagles
The Master's University Sandy Stangs improved to 4-1 in conference play with a 4-1 win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles on the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts.
TMU Gets Win at Home On Beach Over LSU Golden Eagles
March 3: SUSD School Board Continues Search for New Superintendent
The Saugus Union School District will hold its regular public meeting of the governing board of trustees on Tuesday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. It will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
March 3: SUSD School Board Continues Search for New Superintendent
May 3: Taste of the Town to Benefit Child & Family Center, Tickets Now on Sale
Taste of the Town, to benefit the programs and services of the Child & Family Center, will return to a new location on Sunday, May 3, 1-5 p.m.
May 3: Taste of the Town to Benefit Child & Family Center, Tickets Now on Sale
National Animation Museum, CalArts Announce New Collaboration
The National Animation Museum and California Institute of the Arts have announced a new collaboration that brings together two influential leaders in animation to explore future-facing opportunities across education, programming and industry engagement.
National Animation Museum, CalArts Announce New Collaboration
Feb. 28-March 1: Central Park in Saugus Will Host Soccer, Softball Tournaments
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that two sports tournaments will be held at Santa Clarita Central Park the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 28-Sunday, March 1.
Feb. 28-March 1: Central Park in Saugus Will Host Soccer, Softball Tournaments
LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing Man, Phillip Anthony Sanders.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person, Phillip Anthony Sanders.
LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing Man, Phillip Anthony Sanders.
March 5: Scam Awareness for Seniors, Families Workshop at Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita Public Libraries and Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs will host a "Scam Awareness for Seniors and their Families" workshop, 3-4 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Old Town Newhall Library.
March 5: Scam Awareness for Seniors, Families Workshop at Newhall Library
Whitesides’ Bill Passes to Use Advanced Technology on Wildfire Prevention
Rep. George Whitesides’ (D-Aqua Dulce) bill to use advanced technology in wildfire-prone areas unanimously passed the U.S. House.
Whitesides’ Bill Passes to Use Advanced Technology on Wildfire Prevention
March 2-7: Overnight Lane Reductions Along I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions and ramp closures along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for electrical work. The work will start after 9 p.m. Monday, March 2 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning to Saturday, March 7.
March 2-7: Overnight Lane Reductions Along I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
SCVNews.com