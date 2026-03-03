CSUN Formally Opens Valera NEST, CSU Student Resource Center

University and government officials formally cut the ribbon today for California State University, Northridge’s Valera NEST, a first-of-its-kind resource center in the CSU system that provides basic needs services such as food, clothing and wellness to students in a centralized location on campus.

The Valera NEST (a Nurturing Environment for Students to Thrive), located in a renovated space of the University Student Union, was carefully designed to normalize services and eliminate stigma by providing resources and support to students through an integrated and inclusive strengths-based approach.

“The Valera Nest is a critical investment in holistic student success,” said CSUN President Erika D. Beck. “Here, essential needs are met while opportunities for connection and community flourish. Students have a welcoming space to access resources, gather with peers, and focus on their journey toward a life forever transformed by their CSUN degree.”

The Valera NEST centralizes student resources such as the CSUN Food Pantry, Cal Fresh Outreach/Healthy Living, Matty’s Closet, Basic Needs Care Coordinators, financial assistance such as the MataCare Emergency Grant in one location. The goal is to facilitate a more seamless connection and access point for students, eliminating the need to walk from location to location across campus to acquire vital services that can at times be daunting and emotionally taxing.

“For many students, basic needs challenges such as food insecurity, housing instability, financial strain, and limited access to essentials can overshadow their academic goals. By bringing together the Food Pantry, Matty’s Closet, Basic Needs Office and supportive services under one roof, the NEST creates a welcoming and inclusive environment that uplifts and empowers them to pursue their educational, personal, and professional goals,” said Nawshim Sabah, chair of the University Student Union’s Board of Directors and a graduate student in psychological science. “It is a space designed not just to meet immediate needs, but to help Matadors thrive and march towards graduation and career goals with Matador spirit.”

“Nearly half of California college students experience food insecurity,” Sabah said. “A recent study conducted by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research and California State University, Fullerton, found that 50 percent of California college students surveyed experienced food insecurity. Among these students, 28 percent reported skipping meals because they couldn’t afford food. By ensuring students have access to essential resources in a supportive space, the NEST empowers Matadors to remain engaged and participate in campus life, reinforcing the USU’s mission to uplift students and strengthen the CSUN community.”

The Valera NEST occupies more than 6,000 square feet and features a community kitchen that includes microwaves, cold food storage lockers, food preparation areas and lounge and eating spaces. The NEST also hosts cooking demonstrations by Cal Fresh Outreach/Healthy Living utilizing food from the CSUN Food Pantry.

The renovated space, which was previously occupied by Wells Fargo Bank and the Pub Sports Grill, was made possible by donors Debbie and Milt Valera, who received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from CSUN in 1968 and an honorary doctorate in humane letters from the university last year and Rick Levy, who received a bachelor’s degree in political science in CSUN in 1974 and his wife Barbara Levy, who earned her bachelor’s degree in English from CSUN in 1974, as well as Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, who helped secure $6 million in the California state budget for the project. The NEST is named in honor of the Valeras.

“Too many college students are forced to choose between staying in school and meeting their basic needs, but that is not a choice they should ever be forced to make,” said Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo. “The Valera NEST goes a long way to help ensure students can focus on learning instead of worrying about how they will pay for their next meal. I was proud to help secure $6 million in the state budget for this project because when we invest in basic needs, we are investing directly in student success and the future of our community.”

One of the largest universities in the country, CSUN is an urban, comprehensive university that delivers award-winning undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 36,000 students annually and counts more than 400,000 alumni who fuel the region’s economy. Since its founding in 1958, CSUN has made a significant and long-term economic impact on California, generating nearly $1.9 billion in economic impact and nearly 12,000 jobs each year. CSUN is a Hispanic-Serving Institution ranking amongst the top twenty in the nation in graduating Latinx students. More than 70 percent of CSUN students are first-generation college students and 60 percent come from historically underrepresented groups.

