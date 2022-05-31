header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
80°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 31
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
CSUN Grads from 2019-2021 Finally Have Their Moment
| Tuesday, May 31, 2022
CSUN Grads
CSUN graduates from the past two years celebrate during a special Commencement ceremony for those who wanted to take part in an in-person graduation, on May 20, 2022. Photo by Lee Choo.


“Graduates, welcome home!”

William Watkins, CSUN’s vice president for student affairs and dean of students, greeted thousands of Matadors with this warm welcome in front of the University Library on Friday, May 20. The university’s first two Commencement ceremonies of the spring were reserved for students who graduated in fall 2019, spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020, spring 2021 and summer 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic kept everyone home.

The morning ceremony opened with a land acknowledgement and video greeting from leaders of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, offering their congratulations and blessings. Then, CSUN President Erika D. Beck welcomed the graduates back to campus. “We have missed you,” she said.

Beck led a round of applause for families and friends gathered in the bleachers around the University Library lawn and praised the graduates for their talent and dedication.

“You have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to your academic success,” she said. “In many cases, balancing work, family and community obligations while weathering a global pandemic.”

Among the graduates at the morning ceremony was Perla Colin, who graduated in 2020 with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and communication studies. She said coming back to campus two years after finishing her studies was a surreal experience.

“You know, the first time around, when I graduated, I turned in the final, that was it,” she said. “It was a very lonely experience to just kind of graduate behind a screen.” Colin took part in a virtual ceremony, but she said returning for an in-person ceremony was a dream. “To walk across the stage, and for my parents to be here, it’s an honor,” she said.

Roberto Pasquariello graduated with his master’s degree in music industry administration back in 2020. Returning to campus, he said, was a fulfilling experience. “It was interesting,” he said. “It’s like a homecoming.”

Click [here] for more photo highlights from this special day.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Charmaine Jefferson Elected New CalArts Board Chair

Charmaine Jefferson Elected New CalArts Board Chair
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
The California Institute of the Arts recently announced that Charmaine Jefferson has been elected Chair of the Board of Trustees.
FULL STORY...

COC Hosting First Full Graduation Ceremony Since 2019

COC Hosting First Full Graduation Ceremony Since 2019
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
For the first time since 2019, College of the Canyons will host a full traditional commencement ceremony in the Honor Grove.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Grads from 2019-2021 Finally Have Their Moment

CSUN Grads from 2019-2021 Finally Have Their Moment
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
“Graduates, welcome home!”William Watkins, CSUN’s vice president for student affairs and dean of students, greeted thousands of Matadors with this warm welcome in front of the University Library on Friday, May 20.
FULL STORY...

June 16-18: Hollywood Fringe Festival Show Features CalArts Students

June 16-18: Hollywood Fringe Festival Show Features CalArts Students
Monday, May 30, 2022
This year’s Hollywood Fringe Festival features multiple shows created and performed by California Institute of the Arts students. Running from Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 26 in numerous venues throughout Los Angeles, the festival has a long history of being a space for CalArtians to perform their original works.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Professor Headed to Nairobi to Lead Photojournalism Program

CSUN Professor Headed to Nairobi to Lead Photojournalism Program
Thursday, May 26, 2022
The chance to change an individual’s life for the better is something most people hope to have at least once in their lives. California State University, Northridge journalism professor David Blumenkrantz will have that opportunity this summer.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 2: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Conscious Outlaws, Cosmic Ocean
Soundcheck will be bringing performances from the Rock ‘n’ Funktry gang of The Conscious Outlaws and the electric punk rock group Cosmic Ocean on a brand new, upcoming episode airing Thursday, June 2 at 4 p.m.
June 2: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Conscious Outlaws, Cosmic Ocean
Charmaine Jefferson Elected New CalArts Board Chair
The California Institute of the Arts recently announced that Charmaine Jefferson has been elected Chair of the Board of Trustees.
Charmaine Jefferson Elected New CalArts Board Chair
June 15: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will present a Business After Hours Mixer Wednesday, June 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
June 15: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer
SRD Straightening Reins Offering Summer Youth Programs
SRD Straightening Reins will offer a Summer Youth Program from June 12 to July 10. This is a five week program that focuses on the mental health impacts of COVID-19 through equine-assisted psychotherapy.
SRD Straightening Reins Offering Summer Youth Programs
June 5: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘The Roaring ’20s’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale will present "The Roaring '20s" on June 5 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia.
June 5: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘The Roaring ’20s’
COC Hosting First Full Graduation Ceremony Since 2019
For the first time since 2019, College of the Canyons will host a full traditional commencement ceremony in the Honor Grove.
COC Hosting First Full Graduation Ceremony Since 2019
Filming in SCV Includes 10 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 30 - Sunday, June 5.
Filming in SCV Includes 10 Productions
CSUN Grads from 2019-2021 Finally Have Their Moment
“Graduates, welcome home!”William Watkins, CSUN’s vice president for student affairs and dean of students, greeted thousands of Matadors with this warm welcome in front of the University Library on Friday, May 20.
CSUN Grads from 2019-2021 Finally Have Their Moment
Today in SCV History (May 31)
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
June 4: Third Annual Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Festival
The Third Annual Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Festival will be held Saturday, June 4 starting at 8 a.m. at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, Lower Lake, in Castaic.
June 4: Third Annual Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Festival
Santa Clarita Bar Association Ninth Annual Speech Competition Winners
The Santa Clarita Bar Association Ninth Annual High School Speech Competition was hosted at the West Ranch High School Auditorium on Thursday, April 28.
Santa Clarita Bar Association Ninth Annual Speech Competition Winners
June 16-18: Hollywood Fringe Festival Show Features CalArts Students
This year’s Hollywood Fringe Festival features multiple shows created and performed by California Institute of the Arts students. Running from Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 26 in numerous venues throughout Los Angeles, the festival has a long history of being a space for CalArtians to perform their original works.
June 16-18: Hollywood Fringe Festival Show Features CalArts Students
Monday COVID Roundup: 12,694 New Positive Cases, 13 New Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 12,694 new cases countywide and 383 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend.
Monday COVID Roundup: 12,694 New Positive Cases, 13 New Deaths
June 1: Public Health Virtual Town Hall on Pediatric COVID Vaccines
A virtual Town Hall meeting on pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will be held Wednesday, June 1 at 6 p.m. The event will be moderated by Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.
June 1: Public Health Virtual Town Hall on Pediatric COVID Vaccines
Fire Reported in Bouquet Canyon Near Spunky Canyon Road
UPDATE: 4 p.m. The Bouquet Fire is currently holding on a ridge at approximately 75 acres in size. A fire was reported Monday, May 30 at approximately 2:30 p.m. in Bouquet Canyon near the Bouquet Reservoir in the Angeles National Forest.
Fire Reported in Bouquet Canyon Near Spunky Canyon Road
June 2: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission regular meeting will be held Thursday, June 2 in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 2: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
L.A. County Public Health Confirms No Suspected Cases of Monkeypox
Los Angeles County Public Health confirms that risk of monkeypox in L.A. County remains very low with no suspected or confirmed cases in L.A. County.
L.A. County Public Health Confirms No Suspected Cases of Monkeypox
SCV Rotary Donates $1,500 to Family Promise
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley presented Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley with a $1,500 donation to help support the charitable organization’s outreach program for the homeless in the SCV.
SCV Rotary Donates $1,500 to Family Promise
May 31: I-5 Corridor Improvements Will Include Ramp Closures in Burbank
CalTrans has announced that it expects starting Tuesday, May 31, and continuing through Monday, June 6, the Northbound I-5 Orange Grove Avenue On-Ramp will be closed to traffic at all times, day and night.
May 31: I-5 Corridor Improvements Will Include Ramp Closures in Burbank
Today in SCV History (May 30)
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
Today in SCV History (May 29)
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
John Landis and Harland Braun
Today in SCV History (May 28)
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Jim Thorpe
Free Summer Trolley to Six Flags Returns to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s free Summer Trolley will make its grand return to Santa Clarita, offering rides to visitors and residents beginning Friday, May 27, through Sept. 11. The Summer Trolley will provide service to premier hotel properties and tourism destinations, including Westfield Valencia Town Center, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor.
Free Summer Trolley to Six Flags Returns to Santa Clarita
Friday COVID Roundup: SCV Records One Additional Death, 474 Total
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed eight new deaths throughout L.A. County, which includes one new death reported in Santa Clarita, 5,800 new cases countywide and 173 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: SCV Records One Additional Death, 474 Total
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: