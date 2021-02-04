header image

February 4
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
CSUN Holding Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
Thursday, Feb 4, 2021
Black History Month Poster CSUN
The official poster for Black History Month 2021 – theme is “Celebrating Black Excellence: Resiliency and Creativity in the Digital Space.”

 

California State University, Northridge plans to host multiple virtual Black History Month events to highlight and celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of the Black community.

Organizations across campus, including the Department of Africana Studies, the CSUN Library and the University Student Union, will hold special online events during the month of February. The theme of this year’s festivities and celebrations is “Celebrating Black Excellence: Resiliency and Creativity in the Digital Space.”

“Our intention  is always to heighten our guests’  awareness to the  long, rich  and checkered history of people of African descent,” said Theresa White, chair of CSUN’s Department of Africana Studies. “Although we celebrate our heritage every day, this past year has forced our community to think deeply about political, racial and social issues of inequality and injustice, as we tapped into the deepest part of our being in order to thrive in the virtual space in the middle of one of the worst global tri-pandemics [health, economic and racial/social inequities] in modern history. But thrive, we have!  

“We are fortunate to have dedicated, passionate, committed faculty, staff and students on our campus who are steadfast in pushing forward in the most trying of circumstances,” White continued. “This year’s theme points our energy in a direction that honors our resiliency.” 

Black History Month began as Negro History Week in 1926,  as the fruitful vision of Carter G. Woodson, founder of  the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, and has been transformed into the current monthlong celebration, White said.  In 1976, 50 years  after the first celebration, February was officially designated as  Black History Month.  

A highlight of the CSUN celebration is a Feb. 26 event, a discussion with renowned philosopher Cornel West of Harvard University. West, the author of 20 books, including the bestseller “Race Matters,” has taught at Yale, the University of Paris and Princeton, and frequently appears as a guest on numerous television programs.

Additional celebrations include:

  • Check It OUT
    • Presented by the Pride Center
    • Feb. 10, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    • Instagram Live
  • Tech Fest
    • Presented by the Career Center
    • Feb. 11, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
    • Handshake and Zoom
  • Healthy Love: Connecting Black 
    • Panel Discussion with Khaleah K. Bradshaw and Therapist Eve Marie Ford
    • Presented by the Africana Studies
    • Feb. 12, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
    • Zoom
  • Don’t Touch My Hair
    • Mixed Chicks CEO Kim Etheredge and Stylist LaRae Buress will be speaking
    • Presented by the Black House & WISDOM
    • Feb. 15, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
    • Zoom
  • Black Deaf Excellence
    • Presented by Ernest E. Hairston, ASL/English interpreter provided
    • Presented by Deaf Studies
    • Feb. 16, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
    • Zoom
  • Building Black Entrepreneurship
    • Africana Studies Professor Duane Ganther will be speaking
    • Presented by Black Male Scholars
    • Feb. 17, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
    • Zoom
  • Growing Up Hip Hop
    • Keynote by Miss Diddy LA, Panelists are professor Anthony Ratcliff and rapper Arabian Prince
    • Presented by the Black House, Africana Studies and Black Male Scholars
    • Feb. 24, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
    • Zoom
  • Out On Stage
    • Presented by the Pride Center
    • Feb. 26, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
    • Instagram Live

In addition to events, the CSUN Library is also marking the occasion with a Black History Month Virtual Book Display and a virtual exhibition: Confronting a Pandemic within a Pandemic: 2020 Black Lives Matter Protests in L.A.

College of the Canyons’ IT Dept. Wins 2 Major Tech Awards

College of the Canyons’ IT Dept. Wins 2 Major Tech Awards
Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021
The College of the Canyons Information Technology department will be recognized with two tech awards at the 2021 California Community College Chief Information Systems Officers Association Virtual Technology Summit on Thursday, Feb. 11 for their outstanding support in transitioning the college’s operations and instructional programs to a remote environment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Erika D. Beck Takes the Reins as CSUN’s Newest President

Erika D. Beck Takes the Reins as CSUN’s Newest President
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
Erika D. Beck, California State University, Northridge’s newest president, is spending her first 100 days in office on a listening tour — meeting with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community leaders — in an effort to understand the opportunities, and challenges, the campus faces.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Appoints Matthew Cahn Vice Provost

CSUN Appoints Matthew Cahn Vice Provost
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
The CSUN Division of Academic Affairs has named Matthew Cahn as vice provost, effective Jan. 11. Cahn previously served as interim vice provost, where he managed and oversaw various administrative protocols and daily operations of the Office of the Provost and Academic Affairs.
FULL STORY...

College of the Canyons Wins National Bellwether Award for Program Excellence

College of the Canyons Wins National Bellwether Award for Program Excellence
Monday, Feb 1, 2021
Widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges, College of the Canyons has won a 2021 Bellwether Award for its innovative approach to assessment and course sequence redesign in mathematics and English, which paved the way for legislation that changed placement in math 2:1 in California community college students.
FULL STORY...
