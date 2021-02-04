CSUN Holding Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month

California State University, Northridge plans to host multiple virtual Black History Month events to highlight and celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of the Black community.

Organizations across campus, including the Department of Africana Studies, the CSUN Library and the University Student Union, will hold special online events during the month of February. The theme of this year’s festivities and celebrations is “Celebrating Black Excellence: Resiliency and Creativity in the Digital Space.”

“Our intention is always to heighten our guests’ awareness to the long, rich and checkered history of people of African descent,” said Theresa White, chair of CSUN’s Department of Africana Studies. “Although we celebrate our heritage every day, this past year has forced our community to think deeply about political, racial and social issues of inequality and injustice, as we tapped into the deepest part of our being in order to thrive in the virtual space in the middle of one of the worst global tri-pandemics [health, economic and racial/social inequities] in modern history. But thrive, we have!

“We are fortunate to have dedicated, passionate, committed faculty, staff and students on our campus who are steadfast in pushing forward in the most trying of circumstances,” White continued. “This year’s theme points our energy in a direction that honors our resiliency.”

Black History Month began as Negro History Week in 1926, as the fruitful vision of Carter G. Woodson, founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, and has been transformed into the current monthlong celebration, White said. In 1976, 50 years after the first celebration, February was officially designated as Black History Month.

A highlight of the CSUN celebration is a Feb. 26 event, a discussion with renowned philosopher Cornel West of Harvard University. West, the author of 20 books, including the bestseller “Race Matters,” has taught at Yale, the University of Paris and Princeton, and frequently appears as a guest on numerous television programs.

Additional celebrations include:

Afro-Tradition, Environmental Racism, and Black Place-Making in Mexico A Bradley Center Documentary Screening and Panel Discussion with Ebony Bailey, Jayson Maurice Porter and Meztli Yoalli Rodriguez Feb. 5, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Zoom



Black Student Leadership Council and USU: WELCOME BLACK Presented by the University Student Union Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Zoom



How You Doin’: Acting Tips and Tricks with Jonathan Thompson and Shiku Thuo Presented by the Pride Center Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Instagram Live



The Lavender Takeover: Black Hair with Project Q Presented by the Pride Center Feb. 9, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Zoom



Check It OUT Presented by the Pride Center Feb. 10, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Instagram Live



Tech Fest Presented by the Career Center Feb. 11, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Handshake and Zoom



Healthy Love: Connecting Black Panel Discussion with Khaleah K. Bradshaw and Therapist Eve Marie Ford Presented by the Africana Studies Feb. 12, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Zoom



Don’t Touch My Hair Mixed Chicks CEO Kim Etheredge and Stylist LaRae Buress will be speaking Presented by the Black House & WISDOM Feb. 15, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Zoom



Black Deaf Excellence Presented by Ernest E. Hairston, ASL/English interpreter provided Presented by Deaf Studies Feb. 16, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Zoom



The Lavender Takeover – Black Love Presented by the Pride Center Feb. 16, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Zoom



Elevated Artistry: A Virtual Experience Presented by the Black Student Union Feb. 16, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Zoom



Building Black Entrepreneurship Africana Studies Professor Duane Ganther will be speaking Presented by Black Male Scholars Feb. 17, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Zoom



Queerations – Poetry Workshop with Mandela Msanii Presented by the Pride Center Feb. 17, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Zoom



Black Faces in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) Presented by the Black House and Africana Studies Feb. 18, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Zoom



How You Doin’: “Black, Queer, & …” Live Podcast Presented by the Pride Center Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Instagram Live



The Lavender Takeover – Black LGBTQIA+ Activists and History Presented by the Pride Center Feb. 23, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Zoom



Black Deaf Space in Entertainment Presented by Deaf Studies, ASL/English interpreter will be provided Feb. 23, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Zoom



Black Student Union: Perspectives of Then, Now, and What’s To Come Presented by the Black Alumni Association (BAA) Feb. 23, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Zoom



Growing Up Hip Hop Keynote by Miss Diddy LA, Panelists are professor Anthony Ratcliff and rapper Arabian Prince Presented by the Black House, Africana Studies and Black Male Scholars Feb. 24, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Zoom



Buy Black, Support Black Presented by the Black House Feb. 25, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Zoom



Conversations with Dr. Cornel West Feb. 26, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ( 3:00-3:30 p.m. for students only) Zoom



Out On Stage Presented by the Pride Center Feb. 26, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Instagram Live



In addition to events, the CSUN Library is also marking the occasion with a Black History Month Virtual Book Display and a virtual exhibition: Confronting a Pandemic within a Pandemic: 2020 Black Lives Matter Protests in L.A.