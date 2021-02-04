CSUN Holding Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month

“Our intentionis alwaysto heighten our guests’ awareness to the long, rich and checkered history of people of African descent,” said Theresa White, chair of CSUN’s Department of Africana Studies. “Although we celebrate our heritageevery day, thispast year hasforced our community to think deeply about political, racial and social issues of inequality and injustice, as we tapped into the deepest part of our being in order to thrive in the virtual space in the middle of one of the worst globaltri-pandemics [health, economic and racial/social inequities] in modern history. But thrive, we have!
“We are fortunate to have dedicated, passionate, committed faculty, staff and students on our campus who are steadfast in pushing forward in the most trying of circumstances,” White continued. “This year’s theme points our energy in a direction that honors our resiliency.”
A highlight of the CSUN celebration is a Feb. 26 event, a discussion with renowned philosopher Cornel West of Harvard University. West, the author of 20 books, including the bestseller “Race Matters,” has taught at Yale, the University of Paris and Princeton, and frequently appears as a guest on numerous television programs.
The College of the Canyons Information Technology department will be recognized with two tech awards at the 2021 California Community College Chief Information Systems Officers Association Virtual Technology Summit on Thursday, Feb. 11 for their outstanding support in transitioning the college’s operations and instructional programs to a remote environment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Erika D. Beck, California State University, Northridge’s newest president, is spending her first 100 days in office on a listening tour — meeting with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community leaders — in an effort to understand the opportunities, and challenges, the campus faces.
The CSUN Division of Academic Affairs has named Matthew Cahn as vice provost, effective Jan. 11. Cahn previously served as interim vice provost, where he managed and oversaw various administrative protocols and daily operations of the Office of the Provost and Academic Affairs.
Widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges, College of the Canyons has won a 2021 Bellwether Award for its innovative approach to assessment and course sequence redesign in mathematics and English, which paved the way for legislation that changed placement in math 2:1 in California community college students.
SACRAMENTO (CN) — Inheriting a mounting bureaucratic disaster that has floated lifelines to inmates but left newly jobless Californians broke, lawmakers on Thursday called for a reboot of the state’s Employment Development Department.
The United States Forest Service (USFS) is pleased to announce a competition to secure design concepts for a memorial to honor the victims and memorialize the history of the Saint Francis Dam Disaster.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday the new “California Digital Divide Innovation Challenge,” a global competition that will award up to $1 million to the boldest, most revolutionary proposals to eliminate the digital divide and expand high-speed internet access to all Californians.
SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey, whose 36th District includes portions of the Santa Clarita Valley, recently introduced a bill to close a state loophole that allows vehicle break-ins to go unpunished. AB 395 would make forcibly entering a vehicle with the intent to commit theft a crime punishable by imprisonment.
Answering President Joe Biden’s call for a wave of new vaccination centers across the country, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the state is launching two mass COVID vaccination sites in Los Angeles and Oakland, urban areas that have been particularly devastated by the pandemic.
Santa Clarita businesses suffered a total revenue loss of more than $300 million, while others permanently closed in 2020, painting a clear image of the economic turmoil brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, but city officials announced Tuesday hope is on the horizon.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials will attend parole hearings in the absence of prosecutors who aren’t allowed to show up under District Attorney George Gascón’s administration, according to Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge said Tuesday a decision in the case of the union for county prosecutors against District Attorney George Gascón could come by the end of the week, after hearing both sides of the argument.
