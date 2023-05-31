Looking good, Matadors! A group of new grads cheer and celebrate at the College of Humanities and College of Health and Human Development commencement ceremonies on May 21, 2023. Photo by David J. Hawkins.

CSUN Honors Accomplishments of More Than 11,000 Graduates

Uploaded: , Tuesday, May 30, 2023

By California State University, Northridge

Commencement season at California State University, Northridge kicked off May 13 with Honors Convocation and continued with seven colorful and joyful ceremonies from May 19-22. Graduates, many of them sporting elaborately decorated mortarboards and vibrant flower leis, marched to their seats on the University Library lawn to the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” (performed by the CSUN Jazz A Band), while loved ones cheered from the stands.

While waiting for the College of Engineering and Computer Science ceremony to begin, Alessia Marquez, graduating with her bachelor’s in mechanical engineering, stood in line with her service dog, Kylo. The duo wore matching mortarboards and were ready to celebrate, as Marquez reflected on her time at CSUN.

“I’ve grown a lot these past five years, and CSUN has really become my home,” Marquez said. “I’ve kind of built my own little family.”

After the graduates took their seats, CSUN administrators and college deans processed to the stage, led by CSUN President Erika D. Beck. The president wore her trademark sparkly red Converse tennis shoes, her “Commencement Chucks,” reserved especially for this time of year.

Beck recognized the particular accomplishments of the Class of 2023.

“Arriving at this moment took years of dedication and commitment in the midst of a global pandemic, and challenges that none of us could have anticipated,” she said. “It may not have been the college experience that you imagined, but it is a success story because you made it so. You chose to act, to respond, to persevere, even when it was unimaginably hard.”

An estimated 11,253 students, including 9,215 undergraduates and 2,038 graduate students, were eligible to participate in graduation exercises this year.

They join CSUN’s global alumni network that is more than 400,000 strong. One out of every 20 people who hold an undergraduate degree across the country is a California State University graduate— 10% came from CSUN.

In addition to the proud graduates, the university awarded three honorary doctorates during the ceremonies. CSUN conferred an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters on Rudy Ortega Jr., a familiar face on campus, as the community leader and tribal president of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, the historic tribe of northern Los Angeles County.

Author and television writer Charles Yu received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts, and Milt Valera ’68 (Journalism), CEO of the National Notary Association, received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.

After a couple of brief speeches, each graduate had the opportunity to cross the stage and hear their name read aloud — and receive a celebratory fist bump from President Beck.

“We believe in you, and we believe in the role that you will play in helping us achieve a brighter and more equitable future,” Beck said, “a future in which we hope you will always remember: ‘Once a Matador, always a Matador.’ “

Highlights from the seven commencement ceremonies and Honors Convocation can be viewed in the accompanying photos.

Click [here] to view photos from CSUN’s 2023 commencement ceremonies.

