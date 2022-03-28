header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 28
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
CSUN Hosting Examining Our Campus Virtual Installments
Monday, Mar 28, 2022
CSUN

The University Student Union in collaboration with the University Counseling Services, Office of Student Success, Department of Africana Studies, Black House and Associated Students invites you to attend the virtual installments of Examining Our Campus – a part of the Essential Talks Anti-Racist Learning Network Series.

Hop onto Zoom to prioritize building a better future centered around inclusivity, equity, and anti racism in each of different programs.

“As an extremely diverse campus, the USU aims to create spaces where our Matadors feel welcomed and safe at CSUN,” said Dwayne Johnson, USU Diversity Initiatives supervisor. “These programs provide Matadors and the community with the opportunity to not only learn but challenge racism and colonization in educational experiences and curriculum, allowing us to transform our perspectives.”

These engaging programs are designed to inform Matadors on how to improve and advance CSUN’s equity and anti-racism goals through accountability, education, and challenging discriminatory narratives while building upon one another in unveiling the different levels of oppression.

On Tuesday, March 29, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., learn how the long-lasting negative impacts of microaggressions and implicit bias have on marginalized groups at Challenging Microaggressions and Implicit Biases in and Outside of the Classroom featuring Dr. Charles Davis III. Then, on Wednesday, April 13 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., hear from iconic civil rights activist and scholar Dr. Angela Davis as she discusses the inner workings of an American hierarchy that goes beyond the confines of race, class, and gender at What Are Modern-day Fuels of Racism? Lastly, we have a pending program for Wednesday, April 27, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. If confirmed, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Boston University professor and New York Times bestselling author, will teach Matadors about the structures within academia and hown to move towards an anti-racist framework within the system at Becoming an Anti-Racist Advocate in Academia.

Join us at these installments of Examining Our Campus as a part of Essential Talks, Anti-Racism Learning Network Series. Matadors and community can register for each program on the USU Calendar page to examine the effects of systemic racism and continue fighting against racism at CSUN and beyond. For more details, please visit csun.edu/usu.

###

The University Student Union (USU) is committed to inclusion, diversity and personal growth for all students while providing services such as study areas, a computer lab, TV lounge, prayer room, lactation room and wireless printing kiosks in addition to a variety of food options and a wide range of events. The USU includes the Student Recreation Center, Oasis Wellness Center, Pride Center, Veterans Resource Center, USU Board of Directors, Computer Lab, Games Room, USU Events and more. For additional information, please visit www.csun.edu/usu.
CalArts Named One of Top Ten Costume Design Schools in U.S.

CalArts Named One of Top Ten Costume Design Schools in U.S.
Friday, Mar 25, 2022
California Institute of the Arts has been named one of the “Top 10 Costume Design Schools in the U.S.” by the The Hollywood Reporter.
FULL STORY...

COC Receives Nearly $1M in Federal Funding to Launch Tech Center

COC Receives Nearly $1M in Federal Funding to Launch Tech Center
Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
College of the Canyons has received nearly $1 million in federal funding that will help launch an Advanced Technology Center, a state-of-art advanced manufacturing and Computer Numerical Control production lab that will help meet the high demand for skilled employees in fast-growing industry sectors.
FULL STORY...

CSUN, Premier America, Announce New Partnership, Matadome to be Renamed After Credit Union

CSUN, Premier America, Announce New Partnership, Matadome to be Renamed After Credit Union
Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
California State University, Northridge officials announced a 10-year, multifaceted partnership agreement with Premier America Credit Union.
FULL STORY...

College of the Canyons Accreditation Team Gives Preliminary Report; Final Expected in July

College of the Canyons Accreditation Team Gives Preliminary Report; Final Expected in July
Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
College of the Canyons virtually hosted a visiting team from the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, which marked the final step in a two-year long self-study and application process toward reaffirming the college’s accreditation status.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Offers New Services Hub for Older Adults
Los Angeles County has created a collection of services, programs and supports based on the needs of older adults to ensuring a better quality of life for all older residents in the Los Angeles region. Older adults, families and caregivers can now easily navigate and access a wide-range of age-friendly county services in the new centralized resource hub for older adults.
L.A. County Offers New Services Hub for Older Adults
April 9: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup Day
Residents are invited to volunteer at the 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup on Saturday, April 9, where participants can pick-up cleaning supplies from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods
April 9: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup Day
March 30: County to Discuss Repurposing of Camp Scott
On March 15, 2022, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors designated Camp Scott as one of the facilities to permanently house juvenile male serious offenders, including those convicted of murder and rape. The County’s Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Subcommittee will discuss the Board of Supervisors' actions, including the repurposing of Camp Scott, during a virtual meeting on Wednesday, March 30.
March 30: County to Discuss Repurposing of Camp Scott
Discovery Princess Celebrates Maiden Voyage to Mexican Riviera
Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line on the west coast with the longest history sailing out of the Port of Los Angeles, revealed Monday a first glimpse of its newest MedallionClass ship – Discovery Princess – celebrating her maiden voyage to the Mexican Riviera.
Discovery Princess Celebrates Maiden Voyage to Mexican Riviera
California’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 5.4%
(CN) — The Golden State is outpacing the rest of the nation in job creation, according to the latest jobs report from the state Employment Development Department that suggests the state is recovering from the ravages of the pandemic-induced business shutdowns of two years ago.
California’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 5.4%
April 2: The Soraya Presents Silkroad Ensemble’s Timely ‘Home Within’
A multimedia performance conceived by Syrian composer and clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and Syrian-Armenian visual artist Kevork Mourad is an emotional account of home in a time of conflict. The Soraya Presents Silkroad Ensemble’s "Home Within" Saturday, April 2, at 8 p.m.
April 2: The Soraya Presents Silkroad Ensemble’s Timely ‘Home Within’
Hart Board Recognizes Winners at Student Television Network Convention
The William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board honored several students and teachers during the board meeting held March 16. The students recently won awards at the Student Television Network National Convention.
Hart Board Recognizes Winners at Student Television Network Convention
County Offers Assistance to Small Business Tenants
On Feb. 15, 2022, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed the Commercial Tenant Protections Ordinance, to protect commercial tenants from harassment and retaliation. The ordinance makes this protection permanent for commercial tenants with nine employees or less in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County once the COVID-19 Tenant Protections Resolution expires Dec. 31, 2022.
County Offers Assistance to Small Business Tenants
March 29: American Folk Dance Class Through City Parks & Rec
Dancing is a good thing and more and more research is pointing specifically to our American folk dance, square dance as an important tool in successful aging and good health.
March 29: American Folk Dance Class Through City Parks & Rec
Imported Mushrooms Recalled After State Test Finds Listeria
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to eat specific brands of enoki and mixed mushrooms imported from China, Korea, and Taiwan after tests conducted by CDPH found Listeria monocytogenes.
Imported Mushrooms Recalled After State Test Finds Listeria
COC Men’s Golf Tops Field at SoCal Preview
VENTURA – College of the Canyons opened the week with a triumphant round at Olivas Links Golf Course, competing in the Southern California Preview against 17 community colleges from across the region, while simultaneously taking part in its sixth Western State Conference tournament.
COC Men’s Golf Tops Field at SoCal Preview
Hart Board Recognizes CIF Wrestling Champion Alex Munoz
Valencia High School junior Alex Munoz captured the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Division Wrestling crown at the 170 pound classification.
Hart Board Recognizes CIF Wrestling Champion Alex Munoz
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 229th Death
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death from COVID-19, bringing the total to 229 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Michael Crawford confirmed Monday.
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 229th Death
Today in SCV History (March 28)
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
Today in SCV History (March 27)
1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
C.A. Mentry
EDC Offers Virtual Tour of SCV Soundstages, Studios, Movie Ranches
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is offering at look at the SCV's extensive inventory of soundstages, studios and movie ranches via a new virtual tour.
EDC Offers Virtual Tour of SCV Soundstages, Studios, Movie Ranches
Today in SCV History (March 26)
1821 - SCV (with the rest of Alta Calif.) becomes territory of Mexico during war for Mexican independence from Spain [story]
map
Cougars Softball Splits Road Doubleheader with Cypress/El Camino
College of the Canyons traveled to El Camino College to take on Cypress College and El Camino for a doubleheader, in the second of three such meetings scheduled between the two teams this season.
Cougars Softball Splits Road Doubleheader with Cypress/El Camino
Friday COVID Roundup: 21 Deaths, 889 New Cases in County, 23 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 21 additional deaths and 889 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 23 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: 21 Deaths, 889 New Cases in County, 23 Cases in SCV
April 10: ‘Don’t Be a Drag’ a Fundraiser for AIDS/HIV Awareness, Prevention
AIDS Lifecycle presents "Don't Be a Drag" at The Canyon Santa Clarita April 10 at 11 a.m. The fundraising event is billed as Santa Clarita's first fully produced Drag Show.
April 10: ‘Don’t Be a Drag’ a Fundraiser for AIDS/HIV Awareness, Prevention
Wilk Selects Donna Hill as District Director
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has selected Donna Hill to be his new District Director. Hill was most recently a Field Representative in Wilk’s Lancaster District Office.
Wilk Selects Donna Hill as District Director
Volunteers Needed to Raise Puppies for Guide Dogs for the Blind
The Guide Dogs for the Blind Santa Clarita, CA Puppy Club is looking for volunteer puppy raisers. Are you inspired to help people who are blind or visually impaired gain greater independence?
Volunteers Needed to Raise Puppies for Guide Dogs for the Blind
