CSUN Hosting Examining Our Campus Virtual Installments

The University Student Union in collaboration with the University Counseling Services, Office of Student Success, Department of Africana Studies, Black House and Associated Students invites you to attend the virtual installments of Examining Our Campus – a part of the Essential Talks Anti-Racist Learning Network Series.

Hop onto Zoom to prioritize building a better future centered around inclusivity, equity, and anti racism in each of different programs.

“As an extremely diverse campus, the USU aims to create spaces where our Matadors feel welcomed and safe at CSUN,” said Dwayne Johnson, USU Diversity Initiatives supervisor. “These programs provide Matadors and the community with the opportunity to not only learn but challenge racism and colonization in educational experiences and curriculum, allowing us to transform our perspectives.”

These engaging programs are designed to inform Matadors on how to improve and advance CSUN’s equity and anti-racism goals through accountability, education, and challenging discriminatory narratives while building upon one another in unveiling the different levels of oppression.

On Tuesday, March 29, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., learn how the long-lasting negative impacts of microaggressions and implicit bias have on marginalized groups at Challenging Microaggressions and Implicit Biases in and Outside of the Classroom featuring Dr. Charles Davis III. Then, on Wednesday, April 13 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., hear from iconic civil rights activist and scholar Dr. Angela Davis as she discusses the inner workings of an American hierarchy that goes beyond the confines of race, class, and gender at What Are Modern-day Fuels of Racism? Lastly, we have a pending program for Wednesday, April 27, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. If confirmed, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Boston University professor and New York Times bestselling author, will teach Matadors about the structures within academia and hown to move towards an anti-racist framework within the system at Becoming an Anti-Racist Advocate in Academia.

Join us at these installments of Examining Our Campus as a part of Essential Talks, Anti-Racism Learning Network Series. Matadors and community can register for each program on the USU Calendar page to examine the effects of systemic racism and continue fighting against racism at CSUN and beyond. For more details, please visit csun.edu/usu.

