CSUN Hosting Webinar Honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

The for Inclusive Excellence Project at California State University, Northridge will host a webinar celebrating the life of the late Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
As part of “Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute: Memorializing Legacies,” guest speaker Harry E. Johnson, Sr., president and CEO of the Memorial Foundation will discuss the importance of having a monument honoring King at the National Mall in Washington D.C., and how the Memorial Foundation is continuing to carry the civil rights leader’s legacy. The foundation was responsible for building the King memorial at the National Mall.
“Honoring Dr. King for our kick-off event is very symbolic, for what he represents for all of us who are engaged in work on race, racism and cultural solidarity,” said CSUN Asian American studies professor Edith Chen. “Dr. King’s work, and the movements he has inspired, have been important for not only African American civil rights, but for Asian American civil rights and the struggle for social justice.”
The goals of the AACIEP are to provide a “space for dialog through inquiry and historical relevance” and provide guest lecturers who promote cultural solidarity within the Africana-Asian communities, said Africana studies professor Cedric Hackett.
“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. stated so powerfully that ‘Intelligence plus character, that is the goal of true education’,” Dominique Moye, director of CSUN’s Black House, added. “The opportunity to engage in dialogue as a campus community on critical luminaries that have fought for justice and equality is the essential ingredients for building character.”
The Jan. 18 event is supported by a Diversity and Equity Innovation Grant from the university, the grant was established to support educational projects, scholarly research, creative activities and other programmatic initiatives that promote diversity, equity and inclusion, anti-racism and social justice for the benefit of the CSUN community.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2022 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
In an effort to remove financial debt as a barrier to higher education, the Santa Clarita Community College District cleared nearly $950,000 in student debt through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has been awarded $1.2 million in renewal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to continue the operation of its Family Self-Sufficiency Program.
(CN) — The county of Los Angeles asked a judge to hold Sheriff Alex Villanueva in contempt for ignoring three subpoenas issued by the Civilian Oversight Commission last fall, in a court filing on Wednesday.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 39 new deaths and 40,452 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 54,762 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reporting an additional COVID related death.
Though the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, has been cancelled, local elementary students are still encouraged to complete their training and finish the Final Mile Challenge.
Due to the measurable results of this project, which include shorter travel times for motorists and enhanced pedestrian safety, Caltrans recently honored the city of Santa Clarita with its 2021 Excellence in Transportation Award in the category of Transportation System Operations Improvements.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger introduced a motion Tuesday afternoon, coauthored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, to implement a nuisance abatement ordinance and to charge offenders up to $30,000 per day who are out of compliance, as part of an effort to combat illegal cannabis grows and dispensaries in unincorporated L.A. County.
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles--GSGLA--will begin selling the new brownie-inspired AdventurefulsTM cookie, alongside all other favorites, on Tuesday, January 18, kicking off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season.
Traffic collisions and injuries on City of Santa Clarita streets are trending downward compared to pre-pandemic statistics, thanks in no small part to the continued safe driving behavior of Heads Up residents.
