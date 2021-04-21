CSUN Hosts Cal State Fullerton In Regular Season Finale Wednesday

CSUN concludes the 2021 women’s tennis regular season Wednesday when the Matadors host Cal State Fullerton. Coverage on BigWest.tv begins at 2 p.m.

At 7-4 overall, CSUN is 4-3 in Big West play. If the Matadors can defeat the Titans (11-5), both teams would be tied for third in the league standings with CSUN earning the No. 3 seed at next week’s Big West Tournament. There are possibilities for a three-way and even a four-way tie for second entering the week.

Second-place Cal Poly (11-2) is 5-2 in conference action and travels to UC Riverside (0-7, 0-6 Big West) on Saturday. UC Davis (7-7) begins the week with a 4-3 league mark. UC Davis travels to UC Irvine (2-9, 2-5 Big West) on Saturday. The final seeding will be determined upon the conclusion of play this week.

A pair of Cal State Fullerton singles players; Juliette Daries (10-4) and Natalie Duffy (10-5) have won at least 10 matches this season. Duffy and YuSeung Suh have a team-best 9-3 doubles record. CSUN and Cal State Fullerton are playing for the 47th time with the Matadors leading the all-time series 31-16.

CSUN shutout UC San Diego 4-0 last Sunday. Magdalena Hedrzak and Sasha Turchak began the dual with a 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles against Anu Bhadada and Shweta Kumar. Ekatarina Repina and Ana Isabel Fraile Toboso clinched the doubles point by defeated Sophie Pearson and Ella Pachi 6-4 at No. 1.

Singles’ action got underway when Kailen Galazka defeated Anjni Agrawal 6-1, 6-2. Galazka, a sophomore, picked up her first career singles victory in the match. Repina put CSUN in a position to clinch the meet when she handed Pearson a 6-1, 6-1 defeat in the No. 1 slot. Fraile Toboso clinched the dual for the Matadors when she defeated Bhadada 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.

CSUN Athletics has launched a Crowdfunding effort for Matador Women’s Tennis. The Crowdfunding effort will run from April 20-May 7. Through your donations, which will fund scholarship initiatives, increased travel budget for program visibility as well as gear needs, CSUN Women’s Tennis will continue to thrive during this unprecedented time.

To learn more and donate to this Crowdfunding effort visit https://csunfunder.csun.edu/womenstennis.

