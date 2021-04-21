header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
55°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 21
1994 - Valencia Mercedes co-owner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
CSUN Hosts Cal State Fullerton In Regular Season Finale Wednesday
| Wednesday, Apr 21, 2021

CSUN concludes the 2021 women’s tennis regular season Wednesday when the Matadors host Cal State Fullerton. Coverage on BigWest.tv begins at 2 p.m.

At 7-4 overall, CSUN is 4-3 in Big West play. If the Matadors can defeat the Titans (11-5), both teams would be tied for third in the league standings with CSUN earning the No. 3 seed at next week’s Big West Tournament. There are possibilities for a three-way and even a four-way tie for second entering the week.

Second-place Cal Poly (11-2) is 5-2 in conference action and travels to UC Riverside (0-7, 0-6 Big West) on Saturday. UC Davis (7-7) begins the week with a 4-3 league mark. UC Davis travels to UC Irvine (2-9, 2-5 Big West) on Saturday. The final seeding will be determined upon the conclusion of play this week.

A pair of Cal State Fullerton singles players; Juliette Daries (10-4) and Natalie Duffy (10-5) have won at least 10 matches this season. Duffy and YuSeung Suh have a team-best 9-3 doubles record. CSUN and Cal State Fullerton are playing for the 47th time with the Matadors leading the all-time series 31-16.

CSUN shutout UC San Diego 4-0 last Sunday. Magdalena Hedrzak and Sasha Turchak began the dual with a 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles against Anu Bhadada and Shweta Kumar. Ekatarina Repina and Ana Isabel Fraile Toboso clinched the doubles point by defeated Sophie Pearson and Ella Pachi 6-4 at No. 1.

Singles’ action got underway when Kailen Galazka defeated Anjni Agrawal 6-1, 6-2. Galazka, a sophomore, picked up her first career singles victory in the match. Repina put CSUN in a position to clinch the meet when she handed Pearson a 6-1, 6-1 defeat in the No. 1 slot. Fraile Toboso clinched the dual for the Matadors when she defeated Bhadada 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.

CSUN Athletics has launched a Crowdfunding effort for Matador Women’s Tennis. The Crowdfunding effort will run from April 20-May 7. Through your donations, which will fund scholarship initiatives, increased travel budget for program visibility as well as gear needs, CSUN Women’s Tennis will continue to thrive during this unprecedented time.

To learn more and donate to this Crowdfunding effort visit https://csunfunder.csun.edu/womenstennis.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

CSUN Hosts Cal State Fullerton In Regular Season Finale Wednesday

CSUN Hosts Cal State Fullerton In Regular Season Finale Wednesday
Wednesday, Apr 21, 2021
CSUN concludes the 2021 women's tennis regular season Wednesday when the Matadors host Cal State Fullerton. Coverage on BigWest.tv begins at 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Cougar Athletics Return to Campus

Cougar Athletics Return to Campus
Tuesday, Apr 13, 2021
College of the Canyons athletic programs returned to campus this week to begin outdoor team strength and conditioning activities, guided by a stringent return-to-campus procedural plan designed to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and support staff.
FULL STORY...

CIF Announces Plans to Move Forward with Post-Season Play

CIF Announces Plans to Move Forward with Post-Season Play
Tuesday, Apr 13, 2021
The organizers of high school athletics in Southern California announced Monday their plans to move forward with section championships for a number of outdoor sports.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Celebrates The Cube Grand Opening

Santa Clarita Celebrates The Cube Grand Opening
Tuesday, Apr 13, 2021
After a roller coaster of a year, the Santa Clarita Valley’s skating community once again took to the ice to celebrate the grand opening of The Cube, the city of Santa Clarita’s newly rebranded ice rink.
FULL STORY...

Vikings Trounce Cowboys 73-3

Vikings Trounce Cowboys 73-3
Monday, Mar 29, 2021
The Valencia Vikings dominated their second game of the season, beating host Canyon 73-3 on Friday night.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up
Caltrans District 7 Maintenance crews will be out in force across Los Angeles and Ventura counties to mark Earth Day on Thursday, April 22.
Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up
Applications Open for 2021-22 ‘CREATIVE Connection’ Program
Applications are now open for the 2021-22 CREATIVE Connection program, a nine-month leadership training and fellowship program designed for professionals interested in serving on nonprofit boards to develop and grow as leaders through board service training and field experience with a nonprofit.
Applications Open for 2021-22 ‘CREATIVE Connection’ Program
Family, Detectives Call Saugus Murder Charges a ‘Miscarriage of Justice’
Detectives and loved ones described the charges filed Monday by the District Attorney’s Office against James “Matthew” Dorsey — the estranged husband accused of stabbing his wife to death in Saugus last week — as a “miscarriage of justice.”
Family, Detectives Call Saugus Murder Charges a ‘Miscarriage of Justice’
93rd Oscars® to Include Interactive Digital Partnership With Facebook
For the 93rd Oscars®, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is partnering with Facebook Inc. for an interactive, real-time virtual experience across multiple platforms, giving viewers an opportunity to engage with creators and fellow fans, watch live interviews with Oscar® winners, and get an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes of this year’s show.
93rd Oscars® to Include Interactive Digital Partnership With Facebook
CSUN Hosts Cal State Fullerton In Regular Season Finale Wednesday
CSUN concludes the 2021 women's tennis regular season Wednesday when the Matadors host Cal State Fullerton. Coverage on BigWest.tv begins at 2 p.m.
CSUN Hosts Cal State Fullerton In Regular Season Finale Wednesday
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop, Restaurant Partners
American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC), along with the LA Kings and the City of Santa Clarita, is seeking proposals for the operation of retail and restaurant spaces at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, located at 27745 Smyth Drive.
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop, Restaurant Partners
No Appointments Needed This Week at New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Palmdale, Lancaster
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is announcing that this week, everyone living or working in L.A. County 16 and older can receive the vaccine at the new Palmdale and Lancaster vaccination sites without setting up an appointment ahead of time.
No Appointments Needed This Week at New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Palmdale, Lancaster
Today in SCV History (April 21)
1994 - Valencia Mercedes co-owner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
April 27: COC Presents an Evening with Songwriters Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes highly esteemed songwriters for Broadway and film, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Tuesday, April 27.
April 27: COC Presents an Evening with Songwriters Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty
L.A. County Unveils 2021-22 $36.2 Billion Proposed Budget
Los Angeles County’s $36.2 billion Recommended Budget, focused on expanding and sustaining extensive safety net services, will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport.
L.A. County Unveils 2021-22 $36.2 Billion Proposed Budget
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Orange Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,595
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 33 new deaths and 360 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,595 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Orange Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,595
Median Price of SCV Condominiums Sets Record
As the inventory of homes listed for sale during March in Santa Clarita fell 38.3 percent, sales of homes and condominiums took off, with the condo median price setting a record, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
Median Price of SCV Condominiums Sets Record
Chamber, SchlickArt Partner to Showcase “12 Months of Quarantine” Photo Exhibit
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday their plans to unveil the 12 Months of Quarantine photo exhibit, scheduled for Monday, May 3 and is expected to run till the end of the month.
Chamber, SchlickArt Partner to Showcase “12 Months of Quarantine” Photo Exhibit
Registration Now Open for The Cube Programs, Ice Time
After more than a year, ice has returned to Santa Clarita, and The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center is now open to the public!
Registration Now Open for The Cube Programs, Ice Time
Westfield Halts Plans to Bring Costco to Town Center
Westfield Valencia Town Center officials announced Monday they’re halting plans to expand the mall with a 101,000-square-foot Costco and other amenities.
Westfield Halts Plans to Bring Costco to Town Center
Bella Vida to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered for anyone 18 and older in the parking lot of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida on Saturday, May 1, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Bella Vida to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations
Today in SCV History (April 20)
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Vaccination Sites Open in SCV, Palmdale; 27,588 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 18 new deaths and 337 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as cases in the Santa Clarita Valley now total 27,588 since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Vaccination Sites Open in SCV, Palmdale; 27,588 Total SCV Cases
Six Productions Filming in SCV this Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North," the week of Monday, April 19-25, 2021
Six Productions Filming in SCV this Week
April 22: LACDMH, Mental Health Commission to Hold Virtual Public Hearing
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and the Mental Health Commission will host a public hearing for the Mental Health Services Act Three-Year Plan on Thursday, April 22.
April 22: LACDMH, Mental Health Commission to Hold Virtual Public Hearing
Hart District Named Model SARB Award Winner by State
The William S. Hart Union High School District was named one of 19 school districts and one county office of education for school attendance review board as a model program for its attendance strategies during distance learning.
Hart District Named Model SARB Award Winner by State
CSUN to Host Final for a Television Pitch Competition
Students from across the California State University system will make final, virtual pitches of their ideas for new television series on Wednesday, May 5, at California State University, Northridge.
CSUN to Host Final for a Television Pitch Competition
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month
The Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families during National Foster Parent Appreciation Month and is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month
Santa Clarita Celebrates National Volunteer Week, Awards Volunteers
In April, the city of Santa Clarita joins in the celebration of National Volunteer Month by recognizing the community's exceptional volunteers with a national award.
Santa Clarita Celebrates National Volunteer Week, Awards Volunteers
%d bloggers like this: