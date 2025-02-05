header image

February 5
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
CSUN Jazz “A” Band to Perform with Jason Moran
| Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025
Water drop


Members of California State University Northridge’s Jazz “A” Band are getting a rare opportunity next month to perform alongside acclaimed artist and jazz pianist Jason Moran as they explore the music of jazz great Duke Ellington.

Moran has selected Ellington pieces that address Black American history, specifically the Great Migration. The performance, which will include a vocalist, Daryn Dean, is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 8 p.m., at The Soraya, located at 18111 Nordhoff St, Northridge.

“The opportunity to play the music of Duke Ellington is always an important experience for jazz students,” said Tina Raymond, director of CSUN’s jazz studies program. “Learning how Jason Moran has taken these works and reinterpreted sections to showcase his lineage is eye opening for students to see how they can take historically important works and respectfully reinvent them for their own artistic expression.”

Moran is a composer and artist who has produced nine highly acclaimed recordings with Blue Note Records, and leads a piano trio, “The Bandwagon.” He is currently the artistic director for jazz at The Kennedy Center, and teaches at the New England Conservatory and Jazz Ahead.

The CSUN Jazz “A” Band will be on stage playing both behind Moran’s improvised solos, as well as improving their own solos alongside him.

“Jason’s Ellington program is rarely performed with students, and rather performed with professional ensembles,” Raymond said. “CSUN Jazz is very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Jason on this concert.”

Raymond said the event will showcase the hard work, dedication and talent CSUN jazz students cultivate, as well as the comradery and community that CSUN jazz builds. “I think attendees will most enjoy the in-the-moment, real time, interaction between Moran and the students,” she said.

The CSUN jazz studies program, part of the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media and Communication, is committed to creating opportunities for their students and providing a curriculum focused on all areas of jazz. The jazz performance is part of the fourth annual “Jazz at Naz” Festival. For more information about the performance, visit https://thesoraya.org/whats-on/en/jason-moran/
CalArtians Among 2025 USA Fellows

CalArtians Among 2025 USA Fellows
Monday, Feb 3, 2025
The Chicago-based national arts funding organization United States Artists announced its 2025 Fellows, which includes alums of California Institute of the Arts
FULL STORY...

March 19: COC Athletics Department to Host Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

March 19: COC Athletics Department to Host Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department has announced its 2025 Hall of Fame class of inductees with the next Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place Wednesday, March 19, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 31: COC Board Special Meeting Called

Jan. 31: COC Board Special Meeting Called
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
Due to its Jan. 22 regular meeting being canceled because of local fires, the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Friday, Jan. 31.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Nominated for Annual Annie Awards

CalArtians Nominated for Annual Annie Awards
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
The International Animated Film Society-Hollywood has announced the nominees for the 52nd annual Annie Awards.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD Homicide Bureau Responding to a Death Investigation, 21000 Nandina Lane, Newhall
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation.
LASD Homicide Bureau Responding to a Death Investigation, 21000 Nandina Lane, Newhall
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Valencia Pet Food Company Donates to Fire Impacted Communities
Valencia-based Pets Global Inc., a pet food manufacturer, is coordinating with animal welfare organizations to distribute over 35 tons of its pet food to the Southern California communities affected by January’s wildfires.
Valencia Pet Food Company Donates to Fire Impacted Communities
LASD Reports Witnesses Detain Arson Suspect
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 24000 block of Woolsey Canyon Road in Chatsworth on Monday, at around 4:30 p.m. regarding a brush fire. Upon arrival, deputies saw a group of witnesses detaining a suspect. The suspect was in a prone position on the ground.
LASD Reports Witnesses Detain Arson Suspect
Dr. Rian Medlin to Join Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Human Resources Officer
Dr. Rian Medlin will join Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Medlin will replace longtime Henry Mayo Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Puleo, who is retiring.
Dr. Rian Medlin to Join Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Human Resources Officer
Feb. 8: Valencia High Hosts WGASC Classification, Debut Show
Valencia High School’s Pride of the Vikings Color Guard will host the Winter Guard Association of Southern California Classification and Debut Show, featuring 39 high school color guard teams from across Southern California.
Feb. 8: Valencia High Hosts WGASC Classification, Debut Show
May 4: ‘FestAbility’ Celebrates Special Needs Community at West Creek
The city of Santa Clarita will host "FestAbility," presented by UCLA Health, formerly known as the Free To Be Me Festival, for its fourth consecutive year on Sunday, May 4, from noon to 3 p.m.
May 4: ‘FestAbility’ Celebrates Special Needs Community at West Creek
Canyons Wins WSC Opener at Oakmont Country Club
College of the Canyons men's golf placed first in the Western State Conference opener at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, Feb. 3, while taking individual medalist honors and seeing three players finish in the top-10
Canyons Wins WSC Opener at Oakmont Country Club
Feb. 6: Eat at Salt Creek to Support Carousel Ranch
Salt Creek Grille in Valencia will host an all-day lunch, dinner, bar and take-out fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s 11th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign.
Feb. 6: Eat at Salt Creek to Support Carousel Ranch
Cougars Fall 6-3 to Sequoias in Home Opener
College of the Canyons fell in its home opener during a tight 6-3 match vs. College of the Sequoias on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Cougar Courts.
Cougars Fall 6-3 to Sequoias in Home Opener
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
CalArtians Among 2025 USA Fellows
The Chicago-based national arts funding organization United States Artists announced its 2025 Fellows, which includes alums of California Institute of the Arts
CalArtians Among 2025 USA Fellows
Feb. 6: Parks, Rec, Community Services Commission to Meet
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall
Feb. 6: Parks, Rec, Community Services Commission to Meet
March 6: The MAIN Presents Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show
Presented by the MAIN and Produced by Vanguard Theatre Collective, the Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show will be on stage 8-10 p.m. Thursday, March 6 at the MAIN 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
March 6: The MAIN Presents Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show
March 2: HOPE Theatre Arts Presents ‘Astronaut Bootcamp’
HOPE Theatre Arts in partnership with Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library will present "Astronaut Bootcamp", a free storytime event, 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 2 at Valencia Public Library Community Room, 23743 W. Valencia Blvd., Valencia, Ca 91355.
March 2: HOPE Theatre Arts Presents ‘Astronaut Bootcamp’
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival VIP, Ticketed Events Now Available
VIP and special event tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival that will take place at William S. Hart Park Saturday, April 12-Sunday, April 13.
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival VIP, Ticketed Events Now Available
Bill Miranda | Love Is in the Air
The Big I Do is back for its third annual, Valentine’s Day celebration! The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies team has crafted the perfect, unique event, where multiple couples say “I Do” at the same time.
Bill Miranda | Love Is in the Air
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA Presents Pet Palooza Art Show
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase Pet Palooza Art show, Friday, Feb. 21-Sunday, March 23 with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA Presents Pet Palooza Art Show
Feb. 3-9: Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 9.
Feb. 3-9: Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
TMU Men’s Volleyball Opens Season with Win
The Master's University men's volleyball team got its 2025 season off to a great start with a four-set win, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, over the Concordia University Irvine Eagles Friday night, Jan. 31 in Irvine.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Opens Season with Win
TMU Swim Starts strong at GSAC Championships
The Master's University won nine of 10 events during the first session of the inaugural Great Southwest Athletic Conference Swimming Championships on Friday, Jan. 31 at Soka Aquatics Center in Aliso Viejo.
TMU Swim Starts strong at GSAC Championships
Friday’s TMU Baseball Game Paused After Eight Innings
On Friday, Jan. 31 the baseball game between The Master's University and No. 16 Missouri Baptist was paused after eight innings due to darkness. The Spartans have a 12-10 lead.
Friday’s TMU Baseball Game Paused After Eight Innings
