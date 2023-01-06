header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
58°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 6
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
village map
CSUN Looking for Media Relations Specialist
| Friday, Jan 6, 2023
CSUN Library

California State University, Northridge is looking for a Media Relations Specialist.

CSUN strives to be a destination workplace, where everyone understands that they belong to a community that is vital in advancing student success and providing exemplary service to all stakeholders. We foster an environment of success, both for our students and our employees. We have a relentless passion for celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as being an employer of choice. You will also have the opportunity to realize your own personal goals and be recognized for the work you do, and enjoy the unique value the CSUN community can offer. If this sounds like you, you’ve come to the right place. Learn more: https://www.csun.edu/about-csun.

Job no: 523149
Work type: Staff
Location: Northridge
Categories: Unit 9 – CSUEU – Technical Support Services, Probationary, Full Time, Marketing/Communications, Telecommute eligible (work onsite as scheduled and/or as requested and telecommute as scheduled)

Major Duties

Under the direction of the Director of Media Relations, the Media Relations Specialist contributes to the advancement of CSUN’s reputation and visibility through engaging, brand enhancing media relations. The incumbent plays a pivotal role in developing and executing communication strategies to promote the University.

– Identifies and develops opportunities for proactive outreach to traditional and digital news media and deals with issues that may lead to adverse media exposure.

– Serves as a consultant in online reputation management solutions and as a backup for the Director of Media Relations when necessary.

– Promotes learning in others by proactively providing information, resources, advice and expertise with coworkers and campus partners.

– Performs other duties as assigned.

*NOTE: To view the full position description including all of the required qualifications copy and paste this link into your browser: https://bit.ly/3v7Neo7

 

Qualifications

– Equivalent to graduation from a four-year college with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, English, Marketing, Advertising, Communications, or a job-related field.

– Equivalent to four (4) years of full-time professional or technical experience in public relations, journalism, or corporate/organizational communications.

 

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities

– Demonstrated ability in developing innovative marketing strategies to promote a product or service; proven ability to develop marketing plans for target population, implement direct mail programs, advertising, promotional materials, web and database marketing; and ability to create workable and efficient strategies for tracking and analyzing marketing and promotional efforts. Fluency in Spanish for working with Spanish-language media outlets is preferred.

– Demonstrated ability to: use on-line data resources to assess a potential market and develop a marketing plan; design, execute, and evaluate comprehensive marketing research programs using primarily Internet resources. Proven ability to work with macro environmental factor – demographics, economics, politics, and technology. Demonstrated ability to interpret competitive analysis data-demographics, psychographics, and behavior analysis and proven ability to create data based segmented marketing projects.

– Ability to analyze and synthesize market research data for the purpose of identifying markets. Demonstrated ability to: define and organize a project; create documents and written communications; write marketing and advertising copy; demonstrated competence in managing a project team; and ability to build and sustain long-term relationships with a variety of constituencies.

– Proven ability to use software for spreadsheet and database analysis; and ability to work in a team environment and establish and maintain effective working relationships with others. Possession of internet research skills; English oral and written communication skills; sound judgment skills; computer skills; interpersonal skills; and cross functional team leading skills. An ability to pitch stories, follow trends, and build relationships with journalists throughout the region and university partners is imperative

 

Pay, Benefits, & Work Schedule

– The university offers an excellent benefits package, including but not limited to: medical, dental, vision, retirement & savings, tuition waiver and more.

– Classification / grade: 0800 / Public Affairs/Comm Spec / 3

– The anticipated HIRING RANGE: $4391 – $6400, dependent upon qualifications and experience. The salary range for this classification is: $4391 – $7945 per month.

– HOURS: Full Time; 40 hours per week; Monday through Friday; may include evenings and weekends.

– REG: This is a Regular position with a one-year probationary period.

– The position is currently hybrid (2 days in office, 3 days remote); however, this is subject to change based on student and/or operational needs.

 

General Information

– Applications received through Jan. 4, 2023, will be considered in the initial review and review of applications will continue until position is filled.

– This position is a sensitive position as designated by the CSU.

– A background check (including a criminal records check) must be completed satisfactorily. Failure to satisfactorily complete the background check may affect the application status of applicants or continued employment of current CSU employees who apply for the position.

– The person holding this position may be considered a ‘mandated reporter’ under the California Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act and is required to comply with the requirements set forth in CSU Executive Order 1083 as a condition of employment.

– In accordance with the California State University (CSU) Out-of-State Employment Policy, the CSU is a state entity whose business operations reside within the State of California and prohibits hiring employees to perform CSU-related work outside of California.

– Candidates should apply by completing the CSUN on-line application. To submit an application and for more detailed information on the application and hiring process, please visit this link: www.csun.edu/careers

– CSU requires faculty, staff, and students who are accessing campus facilities to be immunized against COVID-19 or declare a medical or religious exemption from doing so.  Any candidates advanced in a currently open search process should be prepared to comply with this requirement. To learn more visit our Matadors Forward site: https://www.csun.edu/matadors-forward/faculty-and-staff-fall-guidelines

 

Equal Employment Opportunity

CSUN is an Equal Opportunity Employer and prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, religion, national origin, age, gender, gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, genetic information, medical condition, marital status, veteran status, and disability. Our nondiscrimination policy is set forth in CSU Executive Order 1096. Reasonable accommodations will be provided for applicants with disabilities who self-disclose by contacting Recruitment Services at 818-677-2101.

Advertised: Pacific Standard Time
Applications close: Open until filled
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

‘The Living Quilt’ Temporary Public Art Piece Coming to Newhall Crossings

‘The Living Quilt’ Temporary Public Art Piece Coming to Newhall Crossings
Friday, Jan 6, 2023
Become part of the next temporary public art piece in Santa Clarita when you step into “The Living Quilt,” a new collaboration between the city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts’ Professor John Hawk.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Looking for Media Relations Specialist

CSUN Looking for Media Relations Specialist
Friday, Jan 6, 2023
California State University, Northridge is looking for a Media Relations Specialist.
FULL STORY...

Sundance Film Festival 2023 Features CalArtian Films

Sundance Film Festival 2023 Features CalArtian Films
Friday, Dec 23, 2022
The Sundance Institute announced the full programming for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to be held Jan. 19-29, 2023, in person in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort. The festival will also be held virtually from Jan. 24-29, 2023. This year’s hybrid festival includes films with cast and crew representing California Institute of the Arts across multiple categories and selected from a submission pool from filmmakers around the world.
FULL STORY...

New State Law Aims to Save Lives on College Campuses

New State Law Aims to Save Lives on College Campuses
Friday, Dec 23, 2022
As California students head back to many public colleges and universities in the new year, the California Department of Public Health is bolstering efforts to raise awareness of and prevent opioid use, addiction, and potential overdose, as the state works to provide students with greater access to the life-saving drug Naloxone.
FULL STORY...

CalArtian Films Featured in Slamdance 2023

CalArtian Films Featured in Slamdance 2023
Friday, Dec 23, 2022
The Slamdance Film Festival returns for its 29th edition in a hybrid format, running in-person in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah from Jan. 20-26 and virtually from Jan. 23-29 on the Slamdance Channel. As in years past, alums from California Institute of the Arts in Valencia can be spotted across multiple categories, ranging from documentary features to animated shorts.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Man & Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open
The 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year dinner, an annual premier volunteer recognition event, will be held on Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m., at the Hyatt Valencia and nominations are now open.
SCV Man & Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open
Jan. 10: Fostering Youth Independence Ally Training
The year-end fundraising campaign by Fostering Youth Independence raised its highest ever amount since its founding and experienced an unprecedented outpouring of support from the Santa Clarita community.
Jan. 10: Fostering Youth Independence Ally Training
‘The Living Quilt’ Temporary Public Art Piece Coming to Newhall Crossings
Become part of the next temporary public art piece in Santa Clarita when you step into “The Living Quilt,” a new collaboration between the city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts’ Professor John Hawk.
‘The Living Quilt’ Temporary Public Art Piece Coming to Newhall Crossings
CSUN Looking for Media Relations Specialist
California State University, Northridge is looking for a Media Relations Specialist.
CSUN Looking for Media Relations Specialist
Jan. 10: City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, beginning with a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Jan. 10: City Council Regular Meeting
City Inviting Residents to MLK Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road on Monday, Jan 16, at 9 a.m.
City Inviting Residents to MLK Day Unity Walk
Jan. 11: SCV Water Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meets
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is an in-person meeting which will will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Jan. 11: SCV Water Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meets
Today in SCV History (Jan. 6)
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
village map
Bed Bath & Beyond Warns of Potential Bankruptcy
In a statement released Thursday, Bed Bath & Beyond said that it is considering bankruptcy among other means to stay in business after a sales slump in the third quarter.
Bed Bath & Beyond Warns of Potential Bankruptcy
Community Invited to West Creek Park’s Inclusive Play Area Ribbon Cutting
The second of its kind in the City of Santa Clarita, a new Inclusive Play Area at West Creek Park, is set to welcome parkgoers of all ages!
Community Invited to West Creek Park’s Inclusive Play Area Ribbon Cutting
The Canyon Santa Clarita to Close
It wasn’t “Purple Rain” that closed down The Canyon in Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve, but flooding during a show by the tribute band Prince Again might have been one of the venue’s final acts, according to club officials.
The Canyon Santa Clarita to Close
Call for Artists for Themed Art Exhibition: Ocean Creatures
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery located in City Hall in Santa Clarita.
Call for Artists for Themed Art Exhibition: Ocean Creatures
Caltrans Activates Statewide Electronic Highway Signs Due to Severe Weather
In response to the oncoming powerful storm Caltrans has activated approximately 1,200 electronic highway signs statewide to display urgent safety messaging.
Caltrans Activates Statewide Electronic Highway Signs Due to Severe Weather
City Advising Residents to Properly Dispose Bulky Items
Did you know that the city of Santa Clarita has a long list of resources available for residents needing to dispose of large household items like furniture, appliances, large electronics and holiday trees?
City Advising Residents to Properly Dispose Bulky Items
City Announces Santa Clarita Lifeguard Tryout Dates
Do you like swimming, working outside and giving back to the community?
City Announces Santa Clarita Lifeguard Tryout Dates
Houchin Community Blood Bank Hosting SCV Mobile Drives
Houchin Community Blood Bank is challenging our community to commit to saving lives this year. Looking back at 2022, it was a common occurrence to see empty blood shelves.
Houchin Community Blood Bank Hosting SCV Mobile Drives
Prestigious Travel Organizations Recognize Princess Cruises for Excellence
Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise line, continues to be recognized for excellence, earning top honors from prestigious travel organizations for its superior product offerings, exceptional service and outstanding relationships with travel advisors.   
Prestigious Travel Organizations Recognize Princess Cruises for Excellence
Jan. 12: Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.
Jan. 12: Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Changes Coming to City’s Waste Hauler, Organics Recycling
Two big changes are coming up for residents of the city of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023.
Changes Coming to City’s Waste Hauler, Organics Recycling
Thursday COVID Roundup: 88 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 28 additional deaths and 3,602 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 88 New SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Wednesday COVID Roundup: 26 New Deaths, 2,138 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 26 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,138 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: 26 New Deaths, 2,138 New Cases
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person Patrick James Yates
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Patrick James Yates.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person Patrick James Yates
SCV Education Foundation Looks at 2022, 2023
In 2022, the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation was able to provide teacher grants, scholarships, books for at-risk junior high school students and host the 38th Annual Teacher Tribute.
SCV Education Foundation Looks at 2022, 2023
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: