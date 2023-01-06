CSUN Looking for Media Relations Specialist

California State University, Northridge is looking for a Media Relations Specialist.

CSUN strives to be a destination workplace, where everyone understands that they belong to a community that is vital in advancing student success and providing exemplary service to all stakeholders. We foster an environment of success, both for our students and our employees. We have a relentless passion for celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as being an employer of choice. You will also have the opportunity to realize your own personal goals and be recognized for the work you do, and enjoy the unique value the CSUN community can offer. If this sounds like you, you’ve come to the right place. Learn more: https://www.csun.edu/about-csun.

Major Duties

Under the direction of the Director of Media Relations, the Media Relations Specialist contributes to the advancement of CSUN’s reputation and visibility through engaging, brand enhancing media relations. The incumbent plays a pivotal role in developing and executing communication strategies to promote the University.

– Identifies and develops opportunities for proactive outreach to traditional and digital news media and deals with issues that may lead to adverse media exposure.

– Serves as a consultant in online reputation management solutions and as a backup for the Director of Media Relations when necessary.

– Promotes learning in others by proactively providing information, resources, advice and expertise with coworkers and campus partners.

– Performs other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

– Equivalent to graduation from a four-year college with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, English, Marketing, Advertising, Communications, or a job-related field.

– Equivalent to four (4) years of full-time professional or technical experience in public relations, journalism, or corporate/organizational communications.

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities

– Demonstrated ability in developing innovative marketing strategies to promote a product or service; proven ability to develop marketing plans for target population, implement direct mail programs, advertising, promotional materials, web and database marketing; and ability to create workable and efficient strategies for tracking and analyzing marketing and promotional efforts. Fluency in Spanish for working with Spanish-language media outlets is preferred.

– Demonstrated ability to: use on-line data resources to assess a potential market and develop a marketing plan; design, execute, and evaluate comprehensive marketing research programs using primarily Internet resources. Proven ability to work with macro environmental factor – demographics, economics, politics, and technology. Demonstrated ability to interpret competitive analysis data-demographics, psychographics, and behavior analysis and proven ability to create data based segmented marketing projects.

– Ability to analyze and synthesize market research data for the purpose of identifying markets. Demonstrated ability to: define and organize a project; create documents and written communications; write marketing and advertising copy; demonstrated competence in managing a project team; and ability to build and sustain long-term relationships with a variety of constituencies.

– Proven ability to use software for spreadsheet and database analysis; and ability to work in a team environment and establish and maintain effective working relationships with others. Possession of internet research skills; English oral and written communication skills; sound judgment skills; computer skills; interpersonal skills; and cross functional team leading skills. An ability to pitch stories, follow trends, and build relationships with journalists throughout the region and university partners is imperative

Pay, Benefits, & Work Schedule

– The university offers an excellent benefits package, including but not limited to: medical, dental, vision, retirement & savings, tuition waiver and more.

– Classification / grade: 0800 / Public Affairs/Comm Spec / 3

– The anticipated HIRING RANGE: $4391 – $6400, dependent upon qualifications and experience. The salary range for this classification is: $4391 – $7945 per month.

– HOURS: Full Time; 40 hours per week; Monday through Friday; may include evenings and weekends.

– REG: This is a Regular position with a one-year probationary period.

– The position is currently hybrid (2 days in office, 3 days remote); however, this is subject to change based on student and/or operational needs.

General Information

– Applications received through Jan. 4, 2023, will be considered in the initial review and review of applications will continue until position is filled.

– This position is a sensitive position as designated by the CSU.

– A background check (including a criminal records check) must be completed satisfactorily. Failure to satisfactorily complete the background check may affect the application status of applicants or continued employment of current CSU employees who apply for the position.

– The person holding this position may be considered a ‘mandated reporter’ under the California Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act and is required to comply with the requirements set forth in CSU Executive Order 1083 as a condition of employment.

– In accordance with the California State University (CSU) Out-of-State Employment Policy, the CSU is a state entity whose business operations reside within the State of California and prohibits hiring employees to perform CSU-related work outside of California.

