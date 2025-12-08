header image

1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens
Julius Dietzmann
CSUN Makes The Hollywood Reporter’s List of Top 20 Music Schools
| Monday, Dec 8, 2025
Music School

Once again, The Hollywood Reporter has named California State University, Northridge one of the top 20 music schools in the world.

It is alongside such institutions at The Julliard School, Berklee College of Music, University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music and Royal College of Music in England.

The publication singled out the media composition program as among the reasons why CSUN made the list, noting that students in the program “regularly record with top Los Angeles session players at professional studios, gaining real-world experience in the heart of the entertainment industry.”

“CSUN Music is thrilled to once again be honored by the Hollywood Reporter for our outstanding instruction in commercial and media music composition,” said A.J. McCaffery, chair of the Department of Music. “Our Director of Media Composition, Kyle Simpson, along with a team of experienced faculty, dedicate themselves tirelessly to our students and their success with care and enthusiasm. This recognition of the time, energy, and resources that the program provides for our composers-in-training is both humbling and heartening.”

To compile this year’s rankings, The Hollywood Reporter polled members of Hollywood’s Society of Composers and Lyricist, the Composers Diversity Collective and the music branches of both the Motion Picture Academy and Television Academy.

“Students gain invaluable educational experience through professional recording sessions, writing and arranging for the CSUN Studio Ensemble, and through the internships they complete during their final year,” said Simpson. “Our students are dedicated, curious, and driven and it is a pleasure to watch them grow as musicians and composers throughout the program. We are also fortunate to have a host of inspiring educators to help guide our students.”

The Department of Music, part of the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media and Communication, offers more than a dozen different programs, each tailored to specific curricula to accommodate the different interests of the programs’ students. In addition to media composition, the department offers studies in performance, jazz studies, composition and music industry studies, as well as music therapy and music education.

Just last month, Billboard included CSUN among its list of 2025’s top music business schools from across the country and around the world for the fourth consecutive year. The publication chose its top music business schools based on industry recommendations, alumni information by honorees on its power lists, years of reporting on educational options and information requested from the schools themselves.

In its listing for CSUN, Billboard singled out the university’s Music Industry Studies Program, which “offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to prepare students for diverse roles in the music industry.”

HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

MESA Celebrates 25 Years of Student Success at COC

MESA Celebrates 25 Years of Student Success at COC
Thursday, Dec 4, 2025
College of the Canyons celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program on Tuesday, Nov. 25, with an event held in the Aliso Hall courtyard.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 6: ‘Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing!’

Dec. 6: ‘Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing!’
Thursday, Dec 4, 2025
The Master's University will present "Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing" on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in The Master’s University Music Recital Hall on the college campus is Placerita Canyon.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Study Looks Towards the Future of the Hybrid Workspace

CSUN Study Looks Towards the Future of the Hybrid Workspace
Wednesday, Dec 3, 2025
Since the COVID-19 pandemic first upended our lives in 2020, the concept of the hybrid workspace has evolved.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Prof’s Work Leads to Discovery of Oldest Shell Ornament Workshop in Western Europe

CSUN Prof’s Work Leads to Discovery of Oldest Shell Ornament Workshop in Western Europe
Wednesday, Dec 3, 2025
The small shells found by researchers that include California State University, Northridge anthropologist Hélène Rougier at La Roche-à-Pierrot, a prehistoric archaeological site in Saint-Césaire, France, date back more than 42,000 years, providing evidence of the oldest workshops for the manufacture of shell ornaments in that area.
FULL STORY...
SCVNews.com