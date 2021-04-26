header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
April 26
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
CSUN Marine Biologist Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award
Monday, Apr 26, 2021
CSUN Marine Biologist Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award
CSUN marine biologist Nyssa Silbiger has received the prestigious CAREER Award from the National Science Foundation, which recognize exceptional young scientists who are spearheading projects in their fields and laying the foundation for the next generation of researchers. Photo courtesy of Nyssa Silbiger.

The National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development Program awards, known as the CAREER awards, recognize exceptional young scientists who are spearheading projects in their fields and laying the foundation for the next generation of researchers. Among this year’s recipients is California State University, Northridge marine biologist Nyssa Silbiger.

Silbiger uses a diverse set of laboratory, field and quantitative techniques to understand the human impact on coastal marine ecosystems.

“I am so honored to receive the award,” said Silbiger, who joined CSUN’s Department of Biology as an assistant professor in 2017. “What makes this honor so unique is that it combines research and education. Not only does it recognize the research I am doing in marine ecology, but it also recognizes my work as an educator, training the next generation of scientists. That’s what makes it so special.”

The award comes with an $800,000 grant, which will fund her research on how ocean acidification and ocean warming are impacting the intertidal communities off Southern California’s coast. Specifically, she will be looking at their impact on the metabolism of the marine ecosystem under multiple environmental conditions, including during both high and low tide.

To assist her, Silbiger will be tapping into the talents of students in her marine ecology class, who will help collect data both in the field and in the lab. Further, Silbiger is spearheading a summer “data science boot camp.” These students will be integral in analyzing the data collected from the project and will receive a small stipend to participate in the boot camp.

“They will learn how to code, some basic statistics, and open data science practices,” she said. “One of the goals of the project is to increase diversity in the sciences. To do that, we need to give our students the skills to succeed, the ability to practice those skills over time and learn that doing science can be fun. I’m hoping to attract freshmen and sophomores to the project so they can gain experience, early in their careers, doing both hands-on research and data science, which is pretty rare for undergraduates.”

Data science is an interdisciplinary field that uses scientific methods, processes, algorithms and systems to gain information and insight from structured and unstructured data. In Silbiger’s case, in addition to collecting extensive field samples, she utilizes Bayesian statistics (a mathematical procedure that applies probabilities to statistical problems) and model selection to understand what is happening in marine ecosystems.

To better understand what is happening in the waters off Southern California’s coast, Silbiger also has built a state-of-the-art aquarium laboratory in what looks like a cargo container set in a campus parking lot. The lab’s aquarium can simulate oceanic climate change conditions by warming and acidifying water, as well as manipulating tidal cycles.

She will be taking species from the coast’s intertidal communities, such as mussels, snails and algae, and allowing them to interact with each other in the aquarium.

“Then I am going to heat things up, acidify some things, and then measure how the community as a whole reacts,” she said. “I’ll be measuring their production rates and their calcification rates — basically taking the pulse of the ecosystem to see how the community as a whole is metabolizing and responding to rising ocean acidification and climate change.”

Silbiger said she hopes the data she and her students collect will provide insight into what may happen in the future in the waters along Southern California’s coast and inform decisions that could impact the area’s famous coastline.

To help communicate what they learn, the project also will have an artist-in-residence, visual artist Lauren Shapiro, who will visually capture the work of Silbiger and her students. Shapiro utilizes a multi-step casting process in clay resulting in modular sculptures and installations which reference systems and visual orders found in nature. Her work draws inspiration from environmental research and data, ceramics and social practice.

“People can sometimes find scientific research — even if it’s about a subject we all may care about, like our oceans — hard to comprehend,” Silbiger said. “The artist’s work is often a great translation that everyone can understand. Our goal is to have an art show here in Los Angeles of our work at the completion of the project.”
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester

COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester
Monday, Apr 26, 2021
College of the Canyons is not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty and staff for the fall semester, Eric Harnish, the college’s public information officer, told The Signal on Friday.
FULL STORY...

April 26: COC Summer 2021 Registration Begins

April 26: COC Summer 2021 Registration Begins
Thursday, Apr 22, 2021
Starting Sunday, April 25, students can register for the College of the Canyons 2021 summer session, with classes running Monday, June 7 - Saturday, Aug. 14.
FULL STORY...

April 27: COC Presents an Evening with Songwriters Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty

April 27: COC Presents an Evening with Songwriters Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes highly esteemed songwriters for Broadway and film, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Tuesday, April 27.
FULL STORY...

CSUN to Host Final for a Television Pitch Competition

CSUN to Host Final for a Television Pitch Competition
Monday, Apr 19, 2021
Students from across the California State University system will make final, virtual pitches of their ideas for new television series on Wednesday, May 5, at California State University, Northridge.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Judge Denies Bid to Delay Order to House LA Homeless
A California federal judge denied a bid by the city and county of Los Angeles to delay an order to house tens of thousands of homeless people by October, but granted a two-month extension of his order to place $1 billion in escrow for housing construction.
Judge Denies Bid to Delay Order to House LA Homeless
California to Lose Seat in U.S. House
California will send one fewer person to the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Census Bureau announced Monday in a statement including U.S. population statistics from the 2020 U.S. Census.
California to Lose Seat in U.S. House
COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester
College of the Canyons is not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty and staff for the fall semester, Eric Harnish, the college’s public information officer, told The Signal on Friday.
COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Walk-Ins at County-Run Mass Vaccination Sites Extended Through Thursday; 27,674 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed four new deaths and 288 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,674 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Walk-Ins at County-Run Mass Vaccination Sites Extended Through Thursday; 27,674 Total SCV Cases
Desert Shield/Storm Veterans to be Recognized at Eternal Valley Memorial Day Tribute
The Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Committee’s annual Memorial Day tribute ceremony is returning to its in-person format this year at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Desert Shield/Storm Veterans to be Recognized at Eternal Valley Memorial Day Tribute
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape
SCV Water will host a free virtual gardening class and Q&A on Saturday, May 1 to help the community learn about irrigation system design and operation basics for a sustainable landscape.
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape
8 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 26 to May 2, 2021.
8 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
CSUN Marine Biologist Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award
The National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development Program awards, known as the CAREER awards, recognize exceptional young scientists who are spearheading projects in their fields and laying the foundation for the next generation of researchers.
CSUN Marine Biologist Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award
SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency Seeks Advisory Committee Members
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency announced it is seeking qualified candidates for three openings on its Stakeholder Advisory Committee.
SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency Seeks Advisory Committee Members
May 7: Circle of Hope Invites Community to Drive-In Movie Experience
Santa Clarita community members are invited to attend Circle of Hope's "Starry Night Cinema" drive-in movie experience on Friday, May 7 which will feature the movie "Back to the Future."
May 7: Circle of Hope Invites Community to Drive-In Movie Experience
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
Today in SCV History (April 25)
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
Today in SCV History (April 24)
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story]
Castaic Lake
SCV Water in ‘Good Position’ with Drought Conditions Approaching
As California experiences exceptionally dry conditions for a third consecutive year, Santa Clarita Valley Water said the SCV is prepared for a potential drought.
SCV Water in ‘Good Position’ with Drought Conditions Approaching
Council to Consider Seismic Updates for Heritage Junction
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a request by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society on Tuesday to provide $125,000 toward seismic retrofitting for four historic buildings in Heritage Junction Historical Park in Newhall.
Council to Consider Seismic Updates for Heritage Junction
School Day Café will Continue to Distribute Meals Despite Return to Classroom
School Day Café officials announced they will continue to offer meals for students who remain in distance-learning curriculums and expand their meal programs during summer break.
School Day Café will Continue to Distribute Meals Despite Return to Classroom
April 29: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting
The California Enterprise Development Authority (CEDA) will hold a teleconference meeting at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 29.
April 29: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting
California to Ban Fracking Permits by 2024
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday issued a sweeping ban of new fracking permits, claiming the popular oil extraction method contradicts the state’s future climate change goals and must be phased out.
California to Ban Fracking Permits by 2024
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,629 Total SCV Cases, County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 27 new deaths and 489 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,629 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,629 Total SCV Cases, County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that after a safety review, the pause on the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine can be lifted and vaccinations can resume starting April 24.
County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
California High-Speed Rail Marks Earth Day By Moving Toward Greener Construction
In celebration of Earth Day 2021, the California High-Speed Rail Authority announced it will require contractors to use only zero-emission vehicles for their project fleets in all future construction contracts.
California High-Speed Rail Marks Earth Day By Moving Toward Greener Construction
LA County Parks Is Hiring Recreation Leaders For Summer 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced it will be hiring Recreation Service Leaders to work at local parks throughout Los Angeles County for summer 2021.
LA County Parks Is Hiring Recreation Leaders For Summer 2021
Metro to Provide City with about $1M in Pandemic Relief Funds
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) approved Thursday distributing federal coronavirus relief funds for highway infrastructure programs to Los Angeles County and the county’s 88 cities, including Santa Clarita.
Metro to Provide City with about $1M in Pandemic Relief Funds
Animal Care and Control Recognizes National Lost Pet Awareness Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control recognizes April 23 as National Lost Pet Awareness Day and encourages all pet owners to know what to do and what the L.A. County DACC will doing to help reunite lost pets with their owners.
Animal Care and Control Recognizes National Lost Pet Awareness Day
