February 19
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
CSUN Master’s Student Asks Public Help to Collect Joshua Tree Data
| Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
joshua-tree-genome-4web--1024x1024

Joshua trees are only pollinated by yucca moths, but how do the moths know when it is time to pollinate? That is what Pryce Millikin, a California State University, Northridge biology graduate student, is trying to figure out, and he’s asking the public to help.

Millikin is calling on those who live near the Mojave Desert to observe Joshua trees and help him collect data to contribute to his thesis, “Weather Climate Impacts on Yucca Moths and their Mutualism with Joshua Trees.”

“We don’t know much about the moths’ life cycle, or how they know when their partner trees are flowering, so we’re trying to figure that out. The moths can be hard to study directly,” said Millikin.

Fortunately, because Joshua trees can only produce fruit when the moths pollinate them, Millikin can track the moths’ activity by recording where the trees produce fruit. This is where he turned to crowdsourcing, asking the general public to help him track Joshua tree flowering and fruit production. Using the iNaturalist smartphone app, anyone can share information about nature, including uploading images of Joshua trees.

Millikin can review iNaturalist records to note which images show the trees with flowers or fruits. He is already using iNaturalist data to train computer models that can help identify what weather conditions cue the moths to come pollinate Joshua trees.

“It would be great if users could find the trees flowering or fruiting. But even if they’re not doing anything, that is also great information,” Millikin said. “We just need to know what is happening with all of these Joshua trees across the entire range.”

Joshua trees flower from the end of February to the beginning of April, said CSUN evolutionary biologist Jeremy Yoder, Millikin’s thesis advisor.

“The trees will be flowering, if they flower this year, in late February, and they’ll be making fruit by May or June,” Yoder said. “But we can use records taken any time of year.”

The data resource that iNaturalist provides is something to work with even in bad years, he said.

“That community science participation that iNaturalist contributors provide is valuable and gives us something to work with, even in years when the trees don’t cooperate by flowering,” Yoder continued.

Millikin said that type of contribution is exactly what he is looking for.

“I wanted to do something with threatened or endangered species, so I talked to Jeremy, who did something similar with a flowering project and figured out what weather cues Joshua tree flowering,” Millikin said.

Yoder’s lab began working with iNaturalist data to learn more about Joshua trees and yucca moths in 2021. “It’s a logical extension of what we’ve done in the past with the flowering model,” he said.

He turned to iNaturalist, in part, because Joshua trees can be unreliable when it comes to field work.

“They don’t flower every year and we didn’t until very recently have a good sense of what determined whether they flower or not in a given year,” Yoder said.

Millikin pointed out that the iconic Joshua trees only grow in the southwest.

“They’re very unique when it comes to plants,” he said. “They only like a certain condition and grow extremely slowly, so I wanted to help understand that.”

For more information about how to contribute to Millikin’s thesis research, visit https://joshuatreegenome.org/archives/2025/01/help-us-map-and-study-the-activity-of-joshua-trees-specialized-pollinators-yucca-moths/
CalArts Exhibit ‘Work From Home’ at The Reef LA

CalArts Exhibit ‘Work From Home’ at The Reef LA
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
California Institute of the Arts presents "Work From Home," a postgrad group show Feb. 22-March 22 at The Reef LA.
CSUN VITA Clinic Offering Free Tax Preparation Services

CSUN VITA Clinic Offering Free Tax Preparation Services
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
Tax season is here and the California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is operating at 15 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, ready to assist low-income taxpayers.
March 7: CSUN Wildfire Symposium on Environmental Education, Employment

March 7: CSUN Wildfire Symposium on Environmental Education, Employment
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
California State University, Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability is collaborating with Conservation Concierges, as well as CSUN’s Department of Geography and Environmental Studies and the College of Social and Behavioral Studies to host a wildfire lecture and career symposium, 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 7.
March 8: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival at COC

March 8: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival at COC
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
The SCV Eco Alliance will hold its second EcoFilm Festival at College of the Canyons, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 8.
Debris Cleanup, Sediment Testing Ongoing at L.A. County Beaches
From Malibu to the South Bay, winter storms have washed large amounts of timber, twisted metals and other debris, as well as charred silt and sediment, from recent wildfires onto Los Angeles County beaches.
Debris Cleanup, Sediment Testing Ongoing at L.A. County Beaches
March 1: Finally Family Homes Offers Free Housing Authority Seminar
Finally Family Homes has announced a free Housing Authority Seminar & Community Workshop designed to educate renters, landlords, property owners and management companies about housing rights and responsibilities. The seminar will be held Saturday, March 1.
March 1: Finally Family Homes Offers Free Housing Authority Seminar
Feb. 19: Castaic Board Special Meeting to Approve Updated Job Descriptions
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees will host a special meeting at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 19 to approve updated job descriptions for elementary school and middle school principals, assistant principals and the executive assistant to the superintendent.
Feb. 19: Castaic Board Special Meeting to Approve Updated Job Descriptions
Two Walk-Off Bombs Complete Sweep for Mustangs
Head Coach Monte Brooks has never seen what he saw Saturday, Feb. 15. In each game of a doubleheader against Cal Poly Pomona, The Master's University batters hit a walk-off home run to win each game.
Two Walk-Off Bombs Complete Sweep for Mustangs
Feb. 20: Marston’s Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Marston’s Restaurant is hosting an all-day (breakfast, lunch, dinner and take-out) fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 20, for Carousel Ranch’s Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign.
Feb. 20: Marston’s Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Child & Family Center Seeks Donations for Families
Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Council of Knights of Columbus recently donated children's jackets to the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita.
Child & Family Center Seeks Donations for Families
Canyons Track Teams Finish Top Five at Pirate Invite
College of the Canyons track and field posted another strong showing to begin the 2025 season, this time combining for four wins and six second-place results at the Pirate Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Canyons Track Teams Finish Top Five at Pirate Invite
Feb. 17-23: Filming This Week in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 23.
Feb. 17-23: Filming This Week in the SCV
Zumper Los Angeles Reports Santa Clarita has 10th Highest Rent
Median rental prices in Santa Clarita climbed 5.9% in January, the second-highest increase in the Los Angeles metro area according to a report prepared by Zumper Los Angeles, an online rental platform.
Zumper Los Angeles Reports Santa Clarita has 10th Highest Rent
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
The city of Santa Clarita is wranglin’ volunteers for the upcoming Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival to be held Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13 at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
CSUN VITA Clinic Offering Free Tax Preparation Services
Tax season is here and the California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is operating at 15 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, ready to assist low-income taxpayers.
CSUN VITA Clinic Offering Free Tax Preparation Services
March 7: CSUN Wildfire Symposium on Environmental Education, Employment
California State University, Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability is collaborating with Conservation Concierges, as well as CSUN’s Department of Geography and Environmental Studies and the College of Social and Behavioral Studies to host a wildfire lecture and career symposium, 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 7.
March 7: CSUN Wildfire Symposium on Environmental Education, Employment
Feb. 18: Santa Clarita Water Agency Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 starting at 6 p.m.
Feb. 18: Santa Clarita Water Agency Regular Meeting
Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita
Spring is here, and there’s no better time to explore everything Santa Clarita has to offer. Whether you’re looking to try a new hobby, sign your child up for sports or discover recreational opportunities near you, the city’s Seasons magazine is your ultimate guide.
Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita
Wallethub: States Where People Spend More on Groceries
With grocery prices having risen more than 25% over the past five years, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on the "States Where People Spend the Most & Least on Groceries" to offer insight into where Americans are having the most trouble affording food.
Wallethub: States Where People Spend More on Groceries
Feb. 21: Guitars For Vets Celebration Day
Guitars for Vets Newhall Chapter has announced a Celebration Day, 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 to recognize three of its veterans who have successfully completed 11-week guitar instruction program.
Feb. 21: Guitars For Vets Celebration Day
Feb. 18: Planning Commission to Consider New Verizon Facility
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. It will consider an application for a new Verizon Wireless facility.
Feb. 18: Planning Commission to Consider New Verizon Facility
March 22: Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine Sponsorships Available
Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are now available for Vine 2 Wine, Circle of Hope’s signature wine-tasting event which will be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at the Sand Canyon Country Club.
March 22: Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine Sponsorships Available
Feb. 19: Hart Board Public Hearing on Initial Teachers Union, District Proposals
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 19: Hart Board Public Hearing on Initial Teachers Union, District Proposals
March 16: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents Broadway Classics Concert
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra invites music lovers and Broadway enthusiasts to its Broadway Classics concert at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 16 at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
March 16: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents Broadway Classics Concert
