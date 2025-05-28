CSUN: Matt Pinfield Returns to The SoCal Sounds’ DJ Booth

After a brief absence, legendary veteran DJ and television host Matt Pinfield is returning to airwaves of 88.5-FM, The SoCal Sound, later this week when he joins Marc “Mookie” Kaczor on “The Drive,” on Friday, May 30, at 5 p.m.

Just a few days later, “The Matt Pinfield Show,” featuring the award-winning music personality, will debut on Monday, June 2, from 4 to 6 p.m., and will air on weekdays.

“Matt’s passion has always been there,” said Kaczor, the station’s program director. “It all started in his youth, bringing seven-inch vinyl records on the school bus; DJing in clubs up and down the Eastern Seaboard; sharing music with us on the nation’s top radio stations; and becoming a companion and household name, while hosting some of the most popular shows on MTV during its heyday. He’s a tastemaker, an artist advocate and a friend. I can hardly wait until he’s back on air.”

Pinfield, who temporarily stepped away from the microphone in January for personal reasons, said he was looking forward to returning to the airwaves.

“I am so excited and looking forward to getting back to work and on the air talking about music and doing what is truly in my heart,” Pinfield said. “Lucky to be alive — I came out of that coma and woke up grateful and, to no one’s surprise, quoting lyrics. I really missed it. Love my friends, family and coworkers — so much to catch up on!!!

The SoCal Sound General Manager Patrick Osburn said of Pinfield: “That cat has nine lives!”

“We were thrilled to have him join our prime-time line-up in 2024 and we’re certainly thrilled to have him back,” Osburn said. “To hear the whole story of what happened, how it got fixed, and what comes next, be sure to tune in Friday, May 30, to Mookie’s PM drive show. He and Matt will play some great tunes and tell the story! You won’t want to miss it!

Pinfield, who joined The SoCal Sound’s line-up last year, first received national prominence as a VJ at MTV. He served two stints as host of the alternative music program “120 Minutes,” from 1995 to 1999 and from 2011 to 2013 on MTV2.

He started working as both a radio and club DJ in the early 1980s as part of the New Jersey alternative rock scene. He worked at WHTG when the station first began broadcasting alternative rock in 1984. He later became music director at the station and won several awards before joining MTV in 1995 to host its late-night alternative music show. He went on to host several shows for the MTV family of networks. Pinfield also served as vice president for A&R (artists and repertoire) for Columbia Records from 2001 to 2006. He has since worked as a DJ and television host for a number of radio stations and television networks.

88.5-FM is a combined effort of California State University, Northridge (CSUN) and Saddleback College. The station’s Triple-A (adult album alternative) programming is available on the KCSN and KSBR 88.5 HD1 channels, via the 88.5 app and online at www.TheSoCalSound.org.

