CSUN Men’s Soccer Travels to No. 5 Portland, Santa Clara to Conclude Non-Conference Play

CSUN concludes the non-conference slate this week as the Matadors face two more West Coast Conference opponents.

CSUN heads to Portland on Thursday at 7 p.m. before traveling to Santa Clara on Sunday at 4 p.m. ESPN+ will stream both matches. All the coverage links will be available on the website.

ABOUT PORTLAND

The Pilots are ranked fifth in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25, seventh in the College Soccer News Top 30, and eighth in the Top Drawer Soccer Top 25 this week.

Portland improved to 4-1 after defeating Denver 4-2 last Friday night. The Pilots lead Division I in points per game (11), second in points (55), are second in scoring Offensive (3.4), third in total assists (21), and fourth in total goals (17).

Kevin Bonilla leads Division I in assists per game (1.4) and is second in total assists (7). Jacob Babalai and Bub Fofanah scored four goals to lead the team, while Babalai is 36th in Division I in points (10). Miguel-Angel Hernandez is 3-1 with nine saves, while Kash Oladapo is 1-0 with two saves for the Pilots.

Portland is the highest-ranked team the Matadors are playing since CSUN defeated then No. 7/9 Washington 3-1 on Sept. 12, 2019.

In the last meeting between the two clubs, CSUN defeated Portland 1-0 in overtime on Sept. 20, 2021, in Northridge. The all-time series is tied 2-2.

ABOUT SANTA CLARA

The Broncos are 1-5-1 after dropping a 3-1 decision to San José State last Sunday night. Santa Clara hosts CSU Bakersfield on Thursday night before facing the Matadors. Three players, Caden Buckley, Joshua Dabora, and Adem Hamadoua, have scored two goals for SCU this season. Felix Schaefer has played every minute in goal for Santa Clara and has made 21 saves while allowing 15 goals.

CSUN and SCU are playing for the first time since Oct. 5, 2019, when the Broncos defeated the Matadors 2-0. The all-time series is tied 4-4.

LAST WEEK

Cooper Wenzel recorded his ninth career shutout as CSUN and LMU played to a 0-0 tie last Sunday night at Matador Field.

