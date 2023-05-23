CSUN Mourns Loss of Women’s Soccer Alum Taylor Hobson

California State University, Northridge Athletics is mourning the passing of women’s soccer alum Taylor Hobson.

A tenacious competitor and leader on the soccer pitch, Hobson helped establish the Matadors as one of the top teams in The Big West while she helped the Matadors to their first Big West championship and NCAA Tournament appearance. Hobson passed away on May 17 at the age of 28.

Originally from Woodland Hills, Hobson played for nearby Calabasas High School where she graduated in 2012. Hobson would attend CSUN, where she studied Child Development and starred on the CSUN Women’s Soccer team. She spent five seasons with the Matadors from 2012-16, solidifying herself as one of the premier midfielders in The Big West.

She would make an immediate difference for the Matadors as a true freshman, starting 20 of the team’s 22 matches in what would be a magical year for the program. Hobson scored two goals on the season, both of which were game winners in league play, as she earned an All-Big West Honorable Mention and a spot on the All-Big West Freshman Team.

In 2012, Hobson helped guide the Matadors to the program’s first-ever Big West tournament championship that season after back-to-back shutouts in the league tournament. She would start and play all 90 minutes in CSUN’s first NCAA Tournament appearance that season as well.

Two seasons later, Hobson earned the first of two All-Big West First Team accolades where she would start all 18 matches and lead the Matadors to the Big West tournament again.

After three strong seasons on the pitch, Hobson suffered an elbow injury on just the second day of her senior fall camp in 2015. The injury forced Hobson to miss the entire season, but she would make an outstanding return one year later to help lead the Matadors to a record-breaking 2016 campaign.

On the defensive midfield, Hobson helped propel the Matadors to the top of The Big West in her senior year. CSUN finished the season allowing only nine goals for the year while the Matadors ranked second in the nation in shutout percentage and third in goals-against-average. The program also set a school record with 15 shutouts including six straight during the conference season.

Hobson would help the Matadors make further history, becoming the first CSUN team to win a regular season Big West championship. She would finish the year starting all 21 matches, tying a personal record with four points on her way to her second all-conference first-team honor and her first all-region first-team award.

Hobson ended her time with the Matadors as one of the most decorated soccer players in school history. She was one of six to collect two all-conference first-team selections while she tied for the most career matches played with 80.

Hobson is also the only Matador in school history to play on the 2012 Big West tournament championship team and the 2016 Big West regular season championship team.

Following her playing days, Hobson started a family, and on Dec. 15, 2021, she gave birth to twins Isabella and Leah. Hobson is survived by her two daughters, her boyfriend Matt, her parents Tracy and Anthony and her sisters Serena and Bailey.

A celebration of life will be held for Taylor Hobson in the near future. To help support, please donate [here].

