CSUN Mourns Loss of Women’s Soccer Alum Taylor Hobson

California State University, Northridge Athletics is mourning the passing of women’s soccer alum Taylor Hobson.
A tenacious competitor and leader on the soccer pitch, Hobson helped establish the Matadors as one of the top teams in The Big West while she helped the Matadors to their first Big West championship and NCAA Tournament appearance. Hobson passed away on May 17 at the age of 28.
Originally from Woodland Hills, Hobson played for nearby Calabasas High School where she graduated in 2012. Hobson would attend CSUN, where she studied Child Development and starred on the CSUN Women’s Soccer team. She spent five seasons with the Matadors from 2012-16, solidifying herself as one of the premier midfielders in The Big West.
She would make an immediate difference for the Matadors as a true freshman, starting 20 of the team’s 22 matches in what would be a magical year for the program. Hobson scored two goals on the season, both of which were game winners in league play, as she earned an All-Big West Honorable Mention and a spot on the All-Big West Freshman Team.
In 2012, Hobson helped guide the Matadors to the program’s first-ever Big West tournament championship that season after back-to-back shutouts in the league tournament. She would start and play all 90 minutes in CSUN’s first NCAA Tournament appearance that season as well.
Two seasons later, Hobson earned the first of two All-Big West First Team accolades where she would start all 18 matches and lead the Matadors to the Big West tournament again.
After three strong seasons on the pitch, Hobson suffered an elbow injury on just the second day of her senior fall camp in 2015. The injury forced Hobson to miss the entire season, but she would make an outstanding return one year later to help lead the Matadors to a record-breaking 2016 campaign.
On the defensive midfield, Hobson helped propel the Matadors to the top of The Big West in her senior year. CSUN finished the season allowing only nine goals for the year while the Matadors ranked second in the nation in shutout percentage and third in goals-against-average. The program also set a school record with 15 shutouts including six straight during the conference season.
Hobson would help the Matadors make further history, becoming the first CSUN team to win a regular season Big West championship. She would finish the year starting all 21 matches, tying a personal record with four points on her way to her second all-conference first-team honor and her first all-region first-team award.
Hobson ended her time with the Matadors as one of the most decorated soccer players in school history. She was one of six to collect two all-conference first-team selections while she tied for the most career matches played with 80.
Hobson is also the only Matador in school history to play on the 2012 Big West tournament championship team and the 2016 Big West regular season championship team.
Following her playing days, Hobson started a family, and on Dec. 15, 2021, she gave birth to twins Isabella and Leah. Hobson is survived by her two daughters, her boyfriend Matt, her parents Tracy and Anthony and her sisters Serena and Bailey.
A celebration of life will be held for Taylor Hobson in the near future. To help support, please donate [here].
College of the Canyons is returning from the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships with some new hardware as sophomores Milca Osorio and Layne Buck combined for three top-eight finishes while garnering both All-State Team and All-American honors for the respective performances.
No. 19 College of the Canyons saw its postseason run come to a close on the final day of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Final with a 5-4 extra-innings loss at No. 2 Saddleback College on Sunday.
For the first time since 2015, the California State University, Northridge softball team will play a postseason game as the Matadors have accepted a bid into the 2023 National Invitational Softball Championship.
Even though the event is called the Franson Last Chance track meet at Azusa Pacific University, Mustangs athletes used it as a tune-up for the upcoming National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championships.
College of the Canyons is returning from the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships with some new hardware as sophomores Milca Osorio and Layne Buck combined for three top-eight finishes while garnering both All-State Team and All-American honors for the respective performances.
Help The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit that gives children with serious medical conditions the chance just to be kids in a safe and inclusive environment, collect important items to keep camp clean, safe and most of all fun for the campers!
No. 19 College of the Canyons saw its postseason run come to a close on the final day of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Final with a 5-4 extra-innings loss at No. 2 Saddleback College on Sunday.
SEATTLE - With a patriotic salute and special celebration, Princess Cruises welcomed one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen onboard Discovery Princess in Seattle Sunday as he arrived for his celebratory cruise to Alaska, marking an early commemoration for his 100th birthday.
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
The Hart District Governing Board has established a commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity, kindness and respect for all students and staff. With that in mind, the William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Ira Rounsaville has been appointed as the district social worker charged with overseeing the promotion of positive culture and climate in Hart District schools.
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Thursday, June 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Bulletproof Builders, 29033 Avenue Sherman No. 208, Valencia, CA 91355.
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will conduct construction of the Weldon Canyon Bridge in the Santa Clarita Valley which requires a full closure of the I-5 between state Route 14 (Antelope Valley Freeway) and Calgrove Boulevard.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Lauren Dunn and Briana Rivera as new assistant principals. The schools they will be assigned to have yet to be determined.
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his two measures to equip schools with additional tools to address student mental health, campus violence and its aftermath, made it out of the Senate Appropriations Committee and will head to the Senate Floor.
California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (R-Chatsworth) announced that she successfully advanced six priority bills through the Assembly Appropriations Committee. These bills move to the Assembly Floor next for a vote before June 2. If approved by the full Assembly, these bills will move to the state Senate for consideration. These bills join the additional three bills that have already passed to the Assembly Floor and two more bills that have advanced to the Senate, for a total of 11 bills moving forward this year.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.