CSUN Mourns Loss of Women’s Soccer Alum Taylor Hobson
| Monday, May 22, 2023
Taylor Hobson

California State University, Northridge Athletics is mourning the passing of women’s soccer alum Taylor Hobson.

A tenacious competitor and leader on the soccer pitch, Hobson helped establish the Matadors as one of the top teams in The Big West while she helped the Matadors to their first Big West championship and NCAA Tournament appearance. Hobson passed away on May 17 at the age of 28.

Taylor HobsonOriginally from Woodland Hills, Hobson played for nearby Calabasas High School where she graduated in 2012. Hobson would attend CSUN, where she studied Child Development and starred on the CSUN Women’s Soccer team. She spent five seasons with the Matadors from 2012-16, solidifying herself as one of the premier midfielders in The Big West.

She would make an immediate difference for the Matadors as a true freshman, starting 20 of the team’s 22 matches in what would be a magical year for the program. Hobson scored two goals on the season, both of which were game winners in league play, as she earned an All-Big West Honorable Mention and a spot on the All-Big West Freshman Team.

In 2012, Hobson helped guide the Matadors to the program’s first-ever Big West tournament championship that season after back-to-back shutouts in the league tournament. She would start and play all 90 minutes in CSUN’s first NCAA Tournament appearance that season as well.

Two seasons later, Hobson earned the first of two All-Big West First Team accolades where she would start all 18 matches and lead the Matadors to the Big West tournament again.

After three strong seasons on the pitch, Hobson suffered an elbow injury on just the second day of her senior fall camp in 2015. The injury forced Hobson to miss the entire season, but she would make an outstanding return one year later to help lead the Matadors to a record-breaking 2016 campaign.

On the defensive midfield, Hobson helped propel the Matadors to the top of The Big West in her senior year. CSUN finished the season allowing only nine goals for the year while the Matadors ranked second in the nation in shutout percentage and third in goals-against-average. The program also set a school record with 15 shutouts including six straight during the conference season.

Taylor HobsonHobson would help the Matadors make further history, becoming the first CSUN team to win a regular season Big West championship. She would finish the year starting all 21 matches, tying a personal record with four points on her way to her second all-conference first-team honor and her first all-region first-team award.

Hobson ended her time with the Matadors as one of the most decorated soccer players in school history. She was one of six to collect two all-conference first-team selections while she tied for the most career matches played with 80.

Hobson is also the only Matador in school history to play on the 2012 Big West tournament championship team and the 2016 Big West regular season championship team.

Following her playing days, Hobson started a family, and on Dec. 15, 2021, she gave birth to twins Isabella and Leah. Hobson is survived by her two daughters, her boyfriend Matt, her parents Tracy and Anthony and her sisters Serena and Bailey.

A celebration of life will be held for Taylor Hobson in the near future. To help support, please donate [here].
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
Cougars Take Home New Hardware from State Championships

Cougars Take Home New Hardware from State Championships
Monday, May 22, 2023
College of the Canyons is returning from the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships with some new hardware as sophomores Milca Osorio and Layne Buck combined for three top-eight finishes while garnering both All-State Team and All-American honors for the respective performances.
FULL STORY...

Cougars’ Postseason Run Ends with 4-5 Loss to Bobcats

Cougars’ Postseason Run Ends with 4-5 Loss to Bobcats
Monday, May 22, 2023
No. 19 College of the Canyons saw its postseason run come to a close on the final day of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Final with a 5-4 extra-innings loss at No. 2 Saddleback College on Sunday.
FULL STORY...

Lady Matadors Returning to Postseason for First Time Since 2015

Lady Matadors Returning to Postseason for First Time Since 2015
Monday, May 15, 2023
For the first time since 2015, the California State University, Northridge softball team will play a postseason game as the Matadors have accepted a bid into the 2023 National Invitational Softball Championship.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Break Records at Last Chance Track Meet

Mustangs Break Records at Last Chance Track Meet
Monday, May 15, 2023
Even though the event is called the Franson Last Chance track meet at Azusa Pacific University, Mustangs athletes used it as a tune-up for the upcoming National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championships.
FULL STORY...
Kevin Strauss Named SCV Water Communications Manager
SCV Water has announced the hiring of Kevin Strauss as its next communications manager.
Kevin Strauss Named SCV Water Communications Manager
The Painted Turtle in Need of Camp Supplies
Help The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit that gives children with serious medical conditions the chance just to be kids in a safe and inclusive environment, collect important items to keep camp clean, safe and most of all fun for the campers!
The Painted Turtle in Need of Camp Supplies
Princess Cruises Honors Tuskegee Airmen’s 100th Birthday
SEATTLE - With a patriotic salute and special celebration, Princess Cruises welcomed one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen onboard Discovery Princess in Seattle Sunday as he arrived for his celebratory cruise to Alaska, marking an early commemoration for his 100th birthday.
Princess Cruises Honors Tuskegee Airmen’s 100th Birthday
May 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 23, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
May 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
May 23: COC Board of Trustees Joint Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will take part in a joint meeting with the COC Foundation Board of Directors, Tuesday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m.
May 23: COC Board of Trustees Joint Business Meeting
County Assessor Announces New Public Affairs Chief of Staff
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has named Ted Olguin as his new Chief of Staff of the Assessor's Communications and Public Affairs team.
County Assessor Announces New Public Affairs Chief of Staff
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is cautioning residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Children’s Bureau in Need of Foster Families
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau in Need of Foster Families
Hart District Hires Social Worker to Promote Positive School Culture
The Hart District Governing Board has established a commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity, kindness and respect for all students and staff. With that in mind, the William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Ira Rounsaville has been appointed as the district social worker charged with overseeing the promotion of positive culture and climate in Hart District schools.
Hart District Hires Social Worker to Promote Positive School Culture
May 23: City Council to Discuss Street Pavement Programs
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 23: City Council to Discuss Street Pavement Programs
June 22: VIA After Five at Bulletproof Builders
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Thursday, June 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Bulletproof Builders, 29033 Avenue Sherman No. 208, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 22: VIA After Five at Bulletproof Builders
June 4: Sierra Hillbillies 204 Days Until Christmas Dance
Enjoy an early 204 Days until Christmas Dance with the Sierra Hillbillies, no ugly sweaters allowed on Sunday, June 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
June 4: Sierra Hillbillies 204 Days Until Christmas Dance
May 22-25, May 30-June 1: Full Closure of I-5 Between SR-14, Calgrove
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will conduct construction of the Weldon Canyon Bridge in the Santa Clarita Valley which requires a full closure of the I-5 between state Route 14 (Antelope Valley Freeway) and Calgrove Boulevard.
May 22-25, May 30-June 1: Full Closure of I-5 Between SR-14, Calgrove
Hart District Adds Two Assistant Principals
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Lauren Dunn and Briana Rivera as new assistant principals. The schools they will be assigned to have yet to be determined.
Hart District Adds Two Assistant Principals
Wilk Measures Head to Senate Floor
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his two measures to equip schools with additional tools to address student mental health, campus violence and its aftermath, made it out of the Senate Appropriations Committee and will head to the Senate Floor.
Wilk Measures Head to Senate Floor
Schiavo Advances Bills to Assembly Floor
California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (R-Chatsworth) announced that she successfully advanced six priority bills through the Assembly Appropriations Committee. These bills move to the Assembly Floor next for a vote before June 2. If approved by the full Assembly, these bills will move to the state Senate for consideration. These bills join the additional three bills that have already passed to the Assembly Floor and two more bills that have advanced to the Senate, for a total of 11 bills moving forward this year.
Schiavo Advances Bills to Assembly Floor
