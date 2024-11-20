header image

November 20
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
CSUN Music Therapy Program Produces Successful Music Therapists for 40 Years
| Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
Water drop
For the past 40 years, the Music Therapy Program at California State


Music possesses power. It brings people together, stirs emotions and has ability to heal in the form of music therapy.

For the past 40 years, the Music Therapy Program at California State University, Northridge has been training students to use music as a transformative tool to help people recover from trauma.

“Music therapy is using music as the vehicle in interventions to target non-musical skills and behaviors in individuals of all ages, to promote functional well-being,” said Hilary Yip, Director of CSUN’s Music Therapy Program, which was recently ranked ninth in the nation by Bestvalueschools.org.

That reputation was hard earned, said professor emeritus Ron Borczon, who started the program in 1984 in the Department of Music of what is now the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication. It began to gain national recognition in 1994, when Borczon developed a protocol to work with children dealing with trauma following the 1994 Northridge Earthquake. He also developed group drumming experiences and chants to help people express grief after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

“I think of it as having their own nonverbal voice because now their voices are through the instruments and the music,” Borczon said. He ventured that the program has graduated about 300 students, who work at music therapy practices or create private practices of their own.

To effectively use music as a therapeutic tool, CSUN students are expected to become proficient in guitar, piano, voice and musical repertoire. They are also required to take music, psychology and science courses and complete 1,200 hours of clinical training.

Part of this training includes a six-month, full-time internship at a facility anywhere in the country. Borczon said students have trained at clinics as far away as Boston, Miami and New York.

“By having our students be in so many different places, and people getting to see what we have, I think that might have been helpful in showing what kind of student we put out,” he said.

Yip said students are trained to work with a variety of clients, ranging from children to older adults with a diagnosis or disability. Clients may have autism, neurodivergence, depression, anxiety or other disorders. Students may also work with hospitalized patients experiencing pain or in hospice. Some students have even worked with people institutionalized by the justice system, using music to soothe anxiety.

“While music therapy does involve listening to music, that only scratches the surface of how it can be utilized,” she said. “There are therapy paths that involve listening to and playing music to assist with motor rehabilitation.”

Yip says composing music and lyrics can open the door to processing emotions, such as grief. Improvising music can even help with teaching individuals how to create social connections.

Borczon said the field is constantly evolving and adapting, noting that when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, practitioners in the CSUN Music Therapy Wellness Clinic quickly switched to Zoom and created a telehealth model to work with clients.

“You give us a goal to achieve, we’ll develop a music program to achieve it,” Borczon said.

Borczon said he is encouraged by the recognition music therapy has received by other segments of the scientific community.

“There’s a lot of collaboration between neuroscientists and music therapists to see how the brain is affected by music,” Borczon said. “They’re learning so much, like how when you’re playing music your whole brain just lights up as opposed to just listening to it.”

Yip said she is optimistic about the increase of diversity and representation in the field.

“I’ve been a music therapist for 13 years, and I’m seeing an increase of diversity and representation in music therapists, which is fantastic,” she said. “A lot of the clients we serve are also diverse. It’s wonderful to see more interest from students who want to study music therapy with a wide variety of cultures and influences.”
Nov. 22: COC to Host STEM Speaker Series

Nov. 22: COC to Host STEM Speaker Series
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
College of the Canyons will host a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Speaker Series on Friday, Nov. 22 in an effort to engage, inform and inspire students interested in pursuing careers in STEM fields.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 30 CSUN 39th Annual Powwow

Nov. 30 CSUN 39th Annual Powwow
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
The 39th Annual CSUN Powwow will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30, to celebrate the American Indian communities living in L.A. Country and throughout Southern California.
FULL STORY...

Billboard Magazine Names CSUN a 2024 “Top Music Business School”

Billboard Magazine Names CSUN a 2024 “Top Music Business School”
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
For the third consecutive year, Billboard has recognized California State University, Northridge as one of its Top Music Business Schools of 2024.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 20: ‘Colaboratoria’ Showcases CSUN Choreographers

Nov. 20: ‘Colaboratoria’ Showcases CSUN Choreographers
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
Dance by nature is collaborative — between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience. 
FULL STORY...
CSUN Music Therapy Program Produces Successful Music Therapists for 40 Years
Music possesses power. It brings people together, stirs emotions and has ability to heal in the form of music therapy. 
CSUN Music Therapy Program Produces Successful Music Therapists for 40 Years
SCV Water Moving Closer to Constructing Permanent Water Supply for LARC Ranch and Lily of the Valley
SCV Water recently reached several important milestones to bring the Agency one step closer to constructing a permanent water supply for Los Angeles Residential Community and Lily of the Valley Mobile Village.
SCV Water Moving Closer to Constructing Permanent Water Supply for LARC Ranch and Lily of the Valley
Today in SCV History (Nov. 20)
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
Spread Holiday Cheer: Support SCV Teens with Child & Family Center
The holiday season is a time for joy, generosity and community spirit. This year, the Child & Family Center invites you to join its heartwarming effort to bring extra cheer to Santa Clarita Valley teens in need.
Spread Holiday Cheer: Support SCV Teens with Child & Family Center
Dec. 8: Presentation on Early Hollywood, Rancho Camulos Connection
The non-profit Rancho Camulos Museum and National Historic Landmark will host a fundraising event, "Early Hollywood and its Camulos Connection" featuring Marc Wanamaker on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.
Dec. 8: Presentation on Early Hollywood, Rancho Camulos Connection
Hart District Sarah Gilberts Named 2024 California Social Worker of the Year
William S. Hart Union High School District Social Worker Sarah Gilberts was named California’s 2024 State Social Worker of the Year at an awards ceremony on Nov. 8, part of the 2024 National Association of Social Workers-CA Annual Conference.
Hart District Sarah Gilberts Named 2024 California Social Worker of the Year
SCV Water Celebrates PFAS Groundwater Treatment Facility with Ribbon Cutting
SCV Water recently marked the completion of its third PFAS treatment facility, which serves its Santa Clara and Honby wells and is located north of Soledad Canyon Road on Furnivall Avenue, with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
SCV Water Celebrates PFAS Groundwater Treatment Facility with Ribbon Cutting
Nov. 18-22: Crash Responder Safety Week
Caltrans, the California Highway Patrol, the Office of Traffic Safety and the Department of Motor Vehicles have joined together as part of Crash Responder Safety Week Nov. 18-22 to remind drivers to move over when safe to do so and slow down near traffic incidents and work zones to prevent serious injuries and deaths on California’s roadways.
Nov. 18-22: Crash Responder Safety Week
MHF Seeks Donations for Holiday Gift Baskets
Every holiday season the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer assemblies gift baskets for families battling pediatric cancer.
MHF Seeks Donations for Holiday Gift Baskets
Family Promise of SCV Opens Resource Center
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley opened its new resource center, Williams Hope House in Newhall on Tuesday, Nov. 12 with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony.
Family Promise of SCV Opens Resource Center
CHP Marks Milestone with 1,000 New Officers
The California Highway Patrol has announced a major achievement in its ongoing recruitment efforts as it officially swears in 121 new officers, bringing the department past its goal of hiring over 1,000 officers.
CHP Marks Milestone with 1,000 New Officers
Dec. 13: VIA 2025 Board Installation
The installation of the 2025 Valley Industry Association Board of Directors will be held Friday, Dec. 13, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
Dec. 13: VIA 2025 Board Installation
Single Mothers Outreach Adopt-A-Family Donation Drive
Single Mothers Outreach's Adopt-A-Family was born in hopes of providing hard-working single parents a way to make a warm and wonderful holiday memory with their children. AAF connects a generous individual, corporate community, or groups with deserving families in need. Many local businesses, churches, community groups, neighbors and individuals generously have “adopted” SMO parents and their children, providing them with gifts, ice-skating, parties and more.
Single Mothers Outreach Adopt-A-Family Donation Drive
SCV Chamber Announces Schools Named to Honor Roll List
Educational Results Partnership, a non-profit organization that applies data science to accelerate student success, has released the 2024 Honor Roll list of California’s top performing schools, in partnership with local business leaders and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
SCV Chamber Announces Schools Named to Honor Roll List
Dec. 8: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Holiday Home Tour Boutique
Holiday Home Tour will continue the festivities with its Holiday Home Tour Boutique, sponsored by Williams Homes that will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Williams Ranch model homes in Hasley Canyon.
Dec. 8: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Holiday Home Tour Boutique
Dec. 6: Holiday Home Tour Presents ‘Hearts Aglow Gala’
The annual Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home Tour, organzied by the HMNH Foundation Home Tour League will present the Hearts Aglow Holiday Home Tour Gala on Friday, Dec. 6 at The Hyatt Regency in Valencia.
Dec. 6: Holiday Home Tour Presents ‘Hearts Aglow Gala’
Valencia Marching Band, Color Guard Shine in Championship Prelims
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard continue its reign in the fall competition season, securing top honors at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Division 2A Championship Prelims
Valencia Marching Band, Color Guard Shine in Championship Prelims
Today in SCV History (Nov. 19)
2015 - Freak landslide begins to destroy section of Vasquez Canyon Road; earth moves for several weeks [video]
Vasquez Canyon Road
Nov. 20: Hart Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Nov. 20: Hart Board Regular Meeting
TMU Women’s Volleyball Wins GSAC Championship
For the first time since 2018, The Master's University's women's volleyball team has won the GSAC Championship Tournament, this time defeating the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks 21-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 Saturday Nov. 16 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Wins GSAC Championship
Nov. 30: ‘Plaid Tidings’ A Special Holiday Edition of Forever Plaid
Olive Branch Theatricals will present "Plaid Tidings: A Special Holiday Edition of Forever Plaid" weekends beginning Saturday, Nov. 30- Sunday, Dec. 15 at The Patios at Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
Nov. 30: ‘Plaid Tidings’ A Special Holiday Edition of Forever Plaid
Barger Brings ‘Saddle’ LACMA Sculpture to the Antelope Valley
Supervisor Kathryn Barger has helped an artwork find its home in the high desert through the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s sculpture loan program.
Barger Brings ‘Saddle’ LACMA Sculpture to the Antelope Valley
COC Women’s Soccer Takes Unbeaten Streak into Playoffs
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer pushed its unbeaten streak to seven games with a 2-1 road victory over Antelope Valley College on Nov. 12, and followed that with a 3-0 win over LA Valley College on Nov. 15. That has the Lady Cougars riding an eight-game unbeaten streak as the team prepares for Round 1 of the 3C2A SoCal Regional playoffs.
COC Women’s Soccer Takes Unbeaten Streak into Playoffs
Nov. 19: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Nov. 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 19: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
